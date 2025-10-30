Bektenov Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with U.S. Presidential Envoy and First Deputy Secretary of StateBektenov Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with U.S. Presidential Envoy and First Deputy Secretary of State
29.10.2025, 14:22 3006
The Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum concluded in Shymkent with a total of $303 million in revenue
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum took place yesterday, where 15 documents worth a total of $303 million were signed. The forum brought together business and government representatives from both countries and was organized with the support of the Kazakh government, Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening the event, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin noted the importance of cooperation between the countries. Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry Nuriddin Azizi and Kazakh Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Yerkin Tukumov also delivered welcoming remarks.
One of the key highlights of the forum was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center and Shymkent Invest - Front Office. This cooperation opens new opportunities for joint investment and strengthening trade ties between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.
Despite the challenges, we are confident that bilateral trade will grow. Our goal is not only to maintain current volumes but also to expand the range of exported goods," noted QazTrade CEO Aitmuhammed Aldazharov. According to QazTrade, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $545.2 million in 2024. Growth was observed in a number of goods, such as rolled steel, trucks, and sugar.
One of the main outcomes of the forum was an agreement between QazTrade and Gazanfar Corporation to establish a partnership office in Mazar-i-Sharif. This office will become an important hub for developing bilateral trade and expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.10.2025, 20:45 3226
Bektenov Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with U.S. Presidential Envoy and First Deputy Secretary of State
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Special Representative of the President of the United States for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and the First Deputy Secretary of State of the United States Christopher Landau, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches special importance to the development of cooperation with the United States of America and emphasized that this meeting would also become an important step toward further unlocking the trade and economic potential of bilateral relations.
The Government of Kazakhstan is implementing systemic measures aimed at creating favorable conditions for foreign, including American, businesses.
According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the gross inflow of direct investments from the United States since 1993 has amounted to about $61.2 billion, accounting for over 13% of total FDI in Kazakhstan. Over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade has doubled, reaching $4.2 billion.
During the meeting, the participants discussed issues of expanding trade ties and investment cooperation. Measures to deepen interaction in the industrial, digital, energy, agricultural, transport and logistics, and water sectors, among others, were reviewed.
Reports on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation were presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev.
New points of convergence were noted in the transit and transport sphere.
In the energy sector, the importance of modernization and the introduction of advanced technologies within the framework of joint projects was emphasized.
Partnership in the agro-industrial complex (AIC) is a relevant area. Kazakhstan ranks among the top ten global exporters of grain and flour. Joint projects for the deep processing of grain with subsequent export to the markets of the United States, the EU, China, and India were discussed.
The priority of deepening cooperation in the field of the digital industry and AI technologies was highlighted. The International Center for Artificial Intelligence Alem.AI, which unites leading global technology companies, including Apple, Google, and others, is becoming a key platform in the region. Another important element of Kazakhstan’s digital ecosystem is Astana Hub, which currently hosts more than 1,700 companies. In the state of California (USA), Kazakhstan has opened the Silk Road Innovation Center. In partnership with leading American companies and universities, acceleration programs are being implemented to strengthen technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to expand trade and economic cooperation in all promising areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.10.2025, 13:40 20231
The Ministry of Energy plans to implement 68 projects to introduce new 6.7 GW of capacity by 2029
Tell a friend
Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported at the Government session on the ongoing work to modernize the energy infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that, in general, the country’s energy system operates normally, in parallel with the energy systems of the Russian Federation and the countries of Central Asia. It consists of 237 energy sources, of which 79 belong to traditional generation sources, and the remaining 158 are renewable energy sources.
The Ministry is consistently taking measures aimed at strengthening energy security, modernizing infrastructure, expanding capacities, and introducing digital solutions on an ongoing basis," Yerlan Akkenzhenov noted.
The Minister added that work under the Energy Sector Development Plan until 2035, which provides for the introduction of more than 26 GW of new generating capacity, is actively continuing. The commissioning of new capacities is being carried out both through the modernization of existing plants and the construction of new generating facilities. The Ministry of Energy plans to implement 68 projects for the commissioning of new 6.7 GW of capacities in the national energy system by 2029. Last year, more than 770 new capacities were commissioned, including 608 MW of traditional generation and 163 MW of renewable energy.
