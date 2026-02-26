Support for the Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan was Expressed in Istanbul

Images | gov.kz

The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul organized a roundtable discussion dedicated to the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by the Permanent Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye in Istanbul, Ambassador Ayşe Sezen Usluer, the Deputy Governor of Istanbul, Mehmet Sülün, as well as district governors, representatives of government agencies, and members of the academic and expert community.





During the meeting, the key provisions of the new Constitution, the process of political modernization, and the main directions of constitutional reforms were presented. Participants noted that the adopted amendments are aimed at improving the system of public administration, ensuring a balance between the branches of government, and strengthening mechanisms for the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms.





It was also emphasized that the new Constitution establishes a solid legal foundation for the country’s sustainable development, the rule of law, and the modernization of public life.





At the conclusion of the event, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, highlighted the significance of the ongoing reforms. Representatives of the Republic of Türkiye expressed their support for the constitutional transformations in Kazakhstan and confirmed their readiness to further develop bilateral cooperation.