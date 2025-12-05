U.S. Congress Hosted a Briefing on the State of Religious Freedom in Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The U.S. Congress hosted a briefing to present an independent report on the current state of religious freedom in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together representatives of Congress, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), media outlets, and NGOs working in the field of religious freedom.





Opening the briefing, LYN Community President Wade Kusack shared positive impressions of the report preparation process and his visit to Kazakhstan. He emphasized the general expert view that cooperation between government institutions, religious communities, and civil society in the country has been steadily strengthening.





The key findings of the report were presented by USCIRF Commissioner Mohamed Elsanousi, who highlighted Kazakhstan’s efforts in the repatriation and reintegration of citizens from areas affected by ISIS, including the "Zhusan" operation, underscoring the importance of educational and social support programs.





Speakers also noted their experience participating in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, emphasizing the event’s contribution to building trust and fostering interfaith dialogue.





Particular attention was drawn to the remarks of a woman repatriated under the "Zhusan" operation, who shared her personal experience of adaptation and engagement with state support programs.





The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which participants discussed selected recommendations from the report and potential approaches to their practical implementation.