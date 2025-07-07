03.07.2025, 17:46 30176
Kazakhstan establishes new special economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate
The Kazakh Government issued a decree on July 1, 2025, establishing the special economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate and detailing its charter as well as target indicators, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Located in Zhetysu region, the newly established special economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate has a total area of 5,431.5 ha, comprising an airline hub, logistics and industrial premises.
The special economic zone was set up to fast-track advanced manufacturing, encourage investments, adopt new technologies, create an efficient transport-logistics and industrial center as well as promote cross border cooperation.
According to the target indicators, total investments in Khorgos-Eastern Gate are set to reach up to 522.7 billion tenge by 2030 and 715.5 billion tenge in 2035. Meanwhile, foreign investment inflows into the economic zone are to amount 10.2 billion tenge in 2030 and 15.5 billion tenge in 2035.
It is expected that Khorgos-Eastern Gate is to include up to 85 resident companies in 2030 and 95 in 2035, while employing nearly 20,500 people and 22,000 in 2030 and 2035, respectively.
The special economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate eyes the share of local content in total production of 75% by 2030 and up to 85% by 2035.
01.07.2025
Under the "Tariff in Exchange for Investment" Program, 99.3 Billion Tenge Attracted for Water Supply Network Repairs
At the Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of National Economy Asan Darbayev stated that modern challenges require a comprehensive approach-combining technical modernization, the introduction of innovative and water-saving technologies, digital transformation of the sector, and institutional and tariff reforms, primeminister.kz reports.
He emphasized that particular attention is being paid to ensuring reliable and uninterrupted water supply across all regions of the country, reducing water losses, improving the efficiency of network operations, and establishing a fair pricing system for consumed resources.
As a systemic measure to attract significant investment into utility infrastructure, the "Tariff in Exchange for Investment" program was adopted and launched in 2023. The Deputy Minister reported that between 2023 and 2024, approximately 99.3 billion tenge was invested into water supply and wastewater services for the repair of 1,051 km of pipelines. Specifically, 62.5 billion tenge was allocated to repair 764 km of water supply networks, and 36.8 billion tenge to rehabilitate 287 km of wastewater systems. According to Darbayev, these efforts have reduced average network wear by 4% and decreased the number of breakdowns by 5%. He also noted that the program contributed to an increase in wages in the water services sector-from 135,000 to 230,000 tenge, representing a 70% rise.
Darbayev recalled that, in line with the President’s directive, the Government of Kazakhstan approved the National Project "Modernization of the Energy and Utility Sectors" in December 2024. He explained that the project's goal is to modernize energy and utility infrastructure, including water supply and wastewater networks and facilities, in order to ensure reliable, high-quality public services and sustainable economic development. The project is designed to provide long-term preferential financing for a large-scale overhaul of housing and utility infrastructure. A key indicator of success will be the reduction of wear and tear in utility networks.
Moreover, Darbayev stated that the implementation of the National Project will follow four key directions. One of them is increasing local value, which involves maximizing the use of domestically manufactured products. He specified that under the National Project, around 1.7 trillion tenge in investment is planned for the repair of 7,300 km of engineering networks. This is expected to significantly reduce emergency incidents and bring the infrastructure to a modern technological standard.
As the tariff regulator, the Ministry will ensure that these investments are repaid through tariffs, by incorporating the principal debt and loan servicing costs (up to 10%) into the tariff. Any amount exceeding 10% will be subsidized from the national budget. In 2025, 13 pilot projects are expected to be launched as part of the National Project, through the redemption of government securities issued by local executive bodies. These include 8 natural monopoly entities (NMEs) in water supply and 5 NMEs in wastewater services.
The Deputy Minister also discussed the implementation of a four-tier tariff system for water supply, based on consumption limits, with cost distribution as follows:
Group 1 - up to 3 m³: current tariff applied.
Group 2 - 3 to 5 m³: 20% above the current tariff.
Group 3 - 5 to 10 m³: 50% above the current tariff.
Group 4 - over 10 m³: 100% above the current tariff.
He reported that following the implementation of this system, tariff levels for 61 NMEs across the country have been revised. Darbayev noted that an analysis was conducted to assess the effectiveness of these new tariff approaches-particularly the introduction of "social consumption norms"-in terms of reducing water usage.
