Kazakhstan’s trade ends 2025 with $14.2bn surplus
relevant news
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Deepen Partnership in the Oil Sector
Investments in the Country’s Industrial Framework to Reach $400 Billion by 2029
To implement the National Development Plan, we need to increase the investment-to-GDP ratio from the current 14-15% to 23% by 2029. This will make it possible to attract an additional $120 billion and bring cumulative investment for 2025-2029 to $400 billion. As a result, the fixed capital index by 2029 should grow 2.5 times compared to the 2024 level," Serik Zhumangarin emphasized.
Kazakhstan to expand refining capacity with new $10bn mega-plant
As part of the modernization and capacity expansion of our three refineries, we aim to fully eliminate the deficit by 2032. In addition, we are actively discussing the construction of a fourth oil refinery," the vice minister said.
Details on the location and technical specifications will be announced at a later stage. At this point, the refinery is expected to have a capacity of around 10 million tons per year. The preliminary cost is estimated at approximately $10 billion. Through modernization, capacity expansion, and the construction of this new facility, we will fully eliminate the deficit in aviation and diesel fuel. Moreover, we will be able to export to other countries," Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev added.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov Participated in a Meeting of the Abai Regional Investment Headquarters
The work of the RIH enables us to bring interaction with investors to a fundamentally new level. It serves as a platform for the consideration of project-specific issues, strengthening interagency coordination, and systematically promoting investment initiatives in the regions," the Deputy Minister stated.
Kazakhstan plans major upgrade of power and heat networks
These measures enabled us to achieve a historic maximum in electricity generation of 17,273 MW, which is 7% higher of the last heating season. The wear and tear of thermal power stations has been reduced from 64% to 61%," Sungat Yessimkhanov said.
Kazakhstan Strengthens Ties with the Business Community of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan strengthening water-energy ties
Kazakhstan, U.S. sign major $1.1bn deal on critical minerals