In general, the Ministry of Energy plans to implement 68 projects to introduce new 6.7 GW of capacity by 2029. Thus, in 2025, it is planned to commission more than 621 MW, including 166 MW of traditional and 9 renewable energy facilities. In 2027, it is planned to commission about 1.5 thousand MW of capacity, including 13 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 573 MW. In 2028, it is planned to commission more than 2 thousand MW of capacity, including 3 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 245 MW.
Thus, by 2029, it is expected to meet the entire electricity demand of the economy, and a surplus in Kazakhstan’s energy system is planned, which will also increase the country’s export potential.
Yerlan Akkenzhenov also spoke about the ongoing work to implement the instruction of the Head of State on the further development of coal generation based on clean coal technologies. He noted that the ministry plans to implement several large projects that meet environmental requirements and standards with minimal environmental impact, including the possibility of operating in a flexible mode.
A tender has already been held to determine the investor for the construction of the Ekibastuz GRES-3, and a tender is planned for the construction of a thermal power plant in the city of Kurchatov. Within the framework of direct agreements, the ministry, together with JSC Samruk-Energo, is implementing CHP plants in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk. These projects will also employ advanced flue gas filtration systems with heavy metal capture systems.
Within the framework of auction trades for the selection of flexible generation, an auction has been announced for the construction of combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants in the cities of Astana and Shymkent. According to the ministry, this mechanism has been successfully tested and made it possible in 2022 and 2024 to determine investors who have now started implementing eight projects for the construction of CCGT plants with a total capacity of about 2.5 GW.
Large-scale projects are also being actively developed under intergovernmental agreements with the participation of strategic investors from China, Europe, and Arab countries - with a total capacity of about 3.8 GW, as well as 1.1 GW of energy storage systems. However, given the unstable nature of electricity generation, such a significant volume of renewable energy (8.4 GW) requires balancing by flexible generation sources. Thus, the planned gas power plants will primarily be used to balance the energy system due to uneven power output.
At the Government session, the issue of digitalizing the fuel and energy complex was also discussed. It was noted that work is currently underway to implement the sectoral platform "Unified State Management System of the Fuel and Energy Complex" (EnergyTech). The EnergyTech platform will integrate all areas of the fuel and energy complex based on a single platform solution. It will ensure an end-to-end management coordination process across 10 key areas of the energy sector - from the energy industry, subsoil use, and processing to the coal industry. Full-scale development and industrial commissioning are planned for 2026-2027.
The Minister added that this year seven digital services are in operation, two of which are in the energy sector:
- Digital service for monitoring preparation for and passage of the autumn-winter period;
- Digital service for approving the maximum tariff.
This year, a pilot launch of the digital service for submitting and reviewing applications for the approval of maximum tariffs was carried out. The service eliminates paperwork, increases transparency and manageability of the process, and reduces time and operational costs.
At this stage, 63 entities, 83 generation facilities, and 1,664 processed documents have been covered. The transition from paper-based and manual calculations to a digital process has yielded measurable results. The key effects of the service include a twofold reduction in the number of business processes in approval procedures and a 56% reduction in the administrative burden on applicants.
With regard to the introduction of an automated electricity metering system, coverage remains low in low- and medium-voltage networks. It is planned to increase the share of smart electricity metering systems as part of the implementation of the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors," Yerlan Akkenzhenov explained.
In this regard, within the framework of the National Project, over the next three years, 4 million smart meters will be installed in 27 power supply entities. The expected economic effect is estimated at 57 billion tenge due to the reduction of normative electricity losses.
Regarding heat energy metering, the National Project also provides for the widespread introduction of automated heat metering. Heat supply facilities and large consumers are already equipped, but the main gap remains in the main and distribution heat networks. The declared demand for 52 entities is approximately more than 30 thousand smart heat meters. According to international practice, comprehensive metering allows up to 15% savings in heat energy consumption.
The National Project also plans to involve exclusively domestic manufacturers of metering devices. A unified system integration architecture will ensure data collection from all metering devices for the analytical base of the EnergyTech platform.
The Minister also reported that Kazakhstan is actively working on the application of artificial intelligence technologies in the fuel and energy complex. For this purpose, an Acceleration Group for the implementation of AI in the energy sector has been established, which includes representatives of leading companies in the industry.
The main task of the group is to identify industry needs and consolidate efforts to implement AI technology cases. At the same time, an AI Alliance has been formed from global vendors and IT companies that have AI solutions in the sector.