He emphasized that the differentiated tariff system based on consumption levels has proven effective in encouraging consumers to use water services more responsibly. It has also generated additional revenue that can be used to fund network repairs, which in turn will reduce infrastructure deterioration and improve the quality and reliability of utility services.
Since the introduction of social consumption norms, water usage has decreased by 8%, and the level of metering has increased by 4%, according to the Deputy Minister.
27.06.2025
EDB’s investment portfolio hits $7.2bn in Kazakhstan
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Friday held a meeting with, focusing on the Bank’s activities in 2024 and ongoing activities, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) investment portfolio in Kazakhstan consists of 116 projects, including 43 active ones worth 2.9 billion US dollars, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During a meeting of the EDB Council on Friday, Nikolay Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board, reported on the key indicators of the 2022/26 strategy.
In 2024, the Bank’s investment portfolio reached 16.5 billion US dollars, while the volume of investments rose by almost 700 million US dollars year-over-year to 2.4 billion US dollars.
The Bank also saw its projects aligned with the SDGs surpass 30%, twice its target, as well as its technical assistance project portfolio increase 76% to a historic high.
According to Podguzov, the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) investment portfolio in Kazakhstan hit 7.2 billion US dollars and consists of 116 projects, including 43 active ones worth 2.9 billion US dollars. There was also growth in investments in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Bank’s aggregate investment portfolio totals 305 projects.
In the first half of this year, investment deals worth almost 2.1 billion US dollars were announced. The potential amount of high-level design readiness projects to be signed exceeds 4 billion US dollars.
It’s worth noting that Uzbekistan officially joined the agreement on the establishment of the EDB. During the meeting, Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov expressed readiness for active interaction with the Bank.
Following the meeting, a number of decisions were adopted, including those relating to organizational and financial performance. The EDB Council agreed to appoint Kazakh Premier Olzhas Bektenov as its Chairman and Kazakh Finance Minister Madi Takiyev as the Deputy Chairman.
27.06.2025
Kazakhstan’s GDP growth reaches 6%, PM
Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament’s Chambers, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan revealed how fuel price liberalization affected the country’s economy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said this year's economic growth dynamics are quite positive. "The GDP growth reached 6% over the past five months. In our opinion, one of the key indicators is the volume of capital investments. For the past five months, it exceeded 18%," the Prime Minister said.
He also outlined the sectors that recorded the most growth over five months.
The growth was seen in the construction sector, over 15%. The highest growth was reported in the sphere of transportation and warehousing, exceeding 23%. The manufacturing sector demonstrated 6% growth rates, trade 8%, the Prime Minister said.
He also noted that liberalization of the fuel market has a positive impact. Since the Government for many years adjusted fuel prices and the prices never reflected true market conditions, the Government embarked on a course of price liberalization. These efforts have already begun to yield results. Investments are gradually returning to this area. Previously, it was an unattractive investment destination. Now private business sees that the state has moved to price liberalization, the PM concluded.
27.06.2025
Kazakhstan set to cut budget deficit to 1.4% by 2028, PM
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov revealed the Government’s plan to cut the republican budget deficit soon, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament’s Chambers, the Prime Minister said the Government is developing a draft republican budget for the three years ahead. It is projected to reduce the deficit from the current 2.7% to 2.5% by 2026, to 1.8% by 2027 and 1.4% by 2028.
He reminded as part of the tax reform, thanks to the new Tax Code, the republican budget will receive additional revenues of about 3 trillion tenge since next year. These funds will be spent on the development of infrastructure, energy, transport networks and utilities to create a foundation for long-term and sustainable economic growth.
25.06.2025
RES in Kazakhstan: What new projects will be launched by 2027
The Ministry of Energy continues working on development of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As of late 2024, there were 153 RES facilities in Kazakhstan with a total capacity of 3,032MW, which enabled to supply 6.43% of the total volume of electricity in the country. To date, their number rose to 156 and their capacity is 3,122MW," Vice Minister Sungat Yessimkhanov said at a briefing.
