27.11.2025, 14:35 8901
Kazakhstan and Moldova Discussed Expansion of Agricultural Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Moldova Almat Aidarbekov met with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova, Ludmila Catlabuga, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador congratulated Minister Сatlabuga on her reassignment to her post, wished her further success.
The parties expressed interest in increasing trade volume, strengthening cooperation, exchanging experience in agricultural technologies, improving the quality and safety of products, as well as effective management of agricultural resources.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the possibilities of expanding the supply of agricultural products, developing joint projects in the field of processing, logistics and innovation.
The sides confirmed their readiness for further coordination of actions within the framework of bilateral mechanisms, including the work of the Intergovernmental Commission, which is scheduled for 2026.
27.11.2025, 20:02 8291
Promotion of Kazakhstan’s Exports Discussed in Hong Kong
The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Hong Kong SAR held an official meeting with Uni-China Group, one of the largest and most reputable distribution companies in Hong Kong. The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen bilateral trade relations and discuss the promotion of Kazakhstani food exports to the Hong Kong market, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Consul General Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan’s trade opportunities, highlighting key industries with high export potential. Special attention was given to the agricultural sector, food products, pharmaceuticals, as well as the chemical and light industries. The high quality of Kazakh products and the reliability of supply volumes were emphasized.
The Hong Kong side, represented by Uni-China Group senior management including James Ling (Vice Chairman), April Huang (CEO), and Ivan Tin (Senior Manager), expressed strong interest in importing products from Kazakhstan.
Both sides agreed to arrange the provision of product samples for testing in order to assess their quality and discuss potential supply to Hong Kong. The Consulate General expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to promote this cooperation at every stage and emphasized the importance of the Asia-Pacific region as a strategic partner in expanding Kazakhstan’s trade relations.
26.11.2025, 12:25 22811
Structural and Substantive Transformation of Baiterek Holding: Board of Directors Approves Investment Attraction Commitments
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Managing Holding Baiterek" on matters related to the further transformation of the Holding as part of the instructions of the Head of State to strengthen support for the real sector of the economy and attract investments, primeminister.kz reports.
Taking into account the expansion of the Holding’s activities and the renewal of its investment policy, the Work Plan of the Board of Directors for 2026 was reviewed and approved. The document includes issues of implementing the transformation agenda, improving corporate governance, enhancing the effectiveness of business support instruments, and expanding the investment activities of subsidiary organizations.
The Board of Directors approved the transformation into JSC "National Investment Holding Baiterek". The Investment Holding is assigned additional functions to support infrastructure, export, and industrial projects. The main goals are proactive capital attraction, development of domestic production, and import substitution. Emphasis is also placed on increasing the share of non-resource exports and forming a competitive business environment. The result will be the opening of high-performance enterprises and the creation of new jobs, which will ensure the qualitative development of the economy and an increase in household incomes.
As a result of the structural and substantive transformation, the Holding must become an effective mechanism for attracting major investors to Kazakhstan - bringing capital, competencies, and new technologies - specifically into the sectors we define as priority. A great deal of work lies ahead," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
As part of the implementation of the President’s instructions on full-scale digitalization, a new KPI (coefficient of performance) has been established for the Holding’s leadership regarding the introduction of AI tools in the field of business support. It was also instructed to adjust the KPIs of deputy chairpersons for the areas they supervise, with an emphasis on the volume of foreign investments attracted, as well as to revise overall target indicators and goals to ensure positive dynamics.
During the meeting, the Consolidated Risk Report and the report of the Anti-Corruption Compliance Service for the third quarter of 2025 were approved. The leadership of Baiterek reported on the sustainability of the financial model and the effectiveness of the corporate risk-management system amid the expansion of investment activities.
25.11.2025, 15:10 36621
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan agreed to boost mutual trade to $1bn
The Kazakh and Turkmen presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held a briefing for mass media following the talks in Astana on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
Highlighting the special importance of the Turkmen president’s state visit, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that fraternal Turkmenistan is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan.
Our nations are united by the bonds of true friendship, shared historical roots, and spiritual and cultural values. It is precisely on this firm foundation that Kazakh-Turkmen relations are developing dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership. A high-level political dialogue has been established, and trade and economic ties have been strengthening with every passing year. Our countries actively participate in maintaining security and stability in the region, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Taking the opportunity, the President congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the entire fraternal Turkmen people on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.
