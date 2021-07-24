Kazakhstan and Russia signed agreement on cooperation in the field of airworthiness

IMAGES | OPEN SOUCES

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia have signed a working agreement on cooperation in the field of airworthiness, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee said.

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan is taking part in the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Show. This year Kazakhstan acted as a partner country at the invitation of Russia. Within the framework of the exhibition, a working agreement on cooperation in the field of airworthiness was signed between Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC and the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia," the report says.

The agreement will simplify the procedure for recognizing airworthiness certificates, type of certificates and admission to the use of parts and components of aviation equipment, including unmanned aircraft systems, without duplicating assessments, testing and inspections.













