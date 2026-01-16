15.01.2026, 19:00 4796
Kazakhstan’s bank assets surge 11% to 68.3 trillion tenge
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Thursday with Madina Abylkassymova, Chairperson of the Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was briefed on the results of the national financial sector development in 2025 and strategic objectives for the coming period.
According to the report presented at Akorda, the banking sector maintained its resilience throughout the past year, completing its annual supervisory assessment cycle. Total banking assets increased by 11%, reaching 68.3 trillion tenge, while capital adequacy is 20.7%.
Madina Abylkassymova also reported on a recently drafted Law on Banks, alongside updated legislation governing investment funds and credit rating activities.
On the economic front, lending to the business sector showed strong momentum, increasing by 17.9% as of November 2025 to reach KZT 14.8 trillion. Over the past year, banks issued KZT 17.5 trillion in new business loans and are currently co-financing eight major syndicated projects valued at KZT 2.3 trillion.
To support small and medium-sized enterprises, a dedicated SME Loan Guarantee Fund was established within the Damu Fund in June 2025. It has already issued KZT 505 billion in credit guarantees.
President Tokayev was informed that consumer lending growth slowed by 50% compared to 2024 levels. This follows a ban on loans exceeding 5 years for borrowers with existing arrears, and new restrictions on high-risk loans and those with terms of 3 to 5 years. Additionally, a new aggregate debt-to-income ratio has been established. To reduce household over-indebtedness, banks and microfinance organizations have conducted debt restructuring and partial forgiveness for 703,000 borrowers. Under the individual bankruptcy mechanism, financial institutions have cleared KZT 209.7 billion in debt for 56,000 citizens.
14.01.2026, 19:52
Kazakhstan’s Eurasian FDI hits $9.4 billion in H1 2025
Kazakhstan emerged as a frontrunner among Eurasian nations in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), according to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Qazinform News Agency reports.
At the end of the first half of 2025, accumulated foreign direct investment from Eurasian countries into Kazakhstan's economy had grown by 11.2% within two years. In contrast, the average growth rate across other countries in the region was 6.4%.
By mid-2025, the total volume of accumulated FDI from Eurasian countries in Kazakhstan reached $9.4 billion, accounting for 19.5% of all intra-regional investments.
The absolute growth of investment in Kazakhstan totaled nearly $1 billion, which analysts estimate accounts for more than a third of the total increase in mutual investments across the entire Eurasian region.
Growth was primarily driven by investments from Russia (+$0.73 billion) and Armenia (+$0.11 billion).
The composition of investment inflows has also undergone a significant transformation. The manufacturing sector served as the primary growth driver, with accumulated FDI in this area increasing by $0.84 billion. Agribusiness also made a substantial contribution of $0.34 billion. Conversely, the extractive sector saw a $0.5 billion decline in accumulated investment.
14.01.2026, 15:50
Bektenov Holds a Meeting on the Generation of New Capacities to Address the Energy Deficit
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of the electric power sector. Participants included First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Nurlan Zhakupov, Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Government Office Galymzhan Koishybayev, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and heads of national energy companies Samruk-Energo (Kairat Maksutov) and KEGOC (Nabi Aitzhanov), primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting reviewed the pace of work by the Ministry of Energy, Samruk-Energo, KEGOC, and power-generating organizations on modernizing existing infrastructure and generating new capacities in line with the tasks set by the President in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan, "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation."
The Ministry of Energy is moving into the practical phase of implementing a large-scale investment plan. At present, work is underway on 81 projects with a total capacity of 15.3 GW and a total investment volume exceeding13 trillion tenge. A significant portion of the projects is being implemented through direct private investment attracted via the electric capacity market mechanism.
Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that over the next three years, commissioning is planned primarily in the flexible (maneuverable) generation segment, aimed at covering the deficit of regulating capacity and increasing the flexibility of the Unified Energy System.
The commissioning of the facilities currently under development will make it possible by the end of the first quarter of 2027 to fully cover the economy’s demand for electricity and remove Kazakhstan from the status of an energy-deficit country. By 2029, we expect to achieve a sustainable surplus of both electricity and regulating capacity, which will create conditions for increasing the country’s export potential," Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov assured. Overall, by 2035 the commissioning of more than 26 GW of additional generating capacity will be ensured.
