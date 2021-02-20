Kazakhstanis to be checked for offshore accounts existence in 2021

picture biznesrivoj.uz

Kazakhstan will be able to obtain data on offshore accounts of citizens in 2021, the Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev announced at the collegium of the Ministry.





As part of the work on the exchange of information with OECD countries, work on deoffshorization of the economy will be intensified. Already this year it is planned to receive the first information about the accounts of our residents opened in 102 jurisdictions, including in countries with preferential taxation," Zhamaubaev said.





The minister added that they are introducing horizontal monitoring for large taxpayers.





In turn, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said that the issues of improving taxation in subsoil use, transactions to offshores, tightening control over the capital withdrawal from the country, as well as declaring and discrepancies in customs statistics between partner countries are urgent.













