25.02.2026, 09:10 4776
Kazakhstan and Greece Strengthen Academic Ties
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Greece and the participation of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the International Conference "Al-Farabi and Greek Philosophy" was held at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. The event brought together heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of academic circles, as well as members of the scientific and expert community, and served as an important platform for discussing the role of ancient philosophy in shaping the intellectual traditions of Eurasia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening the conference, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, emphasized that the legacy of Al-Farabi symbolizes the historical continuity of ideas and the depth of spiritual ties between East and West. According to him, Al-Farabi became a living bridge between Greek philosophical thought and the intellectual tradition of the East, and revisiting his works today contributes to strengthening trust and mutual understanding between nations.
Developing this idea, the Head of Mission noted that the philosophical heritage based on the principles of justice, reason, and social harmony remains relevant to contemporary processes of state development. In this context, he informed the participants about the constitutional reform underway in Kazakhstan and the upcoming referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution aimed at further strengthening the parliamentary system, expanding the system of checks and balances, and enhancing guarantees for human rights.
During the conference, scholars from two leading universities of Kazakhstan and Greece delivered presentations to the interpretation of the works of Plato and Aristotle in Al-Farabi’s legacy, the development of the Aristotelian tradition in Byzantium, as well as a comparative analysis of the concept of happiness in ancient and Eastern philosophy. Professor Georgios Steiris, Head of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Athens, emphasized that philosophical dialogue between East and West remains an important instrument of scientific development and intercultural understanding.
A key outcome of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. The document opens prospects for long-term scientific partnership and formalizes the parties’ intention to join efforts in conducting joint research, developing educational programs, promoting academic mobility, and implementing initiatives in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship.
The signing of the document served as a practical confirmation of the two countries’ aspiration to elevate academic cooperation to a qualitatively new level.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.02.2026, 20:21 4246
Kazakhstan and Israel are Developing Cooperation in the Field of Civil Aviation
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Emberdiyev held a meeting with the Head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel, Shmuel Zakay, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The main topic of discussion was the practical implementation of launching direct air services between Kazakhstan and Israel.
During the meeting, it was confirmed that the Kazakh airline "SCAT" Airlines will commence direct flights starting from the upcoming summer season of the current year. Additionally, it was noted that negotiations with "Air Astana" regarding the launch of direct flights are ongoing.
The parties also reviewed the parameters for the launch of the first "SCAT" flights, ground handling arrangements, aviation security requirements, and further steps to expand cooperation between the relevant authorities in this sector.
The Israeli side expressed its readiness for practical coordination with Kazakh airlines and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reaffirming its interest in ensuring prompt facilitation of the launch of flights.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their work toward the timely implementation of the agreements reached.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2026, 13:20 4506
Interfaith Dialogue Development Discussed in Latvia
Tell a friend
A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Latvia Dauren Karipov and the representative of the largest denomination in the host country, Archbishop of Riga and Latvia (Head of the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church) Rinalds Grants, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
D.Karipov briefed his interlocutor on the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Latvia relations, as well as on Kazakhstan’s policy in the field of peace and interfaith harmony. The Kazakh diplomat emphasized, that thanks to its unique model based on the harmonious coexistence of different religions and denominations, Kazakhstan actively contributes to strengthening dialogue among them at the global level.
Ambassador noted that a key role in this regard is played by the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, established at Kazakhstan’s initiative, along with the decisions and documents adopted within its framework, including the Astana Declaration of Peace.
R.Grants expressed his gratitude for the comprehensive information and for Kazakhstan’s contribution to promoting interfaith dialogue. He added that he highly appreciates the work of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as an important international platform for advancing the values of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect among religions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2026, 17:10 16991
Kazakhstan and Inter-Religious Council of Kenya Outline Paths for Cooperation
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi, Barlybay Sadykov, held a meeting with the Executive Director of the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), Linus Nthigai, Board Member Bishop John Warari, and Hindu Council of Kenya Chairperson Sujatha Kotamraju, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, Ambassador Sadykov provided a detailed briefing to the Kenyan side regarding Kazakhstan’s unique model of inter-ethnic and inter-confessional harmony. Special emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s initiatives to promote global dialogue, particularly within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the active participation of Kenyan representatives in this process.
The parties discussed practical approaches to preventing religious-based conflicts and promoting the values of tolerance among the youth.
In turn, Linus Nthigai highly praised Kazakhstan's efforts on the international stage and expressed deep interest in exchanging experience with Kazakhstani institutions dedicated to the development of inter-civilizational dialogue.
