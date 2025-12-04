This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The EDB and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan launch a training programme on project management and project finance in the public sector
Investments of Over USD 100 Million Expected to Kazakhstan from Türkiye's Trakya Region
Investment and Business Opportunities of Kazakhstan Were Presented to the Mexican Business Community
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Discussed Opportunities for Exporting Kazakhstani Food Products
Kazakhstan Intends to Increase Oil Refining Capacity to 40 Million Tons by 2040
- Between 2025 and 2032, oil refining volumes are expected to increase from 18 to 30 million tons per year through the expansion of existing capacities.
- By 2040, a new large-scale refinery with a capacity of 10 million tons will be launched. The plant will feature a modern fuel and petrochemical configuration with a refining depth of 95%.
- Active construction of a polyethylene production plant is underway, with orders placed for long-cycle equipment.
- Production facilities for alkylate, butadiene, and urea are in the design phase.
- A draft Law "On the Petrochemical Industry" is being developed to ensure systematic development and transparent regulations.
Production Volume in the Manufacturing Industry Exceeds 24 Trillion Tenge
- in mechanical engineering - by 11.5%;
- in the chemical industry - by 10.9%;
- in the production of construction materials - by 5.3%;
- in metallurgy - by 0.7%.
- 16 special economic zones (SEZs) that have attracted 10.4 trillion tenge in investments;
- 66 industrial zones hosting 305 projects with a total investment volume of 1.6 trillion tenge.
- In the mining and metallurgical industry: digital twins of robots, computer vision, and big data processing.
- In the chemical industry: manufacturing operations management systems, resource planning systems, and occupational safety tools.
- In mechanical engineering: virtual training systems, 3D scanning of parts, and AI systems for risk monitoring.
The Share of the Manufacturing Industry in GDP - 13%
The Head of State has clearly defined the tasks of diversifying the economy, increasing labor productivity, introducing new technologies, and strengthening the country’s industrial potential. It is in the manufacturing sector that added value is created. Here, highly skilled jobs are opened. Manufacturing forms the technological sovereignty of the country. Today, the share of the sector in the country’s GDP structure is about 13%. It is important to continue the active diversification of the economy. Our goal is to increase the share of the manufacturing industry in GDP to 15% by 2030, and to 18-20% by 2035. I emphasize that this is a realistic task. We have everything necessary for this - raw materials, energy, a favorable geographical location, and young and educated human capital," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Kazakhstan exports 3.1 mln tons of new crop
OPEC+ to suspend oil output increase
