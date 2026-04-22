21.04.2026, 14:58 6671
Kazakhstan, Mongolia trade to reach USD 500 mln
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and Mongolia plan to raise their bilateral trade turnover to 500 million US dollars, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, delivering the joint statement following talks with the Mongolian President at the Akorda Palace in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He said last year trade turnover between the two countries reached 130 million US dollars that is 7.7% more compared to the previous year.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that both nations have the economic potential to achieve further growth. To this end, the nations set a goal to increase their trade up to 500 million US dollars in the coming years. It is crucial to expand mutual trade and reduce barriers hindering economic cooperation.
The Head of State noted a month ago that the country’s trading mission paid a working visit to Mongolia.
As stated there, a temporary trade agreement between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), ratified last year, opens new opportunities for both sides.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.04.2026, 12:15 5696
Kostanay may become future site for NPP - Satkaliyev
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev has identified potential sites for the construction of nuclear power plants, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He noted that several key locations are currently under consideration.
First of all, the Balkhash area, which can accommodate up to six large power units. There is also Kurchatov, a site with strong potential for the development of small and medium-sized reactors," Satkaliyev said on the sidelines of the Akorda.
He also highlighted western Kazakhstan, where there is already experience in operating energy facilities.
In addition, several other sites across the country are currently under study. In the longer term, Kostanay could also become a promising location for nuclear power plant construction in Kazakhstan, possibly in 20-30 years," the agency head added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.04.2026, 12:25 20386
Kazakh Company Astana Motors Enters the Slovak Market
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhanna Saginova took part in the official launch of the Chery brand in Slovakia, with the Kazakh company Astana Motors acting as its official distributor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
We see this as recognition that our experience in brand development and customer relations meets international standards," said the founder of Astana Motors, Nurlan Smagulov.
On the Slovak market, the Chery brand will be represented by the Tiggo line of crossover vehicles, available in both petrol and hybrid versions. In the near future, seven dealership centers are planned to open in Bratislava, Banská Bystrica, Trenčín, Martin, Dunajská Streda, Topoľčany, and Púchov. By the end of this year, the network is expected to expand to 12 centers.
The project represents an important step in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and expanding the presence of Kazakh business in Europe.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2026, 15:21 51221
Kazakhstan and Wallonia Strengthen Partnership in Key Economic Sectors
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Pascale Delcomminette, CEO of the Wallonia Export and Investment Agency (AWEX) and Wallonia-Brussels International (WBI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the two Belgian regions, with particular focus on priority areas such as critical minerals and metallurgy, petrochemicals, agriculture and agri-tech, logistics and the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), digitalization and artificial intelligence, green energy, as well as science, education and innovation.
The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan remains a reliable partner of the European Union and Belgium, consistently implementing economic reforms aimed at diversifying the economy and attracting investment. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan plays an important role in ensuring global resource security, being the world’s largest producer and exporter of uranium and a key supplier of critical raw materials.
Special attention was given to the development of industrial cooperation and the creation of value-added chains. Kazakhstan is interested in attracting Walloon companies possessing advanced technologies and expertise in metallurgy, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals and engineering solutions. The interlocutors also discussed issues of digital transformation, development of artificial intelligence and the green transition, including projects in the field of renewable energy.
As noted by Pascale Delcomminette, trade between Kazakhstan and Wallonia is experiencing dynamic growth; however, it still holds significant potential for further expansion and qualitative development.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of strengthening direct contacts between business communities, including through the organization of business missions, sectoral forums and B2B meetings with the participation of Walloon companies, highlighting the key role of AWEX in promoting cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2026, 15:24 70686
Kazakhstan and the United States Discuss Prospects for Economic Cooperation
Tell a friend
During a working visit to the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The two sides held a substantive discussion on the current state and prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. They focused in particular on collaboration in the mining sector, including projects on the extraction and advanced processing of critical and rare earth minerals, as well as on the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and digital technologies.
Special attention was given to implementing the agreements reached during recent visits of the Head of State and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the United States.
