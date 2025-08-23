22.08.2025, 17:50 1906
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan set to increase trade turnover up to USD 3 bln
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed a Joint Statement following the bilateral talks, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Besides, they also signed the resolutions of the 7th session of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
The members of the official delegations signed the roadmap to increase bilateral commodity turnover up to 3 billion US dollars by 2030 and other intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements.
As written before, the Heads of State took part in the sitting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.08.2025, 20:14 7811
Kazakhstan reports growth in sunflower oil production
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan produced 365,400 tons of unrefined sunflower oil in January-July 2025, marking a 24.9% year-on-year increase, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.
Notably, in the first half of the current year, sunflower oil exports surged by 46.2%. Major importers of home-produced sunflower oil are Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany and France.
The average price per liter of sunflower oil in Kazakhstan stands at 832 tenge. As of August 12, 2025, the lowest price was registered in Turkistan - 745 tenge, and the highest one is in Zhezkazgan - 928 tenge.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.08.2025, 14:14 9881
Kazakhstan commissions 1.3GW of new capacity
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Government continues to update the country’s fuel and energy complex. According to Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, the key goal is to build a reliable, self-sufficient and modern energy system that will lay a solid foundation for the country’s economic growth and raise people’s welfare, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Government’s press service.
The primary goal of the power industry and heating supply is to expand capacities and upgrade systems to improve their reliability.
14GW of new capacity will be put into service in the next five years in line with the President’s task. He noted Kazakhstan has already added 1.3 GW of new capacity over the past two years.
622MW will be installed this year, and 2,700MW more in 2026.
The Minister mentioned that a 1,000MW power plant is being built in Turkistan region, while a 240MW TPP is under construction in Kyzylorda region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.08.2025, 11:12 10091
Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the President’s instructions for the development of the rare and rare-earth metals industry
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of the rare and rare-earth metals industry as part of the implementation of the President’s instructions given at the expanded Government session on attracting advanced technologies and investments in this sector, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting was attended by Assistant to the President for Economic Affairs Kanat Sharlapayev, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspaev, Chairman of the Board of the National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" Nurlan Zhakupov, and Acting Chairman of the Board of JSC "NAC Kazatomprom" Marat Tulebayev.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need for modernization of existing production facilities and infrastructure, expansion of geological exploration, introduction of modern processing technologies, and the development of a research base.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, the production of rare and rare-earth metals accounts for 2.4% of Kazakhstan’s metallurgy. Since 2018, state funding for the industry has amounted to 67 billion tenge.
Large-scale geological exploration is underway: 25 sites are being studied at a scale of 1:50,000 with a total area of 100,000 sq. km. In 2024, 38 promising deposits of solid minerals were discovered. By 2025, geological and geophysical exploration coverage of the country will reach 2,038,000 sq. km, and by 2026 - 2.2 million sq. km.
Currently, Kazakhstan produces beryllium, tantalum, niobium, scandium, titanium, rhenium, osmium, and additionally extracts bismuth, antimony, selenium, and tellurium. In addition, technologies for extracting gallium and indium are available.
Promising areas of the industry include the production and recycling of battery materials, heat-resistant alloys, semiconductor materials, and the recycling of permanent magnets.
Overall, the Government is taking measures for the further development of the industry. A Comprehensive Plan for 2024-2028 is being implemented. Funds have been allocated for the modernization of the rare metals workshop at RSE "Zhezkazganredmet." To attract investors, access to geological information, including rare and rare-earth metals, has been ensured.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed to focus efforts on in-depth exploration of subsoil resources, accelerated registration and accounting of technogenic mineral formations, development of battery material production and recycling, as well as active production of heat-resistant nickel alloys. In addition, attention was paid to the work on creating a Regional Research Center for Rare and Rare-Earth Metals on the basis of RSE "National Center for Technology Foresight."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.08.2025, 08:15 9701
Kazakhstan and the UAE Discussed Issues of Investment Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, Rauan Zhumabek, and the UAE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, Mohammed Al Hawi. The key topic of the negotiations was the practical steps to further deepen bilateral investment cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties paid special attention to the implementation of specific investment projects, agreements on which were reached at the highest level during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Abu Dhabi this January and the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Astana. The parties underlined their mutual commitment to the timely and full implementation of all agreements reached, which hold strategic importance for the economies of both countries.
During the meeting, a thorough exchange of views took place on attracting investment in the context of modern global trends. The parties noted the growing importance of sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), as well as the development of modern trade infrastructure and logistics.
The need to continue joint work on creating favorable conditions for investors operating in these promising sectors was noted.
The parties also discussed further support for investment projects already being implemented, both in Kazakhstan and in the UAE, and outlined possible ways and directions for the further expansion of mutually beneficial relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.08.2025, 14:00 15676
Budget planning issues discussed in Akorda
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired today a meeting in Akorda to discuss national economy and budget planning issues, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Those attending the meeting were Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Chief of the President’s Executive Office Aibek Dadebay, National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Prime Minister- Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and other officials.
The President heard reports on the current situation and the prospects for the national economy development, as well as on the parameters of the national budget for 2026-2028.
The Head of State emphasized the importance of quality planning and distribution of finance at the republican and local levels.
He highlighted that special attention should be given to budget balance, financing of all social obligations, long-term plans of the regions, as well as designated use and utilization of funds.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.08.2025, 16:45 20161
Kazakhstan to raise transit shipments to 67mln tons by 2029 end
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has firmly consolidated its status of the international transit hub today, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev as saying at the Government’s weekly meeting today.
