Kazakhstan and the U.S. Sign $17 Billion Worth of Agreements

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

At the Government session dedicated to the results of the harvesting campaign, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that, under the instruction of the Head of State, all necessary conditions had been created in Kazakhstan for the timely and high-quality implementation of spring fieldwork and harvesting. The volume of concessional financing, including leasing, was brought to a record level of 1 trillion tenge. Farmers were fully provided with seed material, subsidized fuel, and fertilizers in the required quantities. Thanks to the measures taken and coordinated efforts, a good harvest was achieved, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the current year set records not only for grain crops but also for other highly profitable and in-demand crops, such as legumes and oilseeds. Thus, 27.1 million tons of grain were harvested from 16 million hectares, with an average yield of 17 centners per hectare. Wheat production reached 20.3 million tons, which is 500 thousand tons more than last year. Despite the reduction of wheat sowing areas by nearly 900 thousand hectares as part of diversification, production volumes were not only maintained but also significantly increased, demonstrating the growing application of advanced agricultural technologies.





For the first time in Kazakhstan, the harvest of leguminous crops reached 1 million tons. Harvesting of oilseeds is still ongoing, yet the country has already collected a record 4.3 million tons of oilseeds. Additionally, 2.9 million tons of potatoes, 3.8 million tons of vegetables, and 2.6 million tons of melons have been harvested. With an average yield of nearly 30 centners per hectare, 428 thousand tons of raw cotton were collected-42% higher than the previous year.





I would like to express my gratitude to farmers for their perseverance and conscientious work. As we can see, a good harvest depends not only on favorable conditions and weather but also on strict adherence to agricultural technologies. Only through the proper use of such technologies will we achieve high results, and our products will become more competitive in export markets," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





The Prime Minister noted that the main task now is to preserve and effectively market the harvested crops. He stressed the importance of timely drying and storage of grain in elevators. All grain reception facilities must operate continuously to ensure uninterrupted reception and storage of grain. Strict control must be established over compliance with storage conditions.





The Ministry of Transport, together with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), was instructed to ensure uninterrupted transportation of grain and strict adherence to the railcar supply schedule. The phytosanitary service must exercise strict control over grain quality at all stages of storage and sale.





The Ministries of Trade and Agriculture were tasked with taking measures to ensure effective marketing of the harvested products, including expanding export supplies to both traditional and new foreign markets.





Special attention was given to the production of processed agricultural products. Examples include projects on corn processing in the Zhambyl and Turkistan regions, starch production in Astana, and the manufacturing of lysine, gluten, and bioethanol in the Kostanay and Akmola regions.





The Prime Minister emphasized that for the comprehensive development of the agricultural sector, there should be more such projects. It is necessary to focus on attracting investments into similar areas to move away from traditional grain exports and toward the production of high value-added processed goods.





Emphasis was also placed on forming sufficient reserves of food products. Regional akimats were instructed to ensure constant monitoring of reserves in stabilization funds and the timely signing of contracts for the supply of key vegetable products in the required volumes.





During the Government meeting, Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of specific instructions to relevant ministries and regional akimats.





The Ministry of Agriculture, together with regional akimats, was instructed to ensure that farmers fulfill their obligations to supply wheat to the Food Corporation on time under forward contracts. The formed reserves will later be used to meet domestic needs.

Preparation for the next sowing season must begin now. Regional akimats are to ensure that at least 2.3 million tons of mineral fertilizers are applied in 2026. The Ministry of Industry and Construction should work in advance with domestic manufacturers to ensure the necessary supply of fertilizers for farmers, while regional akimats should conclude contracts in advance and maintain sufficient fertilizer stocks in warehouses.

The Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Baiterek holding, has already begun early financing of spring fieldwork and harvesting operations for 2026. In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed to ensure efficient and transparent use of all available financial instruments to maximize coverage of agricultural producers.





Coordination of these efforts has been assigned to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.





In conclusion, I once again want to express my sincere gratitude to our farmers for the timely and high-quality completion of the agricultural season. We have fully provided ourselves with bread. As the Kazakh proverb says, ‘Bread is the father of all food, and unity is the blessing of the people.’ Thanks to this good harvest, we will also be able to supply bread to many of our foreign partners. I wish all workers of the agro-industrial sector success, prosperity, and further achievements for the benefit of our country!" the Prime Minister summarized.