Participants of the meeting emphasized the vital importance of solidarity among religious leaders in addressing modern global challenges - ranging from climate change to social inequality.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2026, 13:25 38426
Kazakhstan Commemorates Al-Farabi at Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Headquarters
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Saulekul Sailaukyzy, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Morocco, met with Salim Al Malik, the Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting served as a natural follow-up to the art exhibition entitled "The Childhood and Life of Al-Farabi," held at ICESCO Headquarters from 2 to 4 February 2026. The exhibition was created by Zhanuzak Mussapir, a distinguished Kazakh artist, State Prize laureate, honored worker of culture, and academician of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan. During the exhibition, as a tribute to the great thinker of the Islamic world, the artist donated to ICESCO a series of paintings depicting scenes from the life of Al-Farabi.
At the meeting, a formal ceremony was held to transfer the paintings to the Organization’s permanent collection. The works were solemnly installed at ICESCO’s Headquarters in Rabat, lending the premises a distinctive cultural ambiance and a unique aesthetic character.
The Director-General of ICESCO was also presented with a medal and an honorary certificate from the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the organization of the exhibition.
Both sides emphasized that the donation of the artworks symbolizes the shared Islamic heritage that unites peoples and reflects Kazakhstan’s steadfast commitment to promoting the legacy of the great philosopher on the international stage.
In addition, the parties exchanged views on current priorities in Kazakhstan-ICESCO cooperation and identified concrete areas for further collaboration in the fields of education, science, and culture.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.02.2026, 18:35 47576
Students of the Capital's School Visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted an excursion for students of 10-12 grades and members of the Diplomacy Club at the Canadian International School in Astana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, the students visited the Ministry's museum, where they learned about the history of the formation and development of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service , as well as the main directions of the country's foreign policy.
In addition to the excursion programme, employees of the Ministry's structural divisions delivered presentations for the students. During the lectures, diplomats spoke about the specifics of their work in relevant areas, Kazakhstan's key international initiatives and the peculiarities of diplomatic service.
Special attention was paid to the formation of civic responsibility, patriotism and commitment to national values, which corresponds to the goals of the unified education program "Adal Azamat", implemented on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. At the end of the meeting, the Ministry representatives answered questions from students who demonstrated keen interest in the professional activities of diplomats.
Following the visit, the school administration and students expressed their sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its staff for the warm welcome, informative tour, and opportunity to receive detailed answers to their questions about diplomatic work.
Such events help to increase young people's interest in international relations, as well as the practical implementation of the tasks of the "Adal Azamat" program aimed at forming a responsible, educated and value-oriented generation of citizens of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2026, 13:10 57016
Global Coalition on Primary Health Care Discussed in Geneva at Kazakhstan’s Initiative
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva convened a meeting of Permanent Representatives on the Global Coalition on Primary Health Care (PHC), bringing together ambassadors, senior diplomats, and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) for an informal exchange on advancing primary health care in today’s complex global environment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan, Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhan, recalled the country’s longstanding leadership in primary health care, rooted in the 1978 Alma-Ata Declaration and the 2018 Astana Declaration. He emphasized that, amid humanitarian emergencies, climate-related disasters, and widening inequalities, primary health care remains the most effective foundation for equitable and resilient health systems.
The Ambassador reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing the Global Coalition on PHC as a political platform for dialogue, partnership, and action, and expressed readiness to work with interested partners to ensure that primary health care remains central to global health discussions.
The program included interventions by WHO representatives Director of the Performance, Financing and Delivery Department Kalipso Chalkidou and Head of the Service Delivery PHC Unit Shams Syed followed by reflections from high-level representatives. Participants referenced the recent WHO Director-General’s report on primary health care, which recognized the Global Coalition on PHC as a mechanism to sustain political commitment and promote shared learning. Diplomats also exchanged views on future cooperation.
Kazakhstan launched the Global Coalition on PHC in 2023 as a voluntary, cross-regional political platform to promote high-level engagement on primary health care. The Coalition currently brings together 24 partners, including WHO, and continues to attract interest from additional countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2026, 16:20 67071
Kazakhstan’s Growing Role in Strengthening Eurasian Stability and Connectivity was Discussed in Paris
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A conference dedicated to the geoeconomic opportunities and geopolitical challenges of Kazakhstan and Central Asia was held at the Senate of France. The event took place under the patronage of Vice-President of the Senate Loïc Hervé and was organized by the Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe (IPSE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
From the Kazakh side, participants included Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France Gulsara Arystankulova, Senator of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yevgenyi Bolgert, and CEO of Xander Group Iskander Akylbayev.