Five international railway routes run through the territory of Kazakhstan. The volume of transit has doubled in the past 10 years to reach 27.4 million tons. We expect that transit volume will reach 33 million tons this year and 54 million tons next year," the Minister said.
In his words, the country plans to raise transit shipments to 67 million tons by 2029
International experts - KPMG and PwC - forecast that by 2035, international transit shipments will reach 100 million tons or 4.4 trillion tenge. Our goal for the future is to achieve this indicator ahead of schedule," Sauranbayev added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.08.2025, 11:00 35496
Kazakhstan launches 2025 harvest season
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Ahead of the large-scale harvest season set to begin in the third decade of August, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy, Serik Zhumangarin, chaired a meeting of the operational headquarters, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s Press Service.
Harvesting of the new crop is currently underway in twelve regions of Kazakhstan - Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Abai, and Zhetysu regions, as well as the city of Shymkent. The total harvest area covers 23.6 million ha, including 16 million ha of grain and leguminous crops. According to operational data, 1.1 million ha, or 6.6% of grain crops, have been harvested to date, producing 1.6 million tonnes of grain, 17.4 thousand tonnes of oilseeds, 363.5 thousand tonnes of potatoes, 1.3 million tonnes of vegetables, and 1.6 million tonnes of melons.
Farmers have applied 1.7 million tonnes of fertilizers, fulfilling 88% of the annual target of 1.9 million tonnes. In total, 1.8 million tonnes have been contracted, with the remaining volume scheduled for autumn application during plowing and fallow preparation.
Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov reported that the readiness of harvesting equipment stands at 93%, and will reach 100% by the peak of the harvest. The work will involve 139,000 tractors, 31,000 combines, 17,000 reapers, and 130,000 units of other machinery.
A total of 402,000 tonnes of discounted diesel fuel has been allocated for harvesting, with 9.3 thousand tonnes (42% of the plan) already shipped to farmers. The price is 18-20% lower than the market rate.
The meeting also discussed freeing up grain elevator capacities for the new harvest. At present, storage facilities are 16% full, holding 2.2 million tonnes out of a total capacity of 30.7 million tonnes, including 17.4 million tonnes at farms and 13.3 million tonnes at licensed grain-receiving enterprises. The food corporation had earlier been instructed to sell at least 500,000 tonnes of grain by the end of August. According to First Deputy Chairman Ildar Ismagulov, 328,000 tonnes have already been sold. Negotiations are underway with Thailand, Gulf countries, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Algeria for grain supplies. Serik Zhumangarin instructed to accelerate the sale of the remaining stocks.
The progress of concessional lending for spring fieldwork and harvesting at 5% interest was also reviewed. Funding is provided through Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC, second-tier banks, microfinance organizations, regional investment centers, credit partnerships, and social-entrepreneurial corporations. A total of 7,543 applications worth 499.4 billion tenge were submitted, with 7,485 farms financed for 490.1 billion tenge, covering 7.8 million ha of crops.
The irrigation water supply situation remains stable. In Almaty and Zhetysu regions, the vegetation period is progressing without risks, while in Zhambyl region, water is being supplied along the Shu and Talas rivers according to schedule. In rural districts, melon harvesting has been completed, reducing the demand for irrigation.
With the launch of mass harvesting, the headquarters will convene weekly to promptly address any emerging issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.08.2025, 09:40 45976
Kazakhstan posts 6.3% GDP growth in January-July 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The National Statistics Bureau’s preliminary data reveals a year-over-year growth of 6.3% in the Kazakhstani economy in January-July this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.
According to the data, Kazakhstan’s economy expanded 6.3% through July 2025, fueled by increases in production of goods - 8.3% and services - 5.2% as well as a 6.9% growth in industrial output.
The data shows strong gains have been reported in transport and warehousing - 22.5%, construction - 18.5%, wholesale and retail trade - 8.6%, mining - 8.5% and the process manufacturing - 6.1%.
Kazakhstan’s trade sector grew at a pace of 8.6% against 8.4% in January-June 2025, with wholesale and retail trade sector sales rising 9.5% and 6.6% year-over-year, respectively.
According to the Bureau’s data, the country’s industrial output rose 6.9%.
The 6.1% growth in the process manufacturing was driven by machine building (+14%), food production (+9.2%), production of petroleum products (+8.6%), production of chemical products (+6%) and metallurgy (+1.3%).
Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output growth remained at 3.7% on-year in January-July 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
22.08.2025, 16:25Kazakhstan Officially Establishes Merke Nature Park 22.08.2025, 09:002906Ivan Ivanov claims bronze at Asian Throwing Championships in South Korea 22.08.2025, 12:152676Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan established solid multifaceted cooperation, Tokayev 22.08.2025, 14:382591Kazakhstan wins 9 medals at 16th Asian Shooting Championships 22.08.2025, 07:002486New Ambassador of Sweden Presented Copies of Credentials at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry 19.08.2025, 11:0031511Kazakhstan reports slowdown in food price growth 18.08.2025, 19:2031136Government officials in Kazakhstan to embrace new messaging app AITU 19.08.2025, 19:2529401Prime Minister tasks applying AI solutions in Kazakhstan’s railway sector 19.08.2025, 14:1028586Kazakhstan to draft Intergovernmental Agreement on TITR Development 18.08.2025, 18:3326721Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva 05.08.2025, 20:4613116122% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds 05.08.2025, 15:26125106Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high 24.07.2025, 16:00120001No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East 25.07.2025, 17:52115336Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway 25.07.2025, 20:0111514610 killed in two days in road accidents on Kazakhstan's highways