Starting from 2024, 150 thousand tons of Shubarkul coal will be additionally supplied to greenhouse farms of the Turkestan region

The agreement for the supply of an additional 150 thousand tons of coal by concluding a direct contract for the supply of solid fuel between JSC "Shubarkol Komir" and greenhouses of Turkestan region was reached following several rounds of negotiations with all interested parties: representatives of the ministries of industry and infrastructure development, agriculture, Akimat of Turkestan region, greenhouses, regional operators for the supply of coal, coal enterprises and JSC NC "KTZ", press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The cost of coal for greenhouses for 1 ton will be 10 350 tenge (without VAT, on FCA terms). The start of shipment is from January 1, 2024. Interested greenhouse farms should contact the Energy Department of the Akimat of the Turkestan region for more detailed information on the methods of concluding a contract. According to the akimat of the region, as of July 20 this year, 148.8 thousand tons of coal were shipped to the region, where greenhouses purchased 28 thousand tons of coal.





In addition, in order to streamline the standards of trading in municipal coal, taking into account the needs and characteristics of each region, the MTI Trade Committee, together with APDC and MIID, began work on amending legislation in the field of exchange trading.





Recall that in early February 2023, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin met with greenhouses of the Turkestan region affected by heavy snowfall. Then the greenhouses appealed to the Deputy Prime Minister with a request to provide coal in sufficient quantity and return subsidies. The Deputy Prime Minister informed farmers about the Government's decision to subsidize greenhouse farms. To do this, the greenhouse must pass certification, meet production standards. To this end, S. Zhumangarin instructed to develop a national standard for greenhouses.





Currently, the Ministry of Agriculture is working on the introduction of subsidies for greenhouse farms in the production of priority crops. In particular, it is planned to introduce subsidies for heat energy costs during the off-season. To apply for subsidies, a certificate of compliance of the greenhouse with production technologies is required.





To this end, on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister Zhumangarin, the Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, approved the National Standard for Farm Greenhouses (ST RK 3834-2023), which entered into force on May 1, 2023. As of today, the National Accreditation Center is completing work on the primary accreditation of JSC "NaTSeX", which has a network of units in the field of accreditation in the republic. The completion of preparatory work for certification is expected in the first decade of August.





The Ministry of Agriculture has already developed appropriate amendments to the Subsidy Rules, which provide for reimbursement of expenses for 1 hectare according to the subsidy standards approved by the Akimat resolution. The adoption of the Rules is expected by the end of August 2023.