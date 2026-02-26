Kazakhstan and Greece Strengthen Academic Ties

Images | gov.kz

With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Greece and the participation of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the International Conference "Al-Farabi and Greek Philosophy" was held at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. The event brought together heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of academic circles, as well as members of the scientific and expert community, and served as an important platform for discussing the role of ancient philosophy in shaping the intellectual traditions of Eurasia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Opening the conference, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, emphasized that the legacy of Al-Farabi symbolizes the historical continuity of ideas and the depth of spiritual ties between East and West. According to him, Al-Farabi became a living bridge between Greek philosophical thought and the intellectual tradition of the East, and revisiting his works today contributes to strengthening trust and mutual understanding between nations.





Developing this idea, the Head of Mission noted that the philosophical heritage based on the principles of justice, reason, and social harmony remains relevant to contemporary processes of state development. In this context, he informed the participants about the constitutional reform underway in Kazakhstan and the upcoming referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution aimed at further strengthening the parliamentary system, expanding the system of checks and balances, and enhancing guarantees for human rights.





During the conference, scholars from two leading universities of Kazakhstan and Greece delivered presentations to the interpretation of the works of Plato and Aristotle in Al-Farabi’s legacy, the development of the Aristotelian tradition in Byzantium, as well as a comparative analysis of the concept of happiness in ancient and Eastern philosophy. Professor Georgios Steiris, Head of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Athens, emphasized that philosophical dialogue between East and West remains an important instrument of scientific development and intercultural understanding.





A key outcome of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. The document opens prospects for long-term scientific partnership and formalizes the parties’ intention to join efforts in conducting joint research, developing educational programs, promoting academic mobility, and implementing initiatives in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship.





The signing of the document served as a practical confirmation of the two countries’ aspiration to elevate academic cooperation to a qualitatively new level.