Kazakhstan to redirect oil from Kashagan to China following CPC attacks

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev at a meeting with Peter Japelj, Director of the Department of Economic, Cultural and Scientific Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, discussed a range of issues of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of agreements reached following the official visit of the President of the Republic of Slovenia to Kazakhstan in March 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The diplomats paid special attention to the most promising areas of Kazakh-Slovenian economic cooperation, in particular, preparations for the upcoming IGC meeting, energy cooperation, the participation of Slovenian companies in the implementation of agreements between Kazakhstan and the EU in the field of rare earth materials, Kazakhstan's access to the infrastructure of the Slovenian seaport Koper, as well as the intensification of pharmaceutical cooperation with the participation of world-famous Slovenian brands Krka and Lek.





Slovenia is interested in further developing partnerships in the field of advanced medical technologies, biopharma and the supply of medicines to the kazakh market.





The Slovenian Foreign Ministry also supported the proposals of the kazakh side on the comprehensive activation of the digital agenda, cooperation in the field of ICT, artificial intelligence with the participation of Kazakhstan and Slovenian start-up companies, digital security, big data and the introduction of high-tech solutions in industry, energy and public services.