Reports were also delivered by Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energo Kairat Maksutov and Chairman of the Management Board of KEGOC Nabi Aitzhanov.
The Prime Minister criticized the practice of postponing deadlines in the implementation of energy projects.
13.01.2026, 12:40
90 Cities and More Than 6,000 Villages in Kazakhstan Provided with Drinking Water
At the Government session on issues of water supply and wastewater disposal in populated areas, Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Kuandyk Kazhkenov reported on the full implementation of the Head of State’s instruction to provide the population with access to drinking water by the end of 2025, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, over the period of implementation of the instruction, approximately 835 billion tenge were allocated from the republican budget for the implementation of more than 1.6 thousand projects, including 132 billion tenge from returned assets through the Special State Fund. Thus, from the Government’s side, the issue of financing has been fully resolved.
As a result, using these funds, centralized water supply systems were provided to 34 cities and 756 rural settlements. Additionally, through local budget funds, integrated block-modules were installed in 699 villages. For comparison, in 2021, 90% of the rural population and 97.5% of the urban population had access to water supply services. Thus, according to information from local executive bodies, to date the target indicator set by the Head of State has been achieved, and 100% coverage of all populated areas of the country has been ensured, including 90 cities and 6,087 rural settlements with a population of 7.5 million people," the Deputy Minister noted.
Attention was also paid to the quality of water supply. Reconstruction and expansion of more than 9.5 thousand km of networks were carried out, including 1.8 thousand km in cities and 7.7 thousand km in rural areas, which made it possible to reduce the level of wear of networks to 38%. At the same time, work on the development of water supply and utility infrastructure continues. In 2026, within the framework of general-purpose transfers, 128 billion tenge are envisaged, of which 78 billion tenge will be directed to water supply and 50 billion tenge to wastewater disposal.
In addition, modernization of water supply and wastewater systems will be financed through borrowed funds within the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utility Sectors. It is planned to attract 1.9 trillion tenge in investments and modernize 2.8 thousand km of wastewater networks, 5 thousand km of water supply networks, and wastewater treatment facilities in 45 cities. Upon completion of the National Project, by 2030 it is planned to reduce the wear level of water supply networks to 33% and wastewater networks to 41%.
For comprehensive planning and control of projects, the institution of a Technical Operator has been introduced. Its activities are aimed at reviewing applications from natural monopoly entities, approving design assignments with priority use of products manufactured in Kazakhstan, examining technical and technological solutions, and monitoring. The Technical Operator does not replace or duplicate the functions of customers or akimats, but ensures unified requirements for the quality and efficiency of technical and technological solutions.
In addition, to determine sources and models of financing and to guarantee tariffs, the institution of a Financial Operator has been introduced. As Kuandyk Kazhkenov emphasized, the measures being taken will minimize the risks of design errors that lead to increased costs and extended implementation timelines.
The issue of reconstruction of urban wastewater treatment facilities was also considered. In 2025, treatment facilities were commissioned in the cities of Aktau and Lenger. By the end of the current year, commissioning is planned in four more cities: Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karkaralinsk, and Karazhal.
Overall, the implementation of 45 projects for the construction and modernization of wastewater treatment facilities is envisaged, using various sources of financing, including loans from international financial institutions, bond loans through the Baiterek Holding, public-private partnerships, and targeted transfers. In particular, seven projects are planned to be implemented using loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Asian Development Bank.
To ensure a comprehensive approach covering the entire life cycle of projects-from application submission to commissioning of facilities or transfer after long-term operation to the balance of natural monopoly entities-a Unified Electronic Platform was launched in November 2025 within the framework of the National Project. As of today, 89 projects have been registered in the system, including 52 water supply projects and 37 wastewater disposal projects. Thirty-one projects have been identified as priorities, implemented by natural monopoly entities with the most worn infrastructure classified as being in the "red zone."
An integral part of the modernization of water supply and wastewater systems, and a necessary condition for ensuring sustainable operation, systematic management, control, and reduction of losses in utility infrastructure, is digitalization. In this regard, work is underway to standardize requirements for automation systems and metering devices with telemetry technology for automatic data collection via communication channels. Within the framework of the National Project, phased automation of water utility processes is envisaged, aimed at reducing losses, accident rates, and electricity costs, as well as increasing the service life of equipment. Implementation of these measures is planned with the involvement of World Bank financing.