According to him, RES facilities generated 7.581 billion kWh in 2024, of which:
- 4 513 billion kWh were generated by wind power facilities
- 1 889,6 billion kWh - by solar power facilities
- 1 177 billion kWh - by hydropower facilities
- 1.58 billion kWh - by bio-energy facilities
The Vice Minister said that 91 projects with an overall capacity of 2 258MW are under implementation now, which includes:
- 20 wind power stations (1 364.5 MW)
- 9 solar power stations (282.6 MW)
- 58 small hydropower stations (591.81MW)
- 4 bionenergy facilities (19.25MW)
Yessimkhanov then said that with the introduction of renewable energy auctions, more than 260 companies from 14 countries including China, Germany, Turkiye, France, UAE, South Korea and others are involved in RES development in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan has proved to be an open and transparent platform for green energy investment," he stressed.
25.06.2025
New bank opens its doors in Kazakhstan
The Kazakh Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market issued a license for banking operations to BNK Commercial Bank, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The bank is reported to be part of South Korea’s BNK Financial Group Inc., an international financial holding company with assets exceeding $103 billion.
The opening of a foreign bank aligns with the President’s directive to attract reliable international banks to the country and boost competition in the banking sector, as outlined in his annual Address to the Nation in September 2023.
This is the first banking license issued in Kazakhstan since 2010.
BNK Bank focuses on the development of universal digital services, lending to small and medium-sized businesses, and auto financing.
At the time of its transformation, the organization’s assets totaled 25.8 billion tenge, with a loan portfolio of 21.8 billion tenge. By the end of 2024, it ranked 15th among microfinance organizations in terms of asset size.
25.06.2025
Kazakhstan’s e-commerce grows sevenfold over past 5 years
Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin described the future of e-commerce in Kazakhstan as promising, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today’s e-commerce soared to 3.2 trillion tenge, constituting 14.1% of total trade in Kazakhstan against 476 billion tenge recorded in 2020, the Minister said, answering the question of Majilis deputy Markhabat Zhaiymbetov.
The deputy stressed people still prefer offline shopping due to distrust in the internet and fraud fears to online shopping that offers convenience and advantages.
The Minister said 104 marketplaces operate in Kazakhstan currently. Among them are Kaspi.kz, Wildberries, Ozon, Halyk Market and others.
He added active construction of warehouses proves the growing interest in e-commerce. Kazpost is building warehouses up to 85,000 square meters in Almaty and Aktobe cities and Almaty and Turkistan regions.
Wildberries marketplace has eight logistics centers up to 44,000 square meters and is building 271,000 square meters more in Almaty and Astana. Ozon has two distribution centers up to 42,000 square meters in Almaty and Astana and is also building another one for 20,000 square meters in Almaty.
20.06.2025
Kazakhstan and China develop 224 industrial projects worth USD 66.4 bln
Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on Kazakhstan-China cooperation to discuss the development of investment projects signed following the talks between Presidents of Kazakhstan and China Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government's press service.
224 industrial projects worth 66.4 billion US dollars are being developed in Kazakhstan involving China’s investors. Some 50,000 jobs will be generated. As stated there, China ranks among the top five largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy with 26.4 billion US dollars infused in Kazakhstan between 2005 and 2024.
The PM stressed that the recent visit of China’s President to Kazakhstan gave an impetus to cooperation between the two states and highlighted the importance of the Industrial and Innovation Cooperation Forum Central Asia - China held in Astana. 58 commercial agreements worth 24 billion US dollars were signed on the margins of the forum.
He reminded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to attract no less than 150 billion US dollars in foreign investments by 2029. To this end, cooperation with China, one of the leading economic powers and Kazakhstan’s key investment partner, remains the country’s top priority. The recent visit of President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Head of State once again proved the high level of political and economic cooperation between the two nations.
PM Beketnov stressed the need to speed up activities in Abai, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions, establish cooperation with partners and submit certain initiatives.
The meeting focused on the development of new agreements concluded between the regions and Chinese partners at the Central Asia-China Forum.
Almaty region signed seven documents worth over 6 billion US dollars, including projects in the green economy, logistics, agro-industrial complex and the manufacturing sector.
The city of Astana as well as Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions put forward their initiatives in infrastructure, agro-industrial and manufacturing sectors.
Following the meeting the state and local executive bodies were charged to ensure the development of the agreements signed.