As part of efforts to further deepen sectoral cooperation, the Kazakh side invited U.S. Under Secretary to participate in the Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress and the first C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue, both scheduled to take place in June this year in Astana.
The U.S. side welcomed the invitation and expressed strong interest in participating, noting plans to send a high-level delegation to Kazakhstan.
The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation and continuing a constructive dialogue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2026, 11:11 71366
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are Strengthening Cooperation in the Energy Sector
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held negotiations with Raad Al-Saady, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Acwa company, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, particular attention was given to the implementation of joint investment projects in the energy sector.
The Kazakh side emphasized its interest in attracting advanced technologies and international expertise of Acwa to support the development of sustainable energy and improve the energy efficiency of the country’s economy.
In turn, the company’s leadership noted the high potential for bilateral interaction and expressed readiness to actively contribute to Kazakhstan’s sustainable energy development.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue to explore new prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy and sustainable development.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2026, 08:45 71806
Kazakhstan Strengthens Dialogue with U.S. Business and Expert Community
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, the Kazakh delegation, led by Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for negotiations with the United States on priority issues of bilateral cooperation, Erzhan Kazykhan, held a series of meetings with representatives of the American expert and business communities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During discussions with U.S. think tanks, the Kazakh side outlined key political and economic priorities, highlighting the adoption of the new Constitution as the foundation of the country’s political modernization.
Ambassador Kazykhan noted that the recent referendum demonstrated a high level of public engagement in the country’s development processes. The constitutional reforms establish a solid institutional framework for further strengthening Kazakhstan as a dynamic and competitive state capable of responding to contemporary challenges. The new Constitution also enshrines an updated system of governance, preserving a strong presidency while enhancing the role of Parliament and increasing government accountability.
Particular attention was also given to measures aimed at improving the investment climate, strengthening the resilience of the financial system, and advancing the digital economy.
The parties exchanged views on practical aspects of expanding bilateral economic cooperation. Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable U.S. partner in Central Asia was reaffirmed, along with priority areas for American business engagement, including energy, mining, technology, finance, and infrastructure.
The discussions brought together representatives of U.S. political circles, leading think tank experts, and members of the business community. The session was moderated by Ambassador John Herbst, Senior Director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council.
A separate meeting of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council was held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, bringing together senior executives from leading American companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, PepsiCo, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Nasdaq, and Meta.
The parties identified key areas of cooperation, including the development of collaboration in critical minerals, the expansion of transport and logistics routes, digitalization and the deployment of artificial intelligence technologies, as well as human capital development.
Special Envoy briefed participants on ongoing socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, underscoring the steady growth of the national economy and the country’s strong investment appeal. He noted that Kazakhstan’s GDP reached $300 billion last year, placing it among the world’s 50 largest economies.
Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, separately highlighted the country’s achievements in ensuring macroeconomic stability, maintaining resilient public finances, and advancing reforms in the tax and banking sectors. These efforts position Kazakhstan as a key investment destination in Central Asia and a major transit hub across Eurasia.
The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to further expanding cooperation with U.S. businesses and emphasized the consistent support of the country’s leadership for initiatives aimed at protecting investors’ rights and fostering a favorable business environment.
Following the meetings, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in deepening economic partnership and agreed to continue an active dialogue across all areas of bilateral cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2026, 19:11 90371
4,500 farmers in Kazakhstan receive preferential loans
Tell a friend
In 2026, around 750 billion tenge is planned to be allocated for spring fieldwork and harvesting campaigns, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.
The Ken Dala 2 program, launched following instructions from the Head of State, has been underway since applications opened on October 1, 2025. This year, around 750 billion tenge is expected to be allocated for spring sowing and harvesting operations, with a final interest rate of 5% per annum for agricultural producers.
To date, 4,500 agricultural producers have received preferential loans totaling 612 billion tenge, covering 7.2 million hectares. Meanwhile, a guarantee mechanism through the Damu Fund allows up to 85% of each loan to be covered, with 1,125 guarantees issued for loans totaling 191 billion tenge during the reporting period.