To support domestic IT developers, the ministry and Astana Hub residents have signed memorandums on joint testing and implementation of AI solutions in the industry. The ministry will continue its systematic work on applying AI technologies in the sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.10.2025, 18:50 82481
Agricultural output in Kazakhstan increases 2.5-fold
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
This year, the country harvested over 20 million tons of grain, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the ceremonial meeting marking Republic Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.
To radically modernize the national economy, priority attention is being given to its diversification. Special emphasis is placed on developing the transport sector as a strategically important industry. Kazakhstan must turn into the main logistics hub of Eurasia, as we have the necessary potential and vast opportunities for this," said the Head of State.
Last month, the second line of the Dostyk - Moiynty railway was launched. Additionally, 13,000 kilometers of roads have been built and repaired this year.
We have the potential to transport goods through the territory of China. Given the unstable situation in global markets, this can be considered a major achievement. We have also made significant progress in air transport. This year, 36 new air routes were launched, including to major cities in Asia and Europe. However, we must continue strengthening this sector. The air cargo transportation system needs to be improved."
The President also spoke about the processing industry, which had seen 7.5% growth since early 2025. The share of small and medium-sized businesses in the economy has reached 40%. Entrepreneurs ensure employment for nearly half of the country’s working-age population.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.10.2025, 09:20 82281
Baiterek Holding is being transformed into an investment institution to implement Kazakhstan’s proactive economic growth policy
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
A meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin was held in the Government, where the draft of the new structure of the Baiterek holding was reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
The purpose of the transformation is to turn the holding into the main driver of investment attraction and the key instrument for implementing a proactive economic growth policy aimed at doubling Kazakhstan’s GDP by 2029.
The difference of the new national economic growth policy lies in its targeted investment approach - through a "project order" mechanism, based on the real needs of the state.
The main role in implementing this model has been assigned to the Baiterek holding. Over the next four years, the government will annually increase the holding’s capitalization by 1 trillion tenge, while Baiterek will attract external loans of up to 8 trillion tenge per year to finance priority projects.
The current structure of Baiterek as a management holding will be transformed to align with the scale and objectives of its new investment mission.
It requires strengthening of the organizational model, focusing on investment, sectoral specialization, and market analytics.
An analysis of the economy’s structure over the past 30 years has shown that the highest added value is generated by metallurgy, mechanical engineering, chemical industry, agro-industrial complex, and food industry.
These will remain among the key priority areas. In addition, trade, finance, and construction will be added to the list.
Thus, based on these key sectors - where Kazakhstan’s main business activity is already concentrated - seven Investment Boards will be created within the investment holding. These will serve as growth points for the real sector of the economy. The main tasks of the investment boards will include developing and directly participating in organizing new projects capable of generating high added value in high-productivity industries. They will also analyze business project applications to assess their compliance with economic growth objectives.
The main development vectors of Baiterek as an investment holding:
- Regional expansion - strengthening the positions of domestic producers and developing interregional trade;
- Cross-border expansion - exporting investment activities jointly with Kazakhstani businesses;
- Sectoral development - expanding the holding’s mandate to increase the income of the national economy.
The future of investment projects lies in exports. We are already seeing the effect of supporting the agricultural sector: thanks to higher productivity and investments in agriculture, more international companies are paying attention to Kazakhstan’s agricultural investment potential and bringing their technologies. Baiterek will consolidate businesses to create an ecosystem of export-oriented enterprises, help them expand sales, form value chains, and promote their products in foreign markets," Chairman of the Holding’s Management Board Rustam Karagoishin said.
To saturate the domestic market with consumer goods - most of which are currently imported - the Investment Order program is being launched.
Within its framework, the government itself identifies priority projects and the regions where they should be located, and offers them to businesses.
The program has already been launched in the agricultural sector, and similar approaches are now being developed for household chemicals, food products, and other areas.
The Board of Directors will be strengthened by increasing the number of independent members - international investment consultants from leading industries and regions of the world will be invited to these positions. This will ensure transparency and objectivity of decisions, comprehensive risk assessment, and consideration of all factors affecting project success.
All necessary transformation procedures are planned to be completed by the end of the current year so that the active implementation of Kazakhstan’s proactive economic growth program can begin early next year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.10.2025, 21:43 98441
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan agree on unified transport tariff along Middle Corridor
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The railway operators of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan have reached an agreement on implementing a unified long-term tariff for transportation along the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Xinhua reports.
