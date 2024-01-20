17.01.2024, 10:31 3586

Animals of the Almaty Zoo

Images | instagram/mihailsorokoumov54

 

05.01.2024, 17:56 26986

Tourists enjoy New Year holiday at Harbin Ice-Snow World

Images | Xinhua/Wang Jianwei
The international snow and ice sculpture festival has begun in Harbin, which takes place annually and is considered one of the world's largest snow and ice sculpture festivals. This year, the ice city spread over an area of ​​600 thousand square meters; it was built in just 15 days.
 

26.12.2023, 16:34 52081

Santa Claus Parade in Almaty

Images | Akimat of Almaty / Kairat Konuspayev
A large parade of people dressed as Ded Moroz or Ayaz Ata in Kazakh (character similar to Father Christmas or Santa Claus) was held in Almaty on Dec. 25. Nearly 60 participants in costumes walked the central streets of the city and congratulated residents and guests of the city on the upcoming New Year 2024.

 

26.12.2023, 16:27 52311

Miss Nicaragua wins 2023 Miss Universe pageant

Images | gazetametro.ru
Sheynnis Palacios made history when she became the first Nicaraguan to wear the Miss Universe crown.

Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.

Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up.

 

09.12.2023, 22:38 79881

First snow fell in Almaty


 

27.11.2023, 10:32 105401

Republican command staff exercises "Kys-2023" held in Kazakhstan

Images | MES RK

 

15.11.2023, 21:53 125566

New banknotes series "Saka style"

Images | nationalbank.kz
The National Bank has started the phased release of a new series of banknotes. The new series is based on elements of the "Saka style" and captures the heritage of Kazakhstan. The release is aimed at increasing the degree of protection of tenge banknotes and promotion of cultural values and history of the country.



 

15.11.2023, 20:43 125751

Dozens of Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt

Images | Kazakh MFA
92 nationals of Kazakhstan and members of their families have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.

The first stage of evacuation through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt has been completed. The Kazakhstani diplomats rendered all necessary consular and psychological assistance to our compatriots being repatriated from the area.


99 passengers – citizens of Kazakhstan and their family members, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, arrived safely to Almaty.

 

06.11.2023, 15:20 153671

Northern Lights are seen tonight in Kazakhstan

Images | Instagram/@ilovekostanay
A spectacular natural phenomenon was noticed in Borovoye (pictured), in the North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Users are actively sharing footage on social networks.
 

