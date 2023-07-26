This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
QazaqGaz to transport Russian gas to Uzbekistan from October
Akmola region to build 7 commercial dairy farms in 2023
Starting from 2024, 150 thousand tons of Shubarkul coal will be additionally supplied to greenhouse farms of the Turkestan region
New business projects financing in manufacturing industry discussed by Government
Inflation grows 0.5% in June in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan continues consultations on further voluntary oil output cut - Ministry of Energy
At the same time, the country and oil producing companies continue monitoring the conformity and consultations on further oil production reduction," a press release reads.
Recommended volumes of onion and carrot stocks have been formed in Kazakhstan
Measures to further curb inflation have been taken at the IMC for Trade
Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
The expansion of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics plays a key role in the intensification of our partnership relations. The ports of Pakistan - Gwadar, Karachi, Qasim are of great interest to us both to promote the export of Kazakh products to the markets of Pakistan and South Asia, and to increase the attractiveness of the transit potential of our countries to enter the export markets of South Asia", - Serik Zhumangarin said.
