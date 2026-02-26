This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Prospects for Developing Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation
Bulgarian Academic Community Highly Commends Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan
Joint Research and Talent Development at the Core of Dialogue between Kazakhstan and the University of Antwerp
Kazakhstan names ambassador to Republic of Rwanda
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
Kazakhstan Presents Priorities at High-Level Segments of UN Human Rights Council and Conference on Disarmament
- The 35th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site;
- The 30th anniversary of the opening for signature of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT);
- The 20th anniversary of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia (Semipalatinsk Treaty).
Support for the Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan was Expressed in Istanbul
President Tokayev Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Amir of Kuwait
Prospects for Advancing the Strategic Partnership with Italy Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe and a leading investor in our economy. In 2025, bilateral trade amounted to approximately 17 billion US dollars, underscoring the depth and resilience of our economic cooperation. Over the past three decades, Italian investments have exceeded 9.5 billion US dollars, and currently 267 Italian companies operate in Kazakhstan across a wide range of strategic sectors," Deputy Minister Isetov noted.
The Games were organised at the highest level and made a significant contribution to promoting Olympic values worldwide," Arman Isetov stated.