At the opening of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Asadov said Azerbaijan and Georgia are committed not only to developing physical infrastructure but also to improving administrative and legal mechanisms to boost regional connectivity, according to Report News Agency.
The prime minister also outlined plans for joint modernization of port, railway and logistics infrastructure, removing existing bottlenecks, expanding digitalization, and increasing the corridor's overall capacity.
We are confident that our joint efforts will help unlock the region's full transport and logistics potential, increase trade turnover and investment flows, and strengthen economic ties across the Eurasian space," Asadov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.10.2025, 15:40 98141
Kazakhstan Showcased Investment Potential to International Investors in London
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The investment strategy and economic priorities of Kazakhstan were presented to the international business community at an exclusive panel session titled "Kazakhstan - Diplomacy & Trade: Middle Power Countries", held as part of the Future Resilience Forum 2025 in London, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It included Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Vice Minister of Energy; Yerlan Galiyev, Chairman of the National Geological Service; Bakhtiyar Tleubekov, Chairman of the Astana International Financial Centre Authority; Zhussup Yeralin, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Infrastructure Development Fund (KIDF); and Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Kazakh Invest" National Company.
The programme of the Kazakh delegation’s visit also included meetings with representatives of the UK Government, business leaders, investors and international financial institutions aimed at expanding partnerships and promoting Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities.
Opening the session, Alibek Kuantyrov emphasised Kazakhstan’s commitment to building a resilient and trusted economyю "Kazakhstan is developing an economy founded on resilience, openness and trust. More than USD 474 billion in foreign direct investment stands as proof of the confidence the global business community has in Kazakhstan. Our country is ready to be your partner in building a sustainable, inclusive and interconnected future. We firmly believe that true resilience is achieved through cooperation, and that the future belongs to those who unite rather than divide." - noted A. Kuantyrov.
Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov outlined Kazakhstan’s strategy for ensuring energy security and a gradual transition towards a green economy, highlighting the country’s balanced approach to developing both traditional and renewable energy sources.
The panel explored a wide range of investment opportunities across sectors such as critical minerals, energy, agriculture, transport, finance and healthcare. Kazakhstan was presented as a key link in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and a reliable partner in ensuring Eurasia’s food and energy security.
Particular attention was drawn to the successful example of AstraZeneca, which launched local production in Kazakhstan in 2025 - a clear indicator of the country’s growing attractiveness to global pharmaceutical companies and the effectiveness of its investment reforms.
Kazakhstan was highlighted as a resilient, predictable and trustworthy partner, ready to develop long-term, mutually beneficial projects within the evolving architecture of the global economy.
The presentation of Kazakhstan in London marked an important step in strengthening international engagement and attracting investment to support the country’s sustainable growth, innovation and technological progress.
Established in 2023, the Future Resilience Forum has already become a respected international platform for dialogue between governments, businesses and experts. The 2025 Forum, held under the theme "New World Order, New World Thinking," focused on the growing role of middle powers in strengthening international cooperation and fostering sustainable economic ties.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.10.2025, 08:40 98666
Coverage of the republican budget by own revenues will grow from 63.7% in 2025 to 83.5% in 2028 - Ministry of National Economy
Tell a friend
At a plenary session of the Mazhilis, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin submitted to the deputies the Forecast of the country’s socio-economic development for 2026–2028, primeminister.kz reports.
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that under the baseline scenario, real GDP growth in 2026 will amount to 5.4%, with an average annual growth of 5.3% over three years. Nominal GDP will increase from 183.8 trillion tenge in 2026 to 229.8 trillion tenge in 2028. Economic growth will be driven by expansion in the real sector and the services industry.
It was noted that in Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry, growth rates are forecast to increase from 6.2% in 2026 to 6.6% in 2028 due to the implementation of investment projects.
The average three-year growth is projected as follows: mining industry – 2.8%, agriculture – 3.9%, construction – 11.0%, transport services – 10.1%, trade – 6.7%.
Exports are forecast to increase from $77.1 billion in 2026 to $83.7 billion in 2028, while imports are projected to rise from $67.7 billion to $75.2 billion.
At the same time, inflation is projected at 9.0–11.0% in 2026 and an average of 6% in 2027–2028. Based on the macroeconomic forecast, the parameters of the budget and the National Fund for 2026–2028 have been developed.
Serik Zhumangarin also reported on the state of public finance. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan’s fiscal policy aims to ensure the sustainability and balance of public finances, reduce the budget deficit, and replace National Fund transfers with own revenues.
