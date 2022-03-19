Система Orphus

Kazakhstan's processing industry shows steady growth

15.03.2022, 10:00 40356
The country's processing industry shows steady growth, Kazinform reports.
 
In January -February the output grew by 3.9%. 15 regions of Kazakhstan showed growth. The most growth was reported in Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions as well as in Almaty city, National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.
 
Machine building sector output increased by 9.2%, building materials production grew by 2.1%, pharmaceuticals by 17%, beverages by 16.5%, clothes by 12.8%. Mining industry output rose by 6.4%.
 
As the Minister noted the construction sector boasts high growth, amount of construction work grew by 7.6%.
 
Meeting of Kazakhstan-EU business platform held in Nur-Sultan

18.03.2022, 19:37 23356
Images | primeminister.kz
The ninth meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU business platform took place in Nur-Sultan. The event chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was attended by the ministers, foreign ambassadors, and reps of a number of companies, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.
 
The meeting's participants spoke of the issues of development of cooperation between the EU, its members and business structures, and Kazakhstan during the situation unfolding in the world.
 
The EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas noted that in all spheres of interaction we call for ensuring sustainability of investment from the environmental, social, economic, and financial points of view. He added that interconnectivity will be the main priority in programs of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation.
 
During the meeting, Kazakh PM noted that in 2021 the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and EU countries rose to $28.9bn, 21.4% more than in 2020.
 

We are open to considering new proposals and ready to take a proactive role in the current geopolitical situation. We need to continue our joint work to achieve the strategic goals, especially in the face of new challenges which require new approaches and cooperation," said Smailov.

 
National Economy Ministry proceeds to crisis bailout plan

18.03.2022, 10:45 24616
National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov announced the beginning of the work under the crisis bailout plan, Kazinform reports.
 

Pursuant to the President's Address the National Economy Ministry proceeded to implementing the crisis bailout plan. Certain proposals are being studied jointly with the responsible state bodies," he told the Government meeting.

 
The Minster said that each task of the Head of State outlined in the Address to the Nation will be extensively studied.
 

For the efficient development of the President's Address the Ministry will work on the principles of red tape reduction and result-orientedness," he resumed.

 
Tokayev holds a meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso

17.03.2022, 20:14 30171
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso via videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
The meeting focused on the prospects for the implementation of a number of investment projects in transit transport, decarbonization of economy, and the financial sector in Kazakhstan.
 
Tokayev noted with satisfaction the positive trend in the long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with the EBRD.
 

Within our interaction, we have achieved good results. I am sure that effective cooperation between the Kazakh Government and the EBRD will be further developed," said the Head of State.

 
Odile Renaud-Basso welcomed the reforms ongoing under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokatev set in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan delivered on March 16.
 
The EBRD President confirmed her readiness to develop cooperation as part of Kazakhstan's objectives to achieve carbon neutrality.
 
In conclusion, Tokayev invited Odile Renaud-Basso to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan set to ensure food security

15.03.2022, 11:45 40246
Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government meeting about the plans to ensure food security, Kazinform reports.
 
The plan aimed at maintaining the country's food security is developed pursuant to the President's task. It covers the main directions of the state socioeconomic policy in ensuring the country's food safety.
 
The Minister stressed that food security is one of the key conditions for maintaining the country's national security. The National Security Law and Law on state regulation of the agro-industrial development for providing food security defined three criteria. The first is the physical availability of food which refers to people's access to food. The second is economic availability of food that refers to people's ability to buy food. The third is food security.
 
The plan consists of 3 main sections, including 31 actions.
 
Gross int'l reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 161 mln in Feb

15.03.2022, 10:11 40146
The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 161 mln in February, National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.
 

The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 161 mln to reach USD 87.5 bln, including gold and foreign currency reserves that increased by USD 132 mln to hit USD 33.5 bln due to gold price surge. As of the end of February the assets of the National Fund made USD 53.9 bln. USD 510 mln was sold for provision of transfers to the budget," he added.

 
He noted that the National Fund total revenue since the beginning of the year reached KZT 925 that is 4.5 times as compared to the same period of the previous year.
 
Head of State signs decree on measures to promote financial stability

14.03.2022, 20:30 45606
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on measures to promote the financial stability of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
According to the decree, it is not allowed to export cash foreign currency or monetary instruments in foreign currency exceeding $10,000 based on the exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of the export date.
 
It also bans export of refined gold bars weighing five, 10, 20, 50, and 100 grams and investment gold coins ALTYN BARYS and silver coins K?MIS BARYS issued by the National Bank of Kazakhstan as well as refined gold of over 100 grams.
 
The decree takes effect from its official publication.
 
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde via video

14.03.2022, 20:17 45736
Images | Primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, Kazinform cites Primeminister.kz.
 
During the online meeting, the prospects for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and World Bank in implementing joint projects in infrastructure, digital technology, and finance were discussed.
 
This year marks 30 years of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank.
 

Over the three decades of our partnership, we have successfully implemented over 55 projects in different sectors of economy, including SME, finance, housing and communal services, energy, agriculture, and information technology," said Smailov.

 
As for the joint infrastructure development projects, the discussion over the construction of Dostyk-Maiynty is underway.
 
As of today, seven projects in road construction, education and science, agriculture, and SME are being implemented.
 
Kazakh President receives QazaqGaz CEO

11.03.2022, 13:30 32626
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Sanzhar Zharkeshov, the Ceo of the QazaqGaz National Company JSC, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The latter reported on the current activities of the national gas company and progress of execution of the President's tasks on priority supporting of the country's market with commercial gas.

He also reported on the elaboration of the gas industry development complex plan.

Following the meeting the Head of State supported the proposed solutions and set a number of tasks.

 
