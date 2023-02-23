22.02.2023, 11:40 4661
Kazakhstan to expand gas pipeline system transfer capacity
One of the tasks of the Kazakh Energy Ministry and QazaqGaz National Company is to ensure the steady operation of gas pipelines. In order to increase the gas pipeline system transfer capacity QazaqGaz is developing a number of large infrastructure projects," Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said, Kazinform reports.
He noted, among the projects are the construction of the second string of the Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipeline with a capacity of 5.8 billion cubic meters a year, and the construction of the Makat-North Caucasus gas pipeline looping with a capacity of 13.1 billion cubic meters a year.
Another project is the gasification of thermal power stations 2 and 3 of Almaty city worth 96 billion tenge. Moreover, the construction of the fourth string of the Zhanaozen-Aktau gas pipeline and third string in Aktobe worth 75 billion tenge will start this year.
22.02.2023, 10:38 4791
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 - Energy Ministry
Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov has commented on delays in the shipment of Kazakhstan’s export oil due to weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Minister reminded the journalists of the dry cargo ship which had broken at the anchorage near Russia’s Novorossiysk on Tuesday due to a severe storm.
We expect that the weather will get normalized on Thursday at around 04:00 pm and the tankers will enter the water area for shipment. Oil production has not been interrupted. The shipment was suspended due to weather conditions," he noted.
As for shipments to Germany, we can say that the first batch of 20 thousand tonnes will be delivered by the end of February," he added.
As reported before, the CPC halted oil shipment for stormy weather. Oil exports to Germany via Druzhba pipeline have been delayed.
22.02.2023, 08:25 4926
Kazakhstan to build craftsmen’s village
A unique tourist complex with a craftsmen’s village will appear in Turkistan region
A unique tourist complex with a craftsmen’s village will appear in Turkistan region, Kazinform refers to the regional akimat’s press service.
It will include a large trade shop to do crafts and teach high-quality handcraft technologies. The goal is not just to attract tourists and boost entrepreneurship but also preserve cultural heritage.
The new project was debated at the meeting held by Turkistan region governor Darkhan Satybaldy. The total area of the craftsmen’s village will make some 9,000 square meters. There will be also built hotels and restaurants, expo halls and showrooms.
21.02.2023, 12:48 8001
Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
Oil shipments from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline have not started yet, a source at KazTransOil JSC said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Shyngyz Ilyassov, Director of PR and Internal Communications Department of Kazakhstan's oil company, revealed that Kazakhstan had not supplied its oil via the Druzhba pipeline to Adamowo in Poland for further shipment to Germany.
Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov had announced the shipment of the first batch of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany in the first half of February.
Vice Minister of Energy Askhat Khassenov later commented on the reports in some mass media claiming that the oil shipments from Kazakhstan to Germany had been delayed due to the shelling of the Druzhba pipeline.
15.02.2023, 17:55 29166
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan working on joint project to build solar power plant
The plant's construction is fully funded by Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are jointly working on the construction of the first solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The plant's construction is fully funded by Kazakhstan.
Last December, Kazakhstan's private company TGS-Energy Limited and Kyrgyzstan's TazaEnergy LLP signed statutory documents creating a joint enterprise Kun Bulagi to build solar power plants.
According to TazaEnergy company's director Isskender Beishenaliyev, the project is of strategic importance as well as the first and major one in the history of Kyrgyzstan.
The project worth around $200 million envisages the construction of a 50MW Toru Aigyr solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region and a 250MW solar plant in Batken region. The phase one construction of Toru Aigyr plant is slated for completion by the end of 2023.
The large-scale project is believed to open new opportunities for Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation in green energy, making the two countries jointly address energy supply issues with the high environmental standards taken into account.
03.02.2023, 14:23 57941
Kazakh PM suggests EAEU countries switching to cross-border e-document flow
It is necessary to create all conditions to develop and disseminate cross-border electronic document flow within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
While addressing the Digital Almaty Forum, Prime Minister Smailov noted Kazakhstan is working to switch to e-transport documents in order to create favorable conditions for logistics companies.
He went on to propose to switch all permit approval documents to electronic format in the EAEU member states. In his words, it will help decrease the corruption risks, on the one hand, and increase the transparency of trade turnover, on the other hand. But most importantly, it will let businesses minimize their costs, the Kazakh Premier added.
According to Alikhan Smailov, electronic interaction between the EAEU member states in the sphere of mutual trade is quite relevant.
Smailov believes that switching to e-document flow will promote open and equal cooperation and help EAEU countries climb to a new level of economic, technological and social development.
