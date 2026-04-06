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Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Cooperation in Economy and Tourism
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Kazakhstan-Xinjiang bilateral trade hits $18.9 billion
Xinjiang is a key link in the system of cross-border and transit interaction. The main flow of goods passes through the region, making it Kazakhstan's most important partner in the development of trade, logistics, and industrial cooperation," said he.
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Strategy for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Austria in Transport and Logistics has been Defined
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Kazakhstan is Strengthening Geological Exploration and Creating New Infrastructure for the Development of the Industry - Bektenov
This year has become truly historic for the Republic of Kazakhstan - a new Constitution has been adopted, which has created the foundation for the further modernization of society and all spheres of the economy. In the nationwide referendum, the citizens of our country, through their active participation, demonstrated an example of true patriotism by expressing full support for the course of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev. We are already focused on implementing the norms of the Basic Law aimed at increasing the transparency of public administration, forming a favorable investment climate, and developing human capital. The transformations open up new opportunities for the development of the economy, where geological exploration acts as the strategic foundation of our industry," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
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Serbian Companies Interested in Investing in Kazakhstan
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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Sberbank CEO German Gref
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Kazakhstan and Greece Expand Horizons of Industrial Cooperation
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Kazakhstan and Singapore Strengthen Trade and Economic Partnership
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Kazakhstan Outlines Oil Industry Development Priorities at CERAWeek
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