The consistent policy of neutrality has earned Turkmenistan high authority on the global stage and has become a symbol of the country’s commitment to the ideals of peace, stability, and security, said the Head of State.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda was discussed during the talks, and priorities for further cooperation were outlined. Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic ties.
21.11.2025, 16:10 98271
Kazakhstan eyes $350mln exports to Armenia
Kazakhstan is ready to offer Armenia goods worth 350 million US dollars, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during a press conference after talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh President said Friday’s talks were focused on ways to revitalize trade-economic and investment cooperation. Agreements were made to take specific measures for boosting mutual trade and expanding a range of goods.
To increase the mutual trade turnover, Kazakhstan is ready to offer Armenia goods worth 350 million US dollars. The willingness was also expressed to promote the export potential of Armenia, as well as the importance of implementing joint investment projects was highlighted. The agreement was reached to adopt practical steps to enhance ties between entrepreneurs, said Tokayev.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the role the Kazakhstan-Armenia Business Council is to play in bringing together both countries’ businesses and promoting the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.
In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to expand cooperation across a wide range of areas.
20.11.2025, 12:58 114131
Kazakhstan’s Debt Must Be Low - Bektenov
At a session of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Senate deputy Sultambek Makezhanov asked Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov questions regarding the measures taken by the Government to optimize and prioritize budget expenditures, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the level of public debt today amounts to 23.6% of GDP. According to internationally recognized methodology, such a level of public debt is considered low. For example, in many developed countries this indicator exceeds 50%, 80%, and even over 100% of GDP in certain states.
I am not calling for such a practice. On the contrary, I believe that Kazakhstan’s public debt must be low, and the Government is working on this. Confirmation of the comfortable level of public debt is the assessment by international financial organizations, in particular the well-known rating agencies. The so-called ‘big three’ evaluate us well - these are Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P. Our country has an investment rating that is the only one in the region. In our view, this is quite a good assessment of financial stability. This, in turn, allows us to attract external borrowings on favorable terms. For example, at the end of October we issued Eurobonds at 4.4%. This is a good indicator that international investors believe in Kazakhstan and invest money at such a rate," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
19.11.2025, 20:25 126381
Kazakhstan exports 2.6 mln tons of new crop
Between September and November 13, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 2.6 million tons of grain from the new harvest against 2.2 million tons exported during the same period of the last year, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Agriculture Ministry.
Exports to Uzbekistan grew by 41% from 872,000 tons to 1,232,000 tons, exports to Kyrgyzstan doubled from 32,000 tons to 73,000 tons, export supplies to Azerbaijan increased by 30% from 50,000 tons to 65,000 tons, and deliveries to Afghanistan rose by 35% from 100,000 tons to 135,000 tons.
18.11.2025, 15:45 136711
Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum yields over $517 million in contracts
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Estonia – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alar Karis have addressed the Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
In his remarks, the Kazakh President noted that the forum, attended by the representatives of both countries’ business communities, will contribute to the intensification of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined promising areas for mutually beneficial partnership in transport and logistics, digitalization, agriculture, industry, finance and education. He also confirmed his commitment to provide comprehensive assistance in expanding the presence of Estonian businesses in Kazakhstan.
Estonian President Alar Karis also spoke at the event.
On the sidelines of the Business Forum, 11 agreements worth over 517 US million dollars were signed between the two countries’ companies.
14.11.2025, 21:03 168721
Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing
During his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, Murat Nurtleu, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Investment and Trade Cooperation, held meetings with the leadership of key Chinese government bodies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Murat Nurtleu emphasized that under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively new level. Kazakhstan intends to consistently advance joint trade, economic, and investment cooperation, expand interaction within the "One Belt, One Road," and strengthen the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
Wang Yi, in turn, expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan on key areas of trade and economic coordination, including energy, transport connectivity, as well as the development of cooperation in new fields such as nuclear energy and artificial intelligence.
At the meeting with Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of the PRC, issues of increasing mutual trade volumes, expanding supplies of Kazakh products, diversifying the range of exported goods, developing cooperation in e-commerce, and eliminating barriers and "bottlenecks" in mutual trade were discussed.
A meeting was also held with Zhou Haibin, Vice Chairman of the NDRC of the PRC, during which issues of investment cooperation, industrial cooperation and digital technologies, interaction within the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthening transport connectivity were considered.
During the visit, Nurtleu also held a number of meetings with Chinese business representatives, discussing the supply of Kazakh agricultural products and the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, metallurgy, transport and logistics, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence.
