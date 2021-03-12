Social Health Insurance Fund commented on million tenge payments to leadership

The Health Insurance Fund commented on the payment of remuneration to management personnel in 2019, the press service of the FSMS said.





The Health Insurance Fund informs that the financial statements for 2019 indicate expenses in the amount of 76,762 thousand tenge paid for remuneration to management personnel consisting of the chairman of the board and his deputies (4 people). It should be noted that these expenses include salaries, paid vacations, bonuses, sick leave in accordance with the labor legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the entire 2019. At the same time, the bonuses paid do not exceed the amounts established by the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 1266 dated 02.12.2014," the message says.





It is noted that the Social Health Insurance Fund, in accordance with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint Stock Companies", conducts a mandatory audit of financial statements, which is subject to official publication on the FSMS website and on the Internet resource of the financial statements depository - the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Recall earlier the Majilis deputy Amanzhan Zhamalov, in his request addressed to the Prime Minister, criticized the bonuses that were paid to the heads of the FSMS.





Now the expenses of extra-budgetary funds remain outside the control of the Parliament and the Accounts Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. And this is billions of tenge. For example, in 2019, the administrative expenses of the Social Health Insurance Fund exceeded 5.8 billion tenge. 4.4 billion of these funds were spent on wages. If we divide it by all 850 employees of the fund, then for each there is 434 thousand tenge per month. This is 2 times higher than the average salary in the country. If we study the available financial statements of the FSMS, then four members of the FSMS board were paid remuneration in the amount of about 77 million tenge - 19 million tenge each", - said the deputy in the request.













