Tokayev Holds Meeting with the Leadership of Power International Holding

At the Government session, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported on water availability forecasts and measures being taken in preparation for the upcoming vegetation period, primeminister.kz reports.





According to him, based on calculations using the Talsim-NG hydrological model, below-average water availability is expected in the Syr Darya and Talas river basins. The current year’s conditions are shaped by the dry year of 2025, when most moisture reserves accumulated in mid-mountain areas, while volumes in high-mountain zones remained below normal.





It was emphasized that the 2026 vegetation period in the southern regions may involve risks, particularly in the Aral-Syr Darya and Shu-Talas basins. In this regard, regional administrations must strictly adhere to water withdrawal limits and restrict the cultivation of water-intensive crops. Specifically, in Turkistan Region, it is proposed to exclude rice cultivation along the Dostyk Canal, limit it to 3.5 thousand hectares along the Kyzylkum Canal, and in Kyzylorda Region restrict it to no more than 70 thousand hectares.





The volume of the Toktogul Reservoir currently stands at 7,610 million cubic meters, which is 1.5 cubic kilometers lower than last year. The Shardara Reservoir has been switched to an accumulation mode, which, if schedules are maintained, will allow approximately 1.3 cubic kilometers of water to be supplied to Kyzylorda Region. In the Shu-Talas basin, the current volume of the Kirov Reservoir is 314 million cubic meters - one and a half times lower than last year’s level. By April 1, its volume is expected to reach 400-410 million cubic meters, which will ensure only 285 million cubic meters of water intake for Kazakhstan, compared to the minimum requirement of 400 million cubic meters to irrigate 82.7 thousand hectares of land in Zhambyl Region.





As of February 18, 23.4 billion cubic meters of water have been accumulated in reservoirs in the southern regions. Although this is 759 million cubic meters less than last year, operational measures taken have increased the accumulation rate by 1.5 billion cubic meters over the past two months. Particular concern is caused by facilities supplied from internal sources, such as the Bogen and Badam reservoirs in Turkistan Region, as well as several reservoirs in Zhambyl Region, where levels are significantly below last year’s figures.





To minimize risks, in 2025 Kazvodkhoz branches carried out mechanized cleaning of 1,840 kilometers of irrigation canals, significantly exceeding previous years’ pace. This year, it is planned to repair 394 hydraulic structures and clean more than 2,200 kilometers of canals. To support these works, 576 units of specialized equipment were purchased in 2025.





In addition, construction of the Karakuys and Baidibek-Ata reservoirs in Turkistan Region is nearing completion. Furthermore, with attracted investments, construction of three new reservoirs and reconstruction of two existing ones will begin.





As part of efforts to combat inefficient water use, the Ministry, together with the Prosecutor General’s Office, has adopted a Roadmap to eliminate the "black market" for water. Since the beginning of this year, a transition to electronic contracts for water supply has been underway, eliminating the human factor and ensuring accurate accounting of water consumption.