The budget forecasting was based on the fiscal rules and targets established by the Public Finance Management Concept until 2030.
According to the presented data, revenues excluding transfers in 2026 are projected at 19.2 trillion tenge, or 10.5% of GDP. Compared to the estimate for the current year, this represents an increase of 4.7 trillion tenge. Over the planning period, revenues are expected to grow to 23.2 trillion tenge by 2028, or by 20.8%. Overall, the coverage of the republican budget by own revenues will rise from 63.7% in 2025 to 83.5% in 2028.
The Deputy Prime Minister said that the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund is set at 2,770 billion tenge annually. The rate of expenditure growth in 2026–2028 is stabilized at 108.7–109.3%.
Expenditures of the republican budget in 2026 will amount to 27.7 trillion tenge, or 15.1% of GDP; in 2027 – 28.8 trillion tenge, or 14.0% of GDP; in 2028 – 29.8 trillion tenge, or 13.0% of GDP.
It was emphasized that with these levels of revenues and expenditures, the budget ensures self-sufficiency, without the need to attract additional funds from the National Fund in the form of a targeted transfer.
It was also noted that the fiscal and non-oil deficits are set at 2.5% and 4.9% of GDP in 2026, respectively, with subsequent reductions to 0.9% and 2.7% of GDP in 2028. Taking this into account, government debt is forecast to stand at 21.4% of GDP in 2026, decreasing to 19.6% in 2028, which does not exceed the established covenants.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.10.2025, 13:13 116601
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully placed sovereign Eurobonds in the amount of $ 1.5 billion
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully placed sovereign Eurobonds on the international capital market in the amount of $ 1.5 billion with a maturity of 5 years. The placement was accompanied by high interest from global investors and made it possible to fix the final yield at 4.412% and the spread to US Treasury bonds in the amount of 85 basis points - the lowest values in the entire history of Kazakhstan's presence on the Eurobond market.
The bid book exceeded $ 4.4 billion, which ensured a significant excess of demand over supply and allowed to optimize the price parameters of the transaction. A wide range of institutional investors from Europe and the United States took part in the placement, and a record level of participation of investors from Asia and the Middle East was recorded, including new participants who had not previously participated in the placement of Kazakhstan's sovereign debt.
The established yield on the issue became the lowest among all 5-year sovereign Eurobonds issued by countries with a comparable investment rating, and one of the lowest in 2025 among the countries of the Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East region, second only to Kuwait (A+rating). Moreover, fixed yields fell below those of higher sovereign-rated countries such as Poland, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the high confidence of the global investment community.
A significant factor contributing to the strengthening of investor confidence was the consistently implemented fiscal and tax reforms, as well as large-scale political transformations carried out at the initiative of the Head of State. These measures provided a positive perception of Kazakhstan's investment climate in the international arena.
Eurobonds will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Astana International Financial Center Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
29.10.2025, 20:45 29.10.2025, 14:222376The Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum concluded in Shymkent with a total of $303 million in revenue 29.10.2025, 12:482181Kazakhstan to launch centralized database for archaeological works 29.10.2025, 15:481911Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation: Tokayev holds talks with Lukashenko 29.10.2025, 17:151881Kazakhstani prankers might be blocked on social media - deputy 23.10.2025, 08:40Coverage of the republican budget by own revenues will grow from 63.7% in 2025 to 83.5% in 2028 - Ministry of National Economy98036Coverage of the republican budget by own revenues will grow from 63.7% in 2025 to 83.5% in 2028 - Ministry of National Economy 23.10.2025, 21:4397811Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan agree on unified transport tariff along Middle Corridor 23.10.2025, 15:4097511Kazakhstan Showcased Investment Potential to International Investors in London 24.10.2025, 18:5081851Agricultural output in Kazakhstan increases 2.5-fold 24.10.2025, 09:20Baiterek Holding is being transformed into an investment institution to implement Kazakhstan’s proactive economic growth policy81651Baiterek Holding is being transformed into an investment institution to implement Kazakhstan’s proactive economic growth policy 01.10.2025, 12:30374346Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev 02.10.2025, 13:14361341Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan 30.09.2025, 21:45351961Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles 06.10.2025, 19:18307366Kazakhstan to host filming of fourth "Armour of God" movie starring Jackie Chan 06.10.2025, 20:57307076Over 1,500 Agricultural Fairs to Be Held Across Kazakhstan by the End of the Year