Together with domestic and international experts, an assessment of the activities of water utilities in five cities-Astana, Shymkent, Uralsk, Ekibastuz, and Shakhtinsk-was conducted. Based on the results, recommendations for process optimization were prepared, and technical specifications were developed for the preparation of feasibility studies providing for unified digital solutions and phased implementation. Work is ongoing with akimats and natural monopoly entities to form applications for equipping water supply systems with metering devices. In 2026-2028, it is planned to install more than 3.6 million "smart" water meters.
In addition, within the framework of the Head of State’s Address of September 8, 2025, a task was set to attract international experience and competencies into the water sector. Last year, memorandums were signed with major international network operators Veolia, Suez, and Aqualia. The format of cooperation does not involve the transfer of assets, but is aimed at introducing management solutions and best practices while maintaining state control. At present, negotiations are ongoing with a number of Asian companies to expand experience and competencies in managing the country’s water infrastructure.
13.01.2026, 09:20
New Horizons of Kazakh-Slovenian Economic Diplomacy
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Slovenia, Altay Abibullayev, held a meeting with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia responsible for European affairs, international law, protection of interests and economic diplomacy, Neva Grašič, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador provided a detailed briefing on the key messages of the Head of State, as outlined in the interview with the newspaper "Türkistan" published on 5 January 2026, as well as on the decision to designate 2026 in Kazakhstan as the "Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence".
The parties engaged in substantive discussions on current issues of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, reviewed preparations for the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, and exchanged views on plans to hold the Digital Bridge Forum in Ljubljana. The Forum is envisaged as a practical platform for interaction among relevant government bodies, business communities and expert circles of both countries in the fields of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.
The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, including engagement with leading Slovenian companies well established on the Kazakh market, such as "Krka" and "Lek", as well as in expanding broader cooperation in healthcare and medical technologies.
In discussing transit, transport and logistics cooperation, the Ambassador underscored Kazakhstan’s key potential as one of the major transit hubs of the Eurasian space and outlined the measures being undertaken by the Government of Kazakhstan to develop modern transport and logistics infrastructure, including railway and multimodal routes. In this context, particular emphasis was placed on the importance of participation in the development of the Middle Corridor, as well as on the diversification of transport routes linked to the Slovenian seaport Port of Luka Koper, which represents a critical node for enhancing supply chain resilience and expanding logistics opportunities for European countries without direct access to the open sea.
The diplomats also addressed topical aspects of bilateral energy cooperation. The Slovenian side expressed interest in establishing cooperation in the aerospace sector and nanotechnologies, highlighting the importance of scientific and technological collaboration and the exchange of expertise.
With a view to creating solid and long-term legal foundations for Kazakh-Slovenian partnership, the parties reached a principled understanding on further expanding the bilateral legal framework. This includes work on an Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments, a new Agreement on Visa-Free Travel for Holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports, as well as the organization of consular consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
The meeting confirmed the shared commitment of Kazakhstan and Slovenia to strengthening a forward-looking, pragmatic and mutually beneficial partnership grounded in the principles of reciprocity, trust and long-term cooperation.
12.01.2026, 13:10
Kazakhstan’s GDP Growth Reached 6.5% in 2025
According to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product increased by 6.5% in January-December 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year, primeminister.kz reports.
Pursuant to the instructions of the Head of State, the Government has been implementing systemic measures to diversify the economy. Over the past year, the main contribution to economic growth was provided by industry, transport, construction, and trade.
The industrial production index for the year amounted to 7.4%. The manufacturing sector demonstrated steady growth of 6.4%. These indicators were driven by increased production of food products by 8.1%, oil refining products by 5.9%, chemical industry products by 9.8%, metallurgy products by 1.2%, and machinery and equipment by 12.9%. Growth was recorded in the Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangystau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau, and Turkestan regions, as well as in the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.
Growth in the transport and warehousing sector reached 20.4% for the year (20.3% in January-November), driven by an increase in freight transportation volumes, primarily by road and rail, as well as growth in passenger transportation in a number of regions. An increase was also noted in auxiliary transport services, including freight forwarding, air traffic management, services of airports, warehouses and storage facilities, as well as grain and refrigerated cargo storage services.