01.02.2023, 15:03 64701
Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
The concept is aimed at increasing labour productivity, tripling agricultural products exports and ensuring at least 90% food self-sufficiency
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has chaired today a governmental meeting for discussing the updated draft concept of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex development till 2030, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.
According to Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, the document was prepared based on recommendations from business communities and experts, and with the consideration of global challenges and trends, which the domestic agro-industrial complex can face.
The concept is aimed at increasing labour productivity, tripling agricultural products exports and ensuring at least 90% food self-sufficiency. The volume of fixed capital investments is expected to rise by 2.5 times in average.
Measures will be taken to increase wheat yields to 20 hundred kilograms per a hectare by subsidizing the purchase of seeds and modernizing seed farms. The area of irrigated lands will be expanded to 3 million hectares, while the level of fertilization will be at 40%. The paces of agricultural vehicles renovation shall reach 7% thanks to beneficial leasing and other state support measures.
The list of Kazakhstani companies in overseas registers will be expanded in order to boost domestic products export. This measure will let boost exports up to $9.9 billion. In general, more than 1,700 investment projects worth 4.5 trillion tenge will be implemented in all the sectors of agriculture, which will significantly increase the country’s export potential.
The concept is called to satisfy domestic markets with home-produced foods, create up to 70,000 new farms and employ as many as 400,000 people.
01.02.2023, 12:23 64826
Deputy chairmen of KMG Directors Board appointed
Samruk-Kazyna National Sovereign Wealth Fund has announced the appointment of Serikkali Brekeshev, Kuanysh Khudaibergenov and Dauletzhan Khassanov as deputy chairmen of the Board of Directors of JSC KazMunayGas national company, Kazinform reports.
Serikkali Brekeshev will coordinate gas project development issues.
From September 2021 to January 2023, Brekeshev held the posts of the Minister of Ecology and Minister of Geology and Natural Resources.
In different years, Brekeshev worked as director of the technical policy department, deputy director general at JSC KazTransGas, director of the gas industry development department at the Ministry of Oil and Gas. He held also technical-engineering positions at JSC MangistauMunayGas and CJSC Karakudukmunay.
Kuanysh Kudaibergenov will coordinate large oil and gas projects.
In different years, he worked as a drilling engineer at CJSC Integra, as a technical specialist at JSC KazMunayTeniz, as a manager of oil and gas projects development department at JSC NC KazMunayGas, and held senior positions at LLP KMG-Kansu Operating, Rompetrol S.A.
From 2017 to 2021, he was director of the department for oil industry development at the Ministry of Energy. From June 2021 to January 2023, he was Deputy Director General of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V.
Dauletzhan Khassanov is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute (1993) with a major in Economy and Atyrau Oil and Gas Institute (2007) with a diploma in Mining Engineer.
Prior to this appointment, he was Executive Director of KMG’s HR Department, Director of the KMG Oil and Gas Production Department, and Director General of JSC Mangistaumunaygas.
01.02.2023, 11:43 63531
World Bank appoints New Country Manager for Kazakhstan
The World Bank announces the appointment of Andrei Mikhnev as its new Country Manager for Kazakhstan, effective February 1, 2023.
Mr. Mikhnev will lead the World Bank’s policy dialogue with government counterparts, the civil society, the private sector and other partners, as well as manage the World Bank country team based in Astana, Kazinform refers to the official website of the World Bank.
Andei Mikhnev will oversee the implementation of the World Bank Group-Kazakhstan Country Partnership Framework for 2020-2025 aimed at supporting Kazakhstan’s transformation towards greater inclusion, resilience and competitiveness. The Partnership framework focuses on promoting inclusive growth, strengthening human capital, and securing sustainable, resilient, and low carbon development. The cross-cutting theme underlying these focus areas is a more effective governance and strengthened market and social institutions.
Mr. Mikhnev has over 20 years of experience in economic policy implementation and project management. He brings deep knowledge of World Bank operations and a track record in designing and leading a broad range of projects. Most recently, Andrei Mikhnev led the World Bank Country Office in Mongolia. Before that, he led programs in the Middle East and the Gulf countries focusing on competitiveness and private-sector led growth. He also has extensive expertise through his work on economic reforms in many countries in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Europe and Central Asia.
Mr. Mikhnev, a Ukrainian national, holds a Ph.D. in international economics from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Kazakhstan joined the World Bank Group in July 1992. Over 30 years, the World Bank has become a major development partner for Kazakhstan by supporting a diverse range of policy areas - from finances and social services to critical infrastructure for a total of about US$9 billion.
