Vector of Eurasian continent's development determined by EAEU-SCO relations

Relations between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) determine the vector of future development of the entire Eurasian continent, BelTA learned from Iya Malkina, a spokeswoman of the Eurasian Economic Commission, at a media briefing on 7 September.

Iya Malkina said: "The Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union are major associations. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization accounts for over 30% of the world's GDP, over 16% of the world's trade, and over 41% of the world's population. The Eurasian Economic Union is a market that operates according to unified rules. It is home to over 184 people and represents 14% of the world's land. Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization essentially represent the nucleus of the Eurasian continent. Their relations determine the vector of future development of the entire huge region".

The official reminded that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia are simultaneously members of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Belarus is an observer in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization while Armenia is a dialogue partner.

It enables mutual relations between our integration associations", Iya Malkina pointed out.

According to the source, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich will take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 15-16 September. The summit will be a key event of the year. Leaders of all the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states have already confirmed they will participate in the summit in person. Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization observer countries, international organizations, and integration associations are also expected to come to Uzbekistan.

The spokeswoman went on saying: "The Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization persistently advance interaction. A memorandum of understanding was signed at the jubilee summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe in 2021. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich met with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming in Moscow in May 2022 and discussed practical steps meant to expand and deepen cooperation".