In the construction sector, growth amounted to 15.9%, exceeding the January-November 2025 figure (14.7%). Growth was ensured by the implementation of infrastructure and social projects, including the construction of comfortable schools, medical facilities, transport, and engineering infrastructure. In January-December 2025, the total area of commissioned housing reached 20.1 million square meters, which is 5.1% higher than in 2024.
Positive dynamics were also observed in trade: in January-December 2025, the sector showed growth of 8.9% (8.8% in January-November). The main contribution was made by wholesale trade, whose share exceeded two-thirds of the total sector volume. The increase in wholesale trade growth rates was influenced by enterprises selling grain, seeds, and animal feed (2.6-fold increase), machinery and equipment (+99.8%), pharmaceutical products (+44.1%), cars and light motor vehicles (+33%), dairy products, eggs, edible oils and fats (+25.8%), sugar, chocolate, and sugar confectionery (+21.2%), and a wide range of consumer goods (+12.5%).
Performance in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries amounted to 5.9%, supported by positive dynamics in crop production (+7.8%) and livestock farming (+3.3%). Growth in the information and communications sector reached 3.6%.
Overall, the pace of economic development reflects the sustained growth of key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.
08.01.2026, 18:39
Kazakhstan’s exports to Turkic Council Nations reach $7.6bn
Kazakhstan’s main exports to the countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) include copper, oil, grain, and agricultural products, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev presented trade data between Kazakhstan and OTS countries at the 3rd General Assembly of the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI).
Kazakhstan’s total trade with OTS countries reached $10.4 billion, with the largest volumes recorded with Türkiye at $4.36 billion, Uzbekistan at $3.88 billion, Kyrgyzstan at $1.78 billion, and Azerbaijan at $0.39 billion.
Together, these four countries make up almost the entirety of Kazakhstan’s trade within the organization.
Kazakhstan’s exports to OTS countries reached $7.6 billion, a 17.1% increase, while imports totaled $2.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.8 billion.
According to the vice minister, this growth reflects the increasing demand for Kazakh products in the markets of Turkic states.
05.01.2026, 20:15
Monthly inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 0.9% in December 2025
Monthly inflation for December 2025 stood at 0.9%, according to the Bureau of National Statistics, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the month, prices for food products increased by 1.2%, non-food goods rose by 0.7%, and paid services edged up by 0.6%
Over the past month, prices for oranges declined by 2.6%, carrots by 2%, sugar by 1.3%, and eggs by 0.1%. Conversely, prices rose for concentrated milk by 2.1%, hard cheese by 1.8%, and vegetable juices by 1.6%.
Automobiles became 0.4% cheaper, and electrical appliances dropped by 0.9%. Meanwhile, smartphone prices rose by 0.9%, and personal hygiene products increased by 1.1%.
In the public utilities sector, tariffs for sewerage decreased by 2.4% and cold water by 0.9%. During the month, however, taxi services became 1.8% more expensive. Prices for bathhouse visits rose by 2.1%, and cinema tickets by 2.9%.
Annual inflation for 2025 reached 12.3%. Over the past year, food prices surged by 13.5%, and non-food products by 11.1%. Paid service tariffs rose by 12%.
Among food items, annual price decreases were recorded for tomatoes at 7.9%, rice at 4.8%, cucumbers at 4.7%, bell peppers at 2.7%, and dried apricots at 2%. In contrast, prices rose for grapes by 7.7% and green tea by 7.9%.
05.01.2026, 14:45
Gold rises more than 1% Monday
Gold rose more than 1 percent on Monday, while other precious metals recorded strong gains, wam.ae reports.
As of 01:19 GMT, spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $4,395.35 per ounce, reaching a more than one-week high. Bullion touched a record high of $4,549.71 on 26th December 2025.
US gold futures for February delivery gained 1.8 percent to $4,405.40.
Spot silver added 4.5 percent to $75.86 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on 29th December.
Spot platinum was up 1.5 percent at $2,175.15 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,478.50 last Monday.
Palladium edged 0.4 percent higher to $1,645.0 per ounce.