In their welcoming remarks, Ambassador Gulsara Arystankulova and Vice-President of the Senate Loïc Hervé emphasized Kazakhstan’s strategic importance, its contribution to regional stability, and its role as an important partner of France and Europe in strengthening transport, energy, and economic connectivity between Europe and Asia. It was noted that amid the global transformation of international markets, deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan aligns with the long-term interests of France and the European Union.
Senator Bolgert reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to pursuing a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy focused on constructive engagement with European and other countries. He noted that the adoption of a new Constitution would mark an important stage in the country’s further political development, creating additional conditions for sustainable socio-economic growth, enhancing investment attractiveness, and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners based on trust and predictability.
Iskander Akylbayev highlighted the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), infrastructure modernization, and the strengthening of logistical connectivity. In his assessment, these efforts contribute to the diversification of supply chains, expanded access to strategic resources, and increased resilience of trade routes in the interests of European partners.
The two thematic sessions were moderated by Emmanuel Dupuy, President of the Institut Prospective et Sécurité en Europe, and expert Pierre Maurin. French senators, members of parliament, and representatives of the expert community took part in the discussions. It was emphasized that Central Asia is entering a phase of strategic consolidation, with Kazakhstan occupying a system-forming position in the region and playing a key role in ensuring stability, economic integration, and transport connectivity.
At the conclusion of the conference, the participants reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between France, Kazakhstan, and the countries of Central Asia as an important element of a sustainable Eurasian space.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2026, 15:22 66031
Kazakhstan Delegation Participates in the 39th African Union Summit
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A Kazakhstan delegation led by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the African Union, Zhalgas Adilbayev, participated in the annual 39th Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), held in Addis Ababa on February 14-15, 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Summit was attended by delegations from 48 AU member states at the level of Heads of State and Government and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, as well as leaders and representatives of international and regional organizations.
Distinguished guests and partners included the UN Secretary-General and several high-ranking representatives from observer states to the African Union.
The theme of the 39th Summit was announced as: "Ensuring Sustainable Water Supply and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063." During the sessions, particular attention was paid to issues of water security, transboundary water resource management, financing for infrastructure projects in water and sanitation, and strengthening resilience to climate change and droughts across the continent.
The agenda also addressed the resolution of conflicts in various African countries, the advancement of AU institutional reforms, the continued implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, and the expansion of Africa’s role in global governance, including the reform of the UN Security Council. Additionally, preparations for upcoming international forums involving African nations were discussed.
Following the Summit, relevant decisions and declarations were adopted, aimed at intensifying the collective efforts of member states to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically regarding access to clean water and sanitation.
On the sidelines of the summit, the Kazakh diplomat held meetings with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Noella Nakwipone; the Ambassador of the DRC to Ethiopia, Jean Leon Ilunga; the Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament and Member of the Ethiopian Parliament, Asheber Gayo; the Director of a Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Djibouti; the Ministers of Tourism, Culture, and Sport of Ethiopia; and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Ethiopia. During these meetings, views were exchanged on topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including collaboration within the framework of the UN and the AU.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
25.02.2026, 15:50Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Prospects for Developing Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation 25.02.2026, 16:06Kazakhstan Presents Priorities at High-Level Segments of UN Human Rights Council and Conference on Disarmament14811Kazakhstan Presents Priorities at High-Level Segments of UN Human Rights Council and Conference on Disarmament 25.02.2026, 16:25The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons14501The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons 25.02.2026, 15:4514141Support for the Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan was Expressed in Istanbul 25.02.2026, 20:03Joint Research and Talent Development at the Core of Dialogue between Kazakhstan and the University of Antwerp13791Joint Research and Talent Development at the Core of Dialogue between Kazakhstan and the University of Antwerp 19.02.2026, 14:56104486Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in Vienna 19.02.2026, 21:30101936Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Outline Paths to Strengthen Multilateral Partnership 20.02.2026, 22:09The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan97046The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan 20.02.2026, 19:5496996Kazakhstan and Armenia Discuss Prospects for Strategic Partnership and International Cooperation 20.02.2026, 17:2596796A meeting with representatives of the OSCE ODIHR took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 08.02.2026, 09:45137751Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 31.01.2026, 14:55137061Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 27.01.2026, 20:06135526Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights 30.01.2026, 18:35134446Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate 09.02.2026, 20:12131286Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event