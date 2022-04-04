Система Orphus

National Bank named reasons for strengthening of the tenge rate

01.04.2022, 12:23 3791
The weighted average rate of the US dollar following the results of trading on March 31 at the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange amounted to 467.03 tenge, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

On March 31, following the results of trades on the KASE stock exchange, the tenge rate formed at the level of 467.03 tenge per US dollar, having strengthened by 5.7% since the beginning of March. The tenge strengthened against the backdrop of a correction in the international financial markets, as well as a period of tax payments," the National Bank said in a statement.

 
It is also reported that in the short term tenge volatility will depend on changes in the geopolitical situation, the expectations of domestic participants and the situation on world markets.
 
At the same time, it is noted that the National Bank continues to work on the transition to a full-fledged inflation targeting regime, for which a necessary condition is structural changes in the economy, a decrease in concessional government lending, as well as adherence to the principles of free floating of the exchange rate.
 

The National Bank has all the necessary tools to prevent destabilization in the domestic financial market in the event of negative scenarios and continues to monitor the situation," the country's main bank assured.

 
It should be noted that due to the high level of geopolitical tensions, the tenge reached a historical maximum of 512.17 tenge per US dollar as of March 15, 2022. However, after that, the trajectory of the movement of the national currency changed towards strengthening.
 
 
In Kazakhstan today, on April 1, the changed sufficiency thresholds for withdrawing pension savings began to operate, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
The press service of the UAPF reported that from April 1, new thresholds for the minimum sufficiency for withdrawing pension savings began to operate. Currently the old data is displayed in the personal account, but the UAPF replied that the information would be updated during the day.
 
Recall that in early December 2022 it became known that the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund changed the sufficiency threshold for withdrawing pension savings in 2022.
 
For example, if now 20-year-old Kazakhstanis, after withdrawing part of their savings, should have at least 1.7 million tenge in their account, next year they should have twice as much - 3.1 million tenge.
 
Below is a table published on the UAPF website:
 
20 years old - 3,140,000 tenge
 
21 years old - 3,250,000 tenge
 
22 years old - 3,370,000 tenge
 
23 years old - 3,490,000 tenge
 
24 years old - 3,610,000 tenge
 
25 years old - 3,730,000 tenge
 
26 years old - 3,860,000 tenge
 
27 years old - 3,980,000 tenge
 
28 years old - 4,110,000 tenge
 
29 years old - 4,240,000 tenge
 
30 years old - 4,370,000 tenge
 
31 years old - 4 510 000 tenge
 
32 years old - 4,640,000 tenge
 
33 years old - 4,780,000 tenge
 
34 years old - 4,920,000 tenge
 
35 years old - 5,060,000 tenge
 
36 years old - 5,200,000 tenge
 
37 years old - 5,350,000 tenge
 
38 years old - 5 490 000 tenge
 
39 years old - 5,640,000 tenge
 
40 years old - 5,790,000 tenge
 
41 years old - 5,950,000 tenge
 
42 years old - 6,100,000 tenge
 
43 years old - 6,260,000 tenge
 
44 years old - 6,420,000 tenge
 
45 years old - 6,580,000 tenge
 
46 years old - 6,750,000 tenge
 
47 years old - 6,920,000 tenge
 
48 years old - 7,090,000 tenge
 
49 years old - 7,260,000 tenge
 
50 years old - 7,430,000 tenge
 
51 years old - 7,610,000 tenge
 
52 years old - 7,790,000 tenge
 
53 years old - 7,970,000 tenge
 
54 years old - 8,150,000 tenge
 
55 years old - 8 340 000 tenge
 
56 years old - 8,530,000 tenge
 
57 years old - 8,720,000 tenge
 
58 years old - 8,920,000 tenge
 
59–62 years old - 9,120,000 tenge.
 
The data is indicated on the UAPF website in the section for checking the available amount for partial withdrawal of pension savings.
 
Recall that starting from 2021, Kazakhstanis can use their pension savings to improve conditions, treatment and transfer to investment portfolio managers. Basically, people use this money to solve the housing issues. 
 
Dollar exchange rate fell by another 11.44 tenge in Kazakhstan

30.03.2022, 12:42 9701
The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) reported that as of 11:00 the weighted average dollar rate was 458.76 tenge, having decreased by another 11.44 tenge, Zakon.kz reports.

In general, since the beginning of the week, the dollar exchange rate has fallen by more than 30 tenge.

The weighted average rate of the Russian ruble on the results of yesterday's trading is 5.4 tenge. The Chinese yuan exchange rate is 74.12 tenge.

There were no trades in euro in recent days, its rate is set by the National Bank at 520.13 tenge.

