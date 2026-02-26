25.02.2026, 13:58 4766
Tokayev Holds Meeting with the Leadership of Power International Holding
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Board Chairman of Power International Holding (PIH), and Ramez Al-Khayyat, Board Vice-Chairman & President, at the Akorda. During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects in the energy and telecommunications sectors, , akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State emphasized that large-scale gas projects in processing, transportation and energy production constitute a key pillar of Kazakh-Qatari investment cooperation and make a significant contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy security.
The President was informed about PIH’s plans to expand its presence in the telecommunications market as part of the transaction to acquire Mobile Telecom Service (Tele2). Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the company’s participation would contribute to the modernization of telecommunications infrastructure, improvement of service quality and greater accessibility for citizens.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding cooperation and implementing promising investment projects.
25.02.2026, 19:20
Kazakhstan and South Korea Expand Cooperation in Transport, Logistics and Infrastructure
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held a meeting with the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of Korea, Kim Yun-duk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for further expanding cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics and infrastructure.
Particular attention was paid to the Alatau Smart City project as one of the priority areas of mutual interest. The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to facilitate the participation of Korean companies in the implementation of modern urban and infrastructure projects.
The parties also emphasized the importance of further developing cooperation in civil aviation, including the expansion of direct air connections. Currently, 11 direct flights operate between Kazakhstan and Korea, while mutual tourist exchange increased by 20% in 2025.
In addition, the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and further deepening cooperation in transport and logistics projects aimed at strengthening transit potential and expanding trade and economic ties were discussed.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain active contacts in preparation for upcoming visits and to continue joint work on advancing projects of mutual interest.
24.02.2026, 15:10
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to double cargo transit
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are synchronizing the work of border railway hubs to double the volume of freight transit, Qazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry.
The joint delegation from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visited strategic border junctions, Saryagash and Syrdarya, which will serve as anchor points for expanding capacity.
The target is to increase freight traffic to 60 million tons.
The delegation consisted of railway administrators, Border Service, State Revenue Committee, and agricultural specialists responsible for phytosanitary and veterinary control.
Infrastructure upgrades will eliminate bottlenecks, improve efficiency, and double freight transit.
It is planned to increase from 36 to 40 train pairs per day at Saryagash junction, up to 10 train pairs per day at Oasis junction.
After completion of the Darbaza-Maktaral section, throughput at Syrdarya junction will also reach 10 train pairs per day.
24.02.2026, 13:10
Water Consumption Limits Approved in Kazakhstan to Ensure a Stable Vegetation Period
Images
At the Government session, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported on water availability forecasts and measures being taken in preparation for the upcoming vegetation period, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, based on calculations using the Talsim-NG hydrological model, below-average water availability is expected in the Syr Darya and Talas river basins. The current year’s conditions are shaped by the dry year of 2025, when most moisture reserves accumulated in mid-mountain areas, while volumes in high-mountain zones remained below normal.
It was emphasized that the 2026 vegetation period in the southern regions may involve risks, particularly in the Aral-Syr Darya and Shu-Talas basins. In this regard, regional administrations must strictly adhere to water withdrawal limits and restrict the cultivation of water-intensive crops. Specifically, in Turkistan Region, it is proposed to exclude rice cultivation along the Dostyk Canal, limit it to 3.5 thousand hectares along the Kyzylkum Canal, and in Kyzylorda Region restrict it to no more than 70 thousand hectares.
The volume of the Toktogul Reservoir currently stands at 7,610 million cubic meters, which is 1.5 cubic kilometers lower than last year. The Shardara Reservoir has been switched to an accumulation mode, which, if schedules are maintained, will allow approximately 1.3 cubic kilometers of water to be supplied to Kyzylorda Region. In the Shu-Talas basin, the current volume of the Kirov Reservoir is 314 million cubic meters - one and a half times lower than last year’s level. By April 1, its volume is expected to reach 400-410 million cubic meters, which will ensure only 285 million cubic meters of water intake for Kazakhstan, compared to the minimum requirement of 400 million cubic meters to irrigate 82.7 thousand hectares of land in Zhambyl Region.
As of February 18, 23.4 billion cubic meters of water have been accumulated in reservoirs in the southern regions. Although this is 759 million cubic meters less than last year, operational measures taken have increased the accumulation rate by 1.5 billion cubic meters over the past two months. Particular concern is caused by facilities supplied from internal sources, such as the Bogen and Badam reservoirs in Turkistan Region, as well as several reservoirs in Zhambyl Region, where levels are significantly below last year’s figures.
To minimize risks, in 2025 Kazvodkhoz branches carried out mechanized cleaning of 1,840 kilometers of irrigation canals, significantly exceeding previous years’ pace. This year, it is planned to repair 394 hydraulic structures and clean more than 2,200 kilometers of canals. To support these works, 576 units of specialized equipment were purchased in 2025.
In addition, construction of the Karakuys and Baidibek-Ata reservoirs in Turkistan Region is nearing completion. Furthermore, with attracted investments, construction of three new reservoirs and reconstruction of two existing ones will begin.
As part of efforts to combat inefficient water use, the Ministry, together with the Prosecutor General’s Office, has adopted a Roadmap to eliminate the "black market" for water. Since the beginning of this year, a transition to electronic contracts for water supply has been underway, eliminating the human factor and ensuring accurate accounting of water consumption.
21.02.2026, 07:56
Berik Sholpankulov steps down as deputy governor of National Bank
Images
By the Head of State's order, Berik Sholpankulov has been released from his position as Deputy Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan upon his request, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Berik Sholpankulov was born on March 4, 1976. In 1996, he graduated from the Kazakh State Agricultural University with a degree in Accounting, Audit, and Economic Analysis. In 2016, he earned a Master’s degree from the National Defense University.
