Kazakhstani company urged to speed up construction of gas-processing plant

The gas price in Europe during the October 5 trade broke the record again and reached $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the data of the ICE exchange.
The price of November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters during trading, or 108.4 euros per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of the euro to the dollar, prices for ICE are presented in euros per MWh).
On Tuesday, Gazprom told reporters that they expect a "cold and snowy winter" for the 2021-2022 heating season.
The level of gas in European gas storage facilities as of September 2021 is at a all time low. The gap in occupancy compared to last year is estimated at 20.5 bln cubic meters of gas, according to Gazprom.
If the average daily September injection rates remain unchanged by October 12, 2021, the storage facilities will have about 76 bln cubic meters of gas, according to the company calculations, which means that 28%, or 18.6 bln cubic meters, will remain unreplenished from 66.2 billion cubic meters, taken from European UGS facilities during the last heating season.
Images | Alexei Andronov/TASS
Ministers of OPEC+ countries resolved to continue scaling up oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in November at the meeting on October 4, the OPEC Secretariat said in its communique.
OPEC and non-OPEC countries "reconfirmed the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 million barrels/day for the month of November 2021," the Secretariat said.
The countries also "reiterated the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of December 2021," according to the document.
The next ministerial meeting will be held on November 4, 2021, the Secretariat said.
Air Astana has declared critical level of aviation fuel reserves on its balance sheet.
Air Astana is concerned about significant decrease in the production of aviation fuel in Kazakhstan, which, as a result, has led to a critical level of fuel reserves on the airline’s balance," the statement says.
A week earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan announced that in order to increase the production of diesel fuel, in October this year, the production of aviation fuel at the Shymkent refinery will be halved. In addition, scheduled repairs are planned for October at the Pavlodar refinery, shipments of aviation fuel from the Atyrau refinery have been suspended, and the import of this type of fuel into the country has been completely stopped.
The National Company KazMunayGas announced the provision of the domestic market with jet fuel with a total volume of 35 thousand tons. However, the uninterrupted operation of existing flights of Air Astana alone requires a monthly consumption of 30 thousand tons of aviation fuel. At the same time, international flights from Kazakhstan are gradually being restored and the number of the airline's flights is growing.