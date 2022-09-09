Система Orphus

Kazakhstan sees rise in traffic volume via Trans-Caspian Int'l Transport Route

07.09.2022, 16:11 3301
Growth was reported in traffic volume through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Aibek Kapar, Deputy Director-General for Logistics of KTZExpress, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Aibek, the traffic volume was up 3fold accounting for 845 thousand tons in the first seven months of 2022. There was a 7-time rise compared to last year’s figure of 311 thousand tons.
 
Of the total figure, exports accounted for 494 thousand tons (up 9fold), imports – 179 thousand tons (up 83 times), and transit – 171 thousand tons (up 7 times). 
 
Kazakhstan’s oil products output to hit record high

08.09.2022, 14:33 976
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Head of State was reported on the measures KazMunayGas takes to stabilize the situation on the market of oil and lubricants.
 
This year, Kazakhstan is to hit a record high of 17 million tons in its output of oil products.
 
Delays in planned repairs at the Shymkent and Atyrau oil refineries led to up to 150 thousand tons of diesel fuel being supplied to the domestic market.
 
In addition, the national company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is to import up to 100 thousand tons of diesel fuel.
 
Mirzagaliyev also briefed the President on the implementation of the company’s projects in the field of oil and gas chemistry.
 
The Head of State was also informed about the realization of the projects for e polyethylene and butadiene production as well as the current situation at the marine terminal of the Caspian pipeline consortium.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions regarding the implantation of investment projects. 
 
Kazakhstani companies’ sales stand at $167.7mln on Alibaba

08.09.2022, 12:37 1206
Kazakhstani companies’ combined sales totaled $167.7mln on Alibaba, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
This year, Kazakhstan opened its national pavilion on the Alibaba market platform with 130 national companies and over 7.5 thousand goods names. As of today, Kazakhstani companies have sold goods worth $167.7mln on the platform.
 
According to the Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan could play its part in global e-commerce trade turnover and become a reliable transit hub given its geographical location.
 
Earlier it was reported that the country’s e-commerce stood at 9.6% in its retail sector in 2021. 
 
Belgian and Luxembourg companies determine to expand presence in Kazakhstan

08.09.2022, 11:31 1206
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan AmbassadorMargulan Baimukhan visited the production lines and held constructive meetings with the management of Norditube Technologies (Belgium) and Faymonville (Luxembourg), who are considering opportunities for developing their businesses in the market of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
At the meeting in Liege, the Production Manager of Norditube Technologies, one of the world's leading suppliers of technologies for trenchless pipe rehabilitation, Fabrice Pirotte emphasized the company's intention to establish long-term cooperation with Kazakhstani partners in order to develop the company’s activities in the markets of Central Asian countries. The high-tech solutions of the Belgian company reduce the cost of restoring utility networks by more than half. The company has extensive experience in the successful restoration of pipeline networks of various modifications and purposes around the world.
 
At the same time, Faymonville, a Luxembourg company, a leading manufacturer of lowbed trailers for bulky cargo, can arrange maintenance of its equipment together with Kazakhstani partners to support customers in the region.
 
In Luxembourg, the Ambassador Baimukhan also met with the Head of Division of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Rafal Rybacki. Currently, the bank's management is studying specific projects in our country that can positively influence the resolution of issues in the field of economic development as well as a number of environmental problems, and promote the introduction of energy-saving technologies. An agreement was reached on organizing the next working visit of the EIB delegation to the regions of Kazakhstan.
 
Vector of Eurasian continent's development determined by EAEU-SCO relations

07.09.2022, 20:15 3226
Images | belta.by
Relations between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) determine the vector of future development of the entire Eurasian continent, BelTA learned from Iya Malkina, a spokeswoman of the Eurasian Economic Commission, at a media briefing on 7 September.
 
Iya Malkina said: "The Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union are major associations. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization accounts for over 30% of the world's GDP, over 16% of the world's trade, and over 41% of the world's population. The Eurasian Economic Union is a market that operates according to unified rules. It is home to over 184 people and represents 14% of the world's land. Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization essentially represent the nucleus of the Eurasian continent. Their relations determine the vector of future development of the entire huge region".
 
The official reminded that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia are simultaneously members of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Belarus is an observer in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization while Armenia is a dialogue partner. 
 

It enables mutual relations between our integration associations", Iya Malkina pointed out.

 
According to the source, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich will take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 15-16 September. The summit will be a key event of the year. Leaders of all the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states have already confirmed they will participate in the summit in person. Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization observer countries, international organizations, and integration associations are also expected to come to Uzbekistan.
 
The spokeswoman went on saying: "The Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization persistently advance interaction. A memorandum of understanding was signed at the jubilee summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe in 2021. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich met with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming in Moscow in May 2022 and discussed practical steps meant to expand and deepen cooperation".
 
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, ArcelorMittal CEO Lakshmi Mittal discuss industrial safety issues

07.09.2022, 15:08 3386
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal met, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
The meeting discussed the company’s plans to modernize production and increase labor safety, supplies of the products made to the domestic market and neighboring countries, as well as prospects for the transition to a high value-added level of metal products.
 
Lakshmi Mittal informed that the company plans to invest considerable funds in the modernization of steel making and mining assets. In addition, special attention is to be paid to the issues of personnel training and ensuring their safety.
 
The Kazakh PM drew attention to the importance of maintaining the current speed of production, expanding the names of products made, and working closely with the leadership of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry to tackle emerging issues.
 

Industrial safety is an important issue requiring close attention. In this regard, we welcome investment plans of the company to promote production and specialized personnel training", said Smailov. 

 
ArcelorMittal to invest $1bln in Kazakh economy - Lakshmi Mittal

06.09.2022, 20:03 3546
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal had a meeting, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The meeting focused on the issues related to the provision of safety conditions at plants, fair salaries for local residents, fulfillment of social obligations and upgrading the company’s logistics base.
 
The President drew attention to the issue of meeting the demands of the domestic market through the supply of ArcelorMittal’s products.
 
In addition, special attention was placed to the measures the company takes to reduce greenhouse gasses.
 
Lakshmi Mittal assured the Kazakh President that ArcelorMittal will invest $1bln in the Kazakh economy, much of which will be spent to modernize the plants, in the near future. 
 
Kazakhstan could increase its exports to Germany to 1bn euros – Roman Sklyar

06.09.2022, 17:37 4936
First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar spoke about the prospects for goods exports from Kazakhstan to Germany, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Sklyar, Kazakhstan has the potential to increase its exports to Germany in more than 140 goods names worth around 1 billion euros.
 

Integration of German capital in our economy also increases steadily. 90% of German investment is funneled in the non-primary sector of the economy, demonstrating the high level of trust to Kazakhstan and its investment vector of development", he said during the Kazakh-German Forum in Nur-Sultan.

 
According to him, the cooperation between the two countries is thought successful if a constructive dialogue, mutual cooperation between the business circles is in place.
 
The Heads of State and government establish political and trade and economic cooperation, create a bases for mutual cooperation, leaving the rest to the businessmen.
 
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received an economic delegation from Germany. 
 
Head of State announces major goal of Kazakhstan’s economic policy

01.09.2022, 12:08 9501
In his annual State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the priorities of the country’s new economic course, Kazinform reports.
 

The goal of our economic policy remains unchanged – to ensure quality and inclusive growth of all citizens’ well-being", Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 
In his words, the priorities of the new economic course will be the following:
 
- boosting private entrepreneurship initiatives, shifting away from state capitalism and excessive interference of the state into economy.
 
- development of competition, ensuring equal opportunities for all.
 
- fair distribution of the national income.
 