In exchange offices, dollars are bought / sold at 455-461 tenge, euros - 508-515 tenge, Russian ruble - 5.2-5.8 tenge.

Meanwhile, world oil prices are rising during trading on March 30.

May futures for WTI crude rose by 0.81% to $105.08 per barrel.

The cost of Brent crude for May delivery rose by 0.73% to $108.50 per barrel.

Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
Kazakh President gives instructions to National Economy Minister

24.03.2022, 20:15 16121
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Tokayev was informed about the main tasks of the Ministry for the current year as well as the measures to move to the post-COVID-19 development of the economy and its responses to external shocks.

Kuantyrov informed the President about the implementation of the tasks given by the latter. In particular, the implementation of the program to increase people's incomes and comprehensive measures to control and reduce inflation.

The Head of State set the concrete tasks to change the administrative and territorial structure of the country as part of his Address, with the Commission being set up and the algorithm of the work to create new regions being developed.

Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions regarding the microeconomic stability, economy's diversification, and creation of jobs, reduction of the State's share in the economy, as well as support of people and entrepreneurship.
 
Meeting of Kazakhstan-EU business platform held in Nur-Sultan

18.03.2022, 19:37 69831
Images | primeminister.kz
The ninth meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU business platform took place in Nur-Sultan. The event chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was attended by the ministers, foreign ambassadors, and reps of a number of companies, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.
 
The meeting's participants spoke of the issues of development of cooperation between the EU, its members and business structures, and Kazakhstan during the situation unfolding in the world.
 
The EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas noted that in all spheres of interaction we call for ensuring sustainability of investment from the environmental, social, economic, and financial points of view. He added that interconnectivity will be the main priority in programs of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation.
 
During the meeting, Kazakh PM noted that in 2021 the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and EU countries rose to $28.9bn, 21.4% more than in 2020.
 

We are open to considering new proposals and ready to take a proactive role in the current geopolitical situation. We need to continue our joint work to achieve the strategic goals, especially in the face of new challenges which require new approaches and cooperation," said Smailov.

 
National Economy Ministry proceeds to crisis bailout plan

18.03.2022, 10:45 71091
National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov announced the beginning of the work under the crisis bailout plan, Kazinform reports.
 

Pursuant to the President's Address the National Economy Ministry proceeded to implementing the crisis bailout plan. Certain proposals are being studied jointly with the responsible state bodies," he told the Government meeting.

 
The Minster said that each task of the Head of State outlined in the Address to the Nation will be extensively studied.
 

For the efficient development of the President's Address the Ministry will work on the principles of red tape reduction and result-orientedness," he resumed.

 
Tokayev holds a meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso

17.03.2022, 20:14 76646
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso via videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
The meeting focused on the prospects for the implementation of a number of investment projects in transit transport, decarbonization of economy, and the financial sector in Kazakhstan.
 
Tokayev noted with satisfaction the positive trend in the long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with the EBRD.
 

Within our interaction, we have achieved good results. I am sure that effective cooperation between the Kazakh Government and the EBRD will be further developed," said the Head of State.

 
Odile Renaud-Basso welcomed the reforms ongoing under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokatev set in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan delivered on March 16.
 
The EBRD President confirmed her readiness to develop cooperation as part of Kazakhstan's objectives to achieve carbon neutrality.
 
In conclusion, Tokayev invited Odile Renaud-Basso to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan set to ensure food security

15.03.2022, 11:45 86721
Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government meeting about the plans to ensure food security, Kazinform reports.
 
The plan aimed at maintaining the country's food security is developed pursuant to the President's task. It covers the main directions of the state socioeconomic policy in ensuring the country's food safety.
 
The Minister stressed that food security is one of the key conditions for maintaining the country's national security. The National Security Law and Law on state regulation of the agro-industrial development for providing food security defined three criteria. The first is the physical availability of food which refers to people's access to food. The second is economic availability of food that refers to people's ability to buy food. The third is food security.
 
The plan consists of 3 main sections, including 31 actions.
 
Gross int'l reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 161 mln in Feb

15.03.2022, 10:11 85616
The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 161 mln in February, National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.
 

The gross international reserves of Kazakhstan grew by USD 161 mln to reach USD 87.5 bln, including gold and foreign currency reserves that increased by USD 132 mln to hit USD 33.5 bln due to gold price surge. As of the end of February the assets of the National Fund made USD 53.9 bln. USD 510 mln was sold for provision of transfers to the budget," he added.

 
He noted that the National Fund total revenue since the beginning of the year reached KZT 925 that is 4.5 times as compared to the same period of the previous year.
 