An increase in activity in the renewal of agricultural machinery has been noted. A total of 1,800 preferential leasing agreements have been concluded for the supply of 2,900 units of equipment worth 114 billion tenge. For comparison, as of the same date in 2025, the volume of leasing agreements stood at 30.4 billion tenge, indicating a significant acceleration in the sector’s modernization," the ministry said.
The early launch of financing allows farmers to prepare in advance for the 2026 sowing campaign. The funds are used to purchase fuel and lubricants at more favorable prices, acquire mineral fertilizers, repair agricultural machinery, and build up necessary seed reserves.
Preferential financing is available both for the preparation and implementation of spring fieldwork and for the harvesting campaign, as well as for covering seasonal expenses. Funds are provided through the branch network of Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC, as well as through banks, social-entrepreneurial corporations (SPCs), and regional investment centers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2026, 17:47 104616
AIFC attracts over $21 billion in investment
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State was presented with the AIFC's key performance results for 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, along with plans for the center's further development.
As of today, the volume of investment attracted through the center's platform over its entire period of operation has reached $21.5 billion (including $7.2 billion since January 2025). The assets under management within the AIFC totaled $5.4 billion.
As Renat Bekturov stated, AIFC participants have contributed 284.3 billion tenge (as of January 1, 2026) to the national budget in taxes since its founding. Of this, 135.9 billion tenge was transferred in 2025 alone. The primary factors driving the growth in tax revenue are the increasing number of participants and their heightened activity. More than 1,800 new companies were registered in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The total number of center participants has now exceeded 5,400.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the performance of AIFC bodies and organizations. Notably, debt and equity capital raised via the AIX Exchange have reached $12.4 billion since its founding. The aggregate trading volume for 2023-2025 reached $4 billion.
Since the beginning of 2025, the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre have enforced over 1,600 cases, bringing the total number of cases resolved to over 4,900.
The Head of State was also informed about the launch of the Aviation Finance Hub, designed to develop the aviation finance ecosystem, including aircraft financing, leasing, and the growth of industry expertise. Besides, the AIFC has launched a specialized platform to attract investment into early-stage mineral exploration projects. A dedicated ecosystem is also being developed to support the regional creative industry: opening venture capital funds, studios, and crowdfunding platforms.
Concluding the meeting, the Head of State set a series of tasks for the further development of the AIFC. In particular, he emphasized the need to reinforce the center's international presence, improve its regulatory environment, ensure the most favorable conditions for capital inflow into the country, and scale the AIFC's experience to develop Kazakhstan's financial market as a whole.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.04.2026, 15:10Kazakhstan and Kuwait Strengthen High-Level Dialogue 21.04.2026, 14:1910511Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Presented in Brussels 21.04.2026, 14:2410221Portugal Confirms Readiness to Strengthen Cooperation with Kazakhstan 21.04.2026, 14:319991Kazakhstan and Slovenia Expanding Cooperation in the Field of Nuclear Energy 21.04.2026, 20:249676Strengthening Business and Cultural Ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan were Discussed In Lahore 17.04.2026, 18:51108456Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting 17.04.2026, 20:21108216Central Asian and Russian Foreign Ministers Reviewed Positions and Future Cooperation Plans 15.04.2026, 17:47104511AIFC attracts over $21 billion in investment 17.04.2026, 14:58103166President Tokayev attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 panel session 15.04.2026, 13:10102081Kazakhstan and Türkiye need unified rail freight tariffs - Bektenov 04.04.2026, 16:48167021Kazakhstan ranks among countries with zero terrorism impact 04.04.2026, 14:55160331Kazakhstan-Educated Graduates Hold First Meeting in Ankara 23.03.2026, 12:48157686Shakhtinsk gas explosion leaves 8 hurt, police officers among injured 04.04.2026, 07:12149696Kazhydromet issues weather forecast for April 4-6 08.04.2026, 20:15The 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria celebrated with joint concerts141071The 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria celebrated with joint concerts