Sholpankulov began his career in 1996 as an expert in the Cash Balance Management Division at the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan. On April 5, 2021, by presidential order, he was appointed Deputy Governor of the National Bank.
20.02.2026, 16:32
Kazakhstan, U.S. DFC intend to boost partnership in mining sector
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ben Black, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting discussions with the leadership of the distinguished international financial institution centered on prospects for expanding investment cooperation and implementing joint projects.
The President noted that the corporation is an important partner for Kazakhstan in promoting sustainable development and expressed readiness to deepen interaction across various sectors of the economy.
In turn, Ben Black emphasized that President Donald Trump and his administration prioritize the strengthening of close and mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.
In this context, he specifically highlighted the prospects for implementing joint projects in the mining industry, as well as in the transport and transit infrastructure, underlining their strategic significance for the expansion of regional and interregional trade.
20.02.2026, 10:00
Boeing 787 deliveries to enable direct Kazakhstan-U.S. air service in 2026
Paying a working visit to the United States, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the leadership of Boeing, the world's leading manufacturer of aviation, defense, and space technology, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The President noted that carriers Air Astana, SCAT, and Vietjet Qazaqstan are interested in further advancing joint projects that are of utmost importance for the development of the nation’s aviation industry.
In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreement reached between Air Astana and Boeing for the delivery of new aircraft.
For the launch of direct flights to the U.S., Boeing 787 Dreamliners are expected to be delivered to Kazakhstan in the second half of the year.
Moreover, SCAT Airlines plans to purchase additional Boeing aircraft and is exploring the possibility of opening its first maintenance, repair, and overhaul center at Shymkent Airport in partnership with the American corporation.
In turn, Jeff Shockey shared the company's digitalization plans and hailed Kazakhstan's transit and transport potential. He highlighted the significant potential for productive cooperation in the air freight sector.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed the training of domestic specialists for the aviation industry and prospects for expanding Kazakhstan's cargo aircraft fleet.
19.02.2026, 12:30
Kenya is Interested in Expanding and Deepening Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation with Kazakhstan
Images
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kenya, together with the Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a business forum on trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by the Permanent Secretary of Information, Communications and Digital Economy of Kenya Stephen Isaboke, the National Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ken Onditti, the Director of the Department of Economic Affairs and Commercial Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya Evans Matura, the Director of the Department of the national company "KenInvest" Pius Rotich, as well as heads and representatives of more than 25 Kenyan businesses.
From the Kazakh side, representatives of JSC "Center for Trade Policy Development "QazTrade", JSC "Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan", JSC "National Company "Kazakh Invest", the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken", the company "NS Art venture Labs", "TransAsia Logistics" participated in an online format. They presented the activities of their organizations, and also shared assessments of the state and prospects for the development of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Kenya Barlybai Sadykov informed participants about the political reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, plans for national economic development, and prospects for bilateral cooperation with Kenya in various areas, including agriculture, industry, ICT, space, energy, tourism, construction, and others.
Kenya's Permanent Secretary of Information, Communications and Digital Economy, S.Isaboke, noted that Kenya is interested in expanding and deepening trade, economic, and investment cooperation with Kazakhstan, and has a highly developed infrastructure, favorable conditions for project implementation, and qualified specialists in various sectors of the economy. They emphasized that Kenya is one of the continent's fastest growing countries, a regional logistics hub, and a sea gateway for developing trade with East African countries. He praised Kazakhstan's achievements in digital transformation and called for closer cooperation between the two countries in e-government systems, financial technologies, cybersecurity, and startup incubation.
Following the forum, the Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industry intends to develop a framework program to expand cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, as well as send a delegation of Kenyan businessmen to Kazakhstan to hold business meetings and discuss new areas of bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Furthermore, the Chamber will prepare a market entry fact sheet for Kenyan exporters in Kazakhstan, which will include information on product certification requirements, regulatory and compliance guidance, and logistics and supply chain advice.
As part of the business forum, an exhibition of products from a number of Kenyan companies specializing in the export of coffee, tea, flowers, and citrus fruits was organized. A lively exchange of views took place between representatives of the Kenyan business community on prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan.
18.02.2026, 17:45
Kazakhstan’s trade ends 2025 with $14.2bn surplus
In 2025, the trading sector’s physical volume index stood at 108.9 percent, contributing 26% to total economic growth, Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev said, Qazinform News Agency reports via the press service of the Ministry.
Speaking at a meeting of the Ministry’s Board on last year’s outcomes and priorities for 2026 on Wednesday, Shakkaliyev said domestic trade turnover had increased 14.6 percent to 80 trillion tenge, up from 69.7 trillion tenge a year before.
The increase was fueled by both wholesale trade, which accounted to 53.5 trillion tenge, and the retail sector, totaling 26.4 trillion tenge.
The sector saw robust growth in investment, marking the first time in the past three years, said the minister.
Investment surged 42 percent to 1,229 billion tenge, reflecting growing business trust in the trade sector as well as emerging growth areas.
Despite the ongoing global challenges, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade also demonstrated an upward trend, rising 1.3 percent to 143.9 billion US dollars compared to 142.1 billion US dollars in 2024. The country also saw non-primary exports rise 1.2 percent to 41 billion US dollars.
Kazakhstan’s exports of services gained 3.7 percent, increasing to 12.3 billion US dollars from 11.8 billion US dollars in the previous year.
