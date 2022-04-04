National Bank named reasons for strengthening of the tenge rate

In Kazakhstan today, on April 1, the changed sufficiency thresholds for withdrawing pension savings began to operate, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The press service of the UAPF reported that from April 1, new thresholds for the minimum sufficiency for withdrawing pension savings began to operate. Currently the old data is displayed in the personal account, but the UAPF replied that the information would be updated during the day.

Recall that in early December 2022 it became known that the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund changed the sufficiency threshold for withdrawing pension savings in 2022.

For example, if now 20-year-old Kazakhstanis, after withdrawing part of their savings, should have at least 1.7 million tenge in their account, next year they should have twice as much - 3.1 million tenge.

Below is a table published on the UAPF website:

20 years old - 3,140,000 tenge

21 years old - 3,250,000 tenge

22 years old - 3,370,000 tenge

23 years old - 3,490,000 tenge

24 years old - 3,610,000 tenge

25 years old - 3,730,000 tenge

26 years old - 3,860,000 tenge

27 years old - 3,980,000 tenge

28 years old - 4,110,000 tenge

29 years old - 4,240,000 tenge

30 years old - 4,370,000 tenge

31 years old - 4 510 000 tenge

32 years old - 4,640,000 tenge

33 years old - 4,780,000 tenge

34 years old - 4,920,000 tenge

35 years old - 5,060,000 tenge

36 years old - 5,200,000 tenge

37 years old - 5,350,000 tenge

38 years old - 5 490 000 tenge

39 years old - 5,640,000 tenge

40 years old - 5,790,000 tenge

41 years old - 5,950,000 tenge

42 years old - 6,100,000 tenge

43 years old - 6,260,000 tenge

44 years old - 6,420,000 tenge

45 years old - 6,580,000 tenge

46 years old - 6,750,000 tenge

47 years old - 6,920,000 tenge

48 years old - 7,090,000 tenge

49 years old - 7,260,000 tenge

50 years old - 7,430,000 tenge

51 years old - 7,610,000 tenge

52 years old - 7,790,000 tenge

53 years old - 7,970,000 tenge

54 years old - 8,150,000 tenge

55 years old - 8 340 000 tenge

56 years old - 8,530,000 tenge

57 years old - 8,720,000 tenge

58 years old - 8,920,000 tenge

59–62 years old - 9,120,000 tenge.

The data is indicated on the UAPF website in the section for checking the available amount for partial withdrawal of pension savings.

Recall that starting from 2021, Kazakhstanis can use their pension savings to improve conditions, treatment and transfer to investment portfolio managers. Basically, people use this money to solve the housing issues.