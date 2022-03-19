Tokayev holds a meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso via videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The meeting focused on the prospects for the implementation of a number of investment projects in transit transport, decarbonization of economy, and the financial sector in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev noted with satisfaction the positive trend in the long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with the EBRD.

Within our interaction, we have achieved good results. I am sure that effective cooperation between the Kazakh Government and the EBRD will be further developed," said the Head of State.

Odile Renaud-Basso welcomed the reforms ongoing under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokatev set in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan delivered on March 16.

The EBRD President confirmed her readiness to develop cooperation as part of Kazakhstan's objectives to achieve carbon neutrality.

In conclusion, Tokayev invited Odile Renaud-Basso to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.