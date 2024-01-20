17.01.2024, 10:31 3586
Animals of the Almaty Zoo
Images | instagram/mihailsorokoumov54
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.01.2024, 17:56 26986
Tourists enjoy New Year holiday at Harbin Ice-Snow World
Images | Xinhua/Wang Jianwei
Tell a friend
The international snow and ice sculpture festival has begun in Harbin, which takes place annually and is considered one of the world's largest snow and ice sculpture festivals. This year, the ice city spread over an area of 600 thousand square meters; it was built in just 15 days.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2023, 16:34 52081
Santa Claus Parade in Almaty
Images | Akimat of Almaty / Kairat Konuspayev
Tell a friend
A large parade of people dressed as Ded Moroz or Ayaz Ata in Kazakh (character similar to Father Christmas or Santa Claus) was held in Almaty on Dec. 25. Nearly 60 participants in costumes walked the central streets of the city and congratulated residents and guests of the city on the upcoming New Year 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2023, 16:27 52311
Miss Nicaragua wins 2023 Miss Universe pageant
Images | gazetametro.ru
Tell a friend
Sheynnis Palacios made history when she became the first Nicaraguan to wear the Miss Universe crown.
Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.
Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.12.2023, 22:38 79881
First snow fell in Almaty
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.11.2023, 10:32 105401
Republican command staff exercises "Kys-2023" held in Kazakhstan
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2023, 21:53 125566
New banknotes series "Saka style"
Images | nationalbank.kz
Tell a friend
The National Bank has started the phased release of a new series of banknotes. The new series is based on elements of the "Saka style" and captures the heritage of Kazakhstan. The release is aimed at increasing the degree of protection of tenge banknotes and promotion of cultural values and history of the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2023, 20:43 125751
Dozens of Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
92 nationals of Kazakhstan and members of their families have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.
The first stage of evacuation through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt has been completed. The Kazakhstani diplomats rendered all necessary consular and psychological assistance to our compatriots being repatriated from the area.
99 passengers – citizens of Kazakhstan and their family members, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, arrived safely to Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2023, 15:20 153671
Northern Lights are seen tonight in Kazakhstan
Images | Instagram/@ilovekostanay
Tell a friend
A spectacular natural phenomenon was noticed in Borovoye (pictured), in the North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.
Users are actively sharing footage on social networks.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
19.01.2024, 09:53Kazakhstan plans to renovate railway stations 19.01.2024, 20:072141Economic Watch: China expected to become world's top auto exporter 19.01.2024, 21:242131New int'l trade, logistics center begins operating in Kazakhstan 19.01.2024, 15:101941China, U.S. should bear responsibility for history, people, world: Chinese ambassador 19.01.2024, 18:311566Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 15.01.2024, 09:2431491KazTransOil boost oil transit from Aktau port to Baku 15.01.2024, 17:3530571Capital’s Artists Tell a Bohemian Story 14.01.2024, 20:3427821Kazakhstan supports 'one-China' principle - Foreign Office 14.01.2024, 21:5627601President Tokayev congratulates King Frederik X of Denmark 15.01.2024, 03:28Xinhua Commentary: Chinese premier travels to Europe to boost ties, globalization in 2024's first overseas trip24986Xinhua Commentary: Chinese premier travels to Europe to boost ties, globalization in 2024's first overseas trip 29.12.2023, 18:06112366SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane 21.12.2023, 18:34110261Arab countries, Russia agree to boost cooperation 21.12.2023, 12:04109396UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region 27.12.2023, 10:39108446General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2024 26.12.2023, 23:28102821Informal meeting of CIS Heads of State takes place