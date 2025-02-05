31.01.2025, 20:32 6146
Bogdanovich Glacier, Oktyabrskaya Cave In Almaty Mountains
25.01.2025, 11:33 20966
Inside the lavish £242million 'doomsday' bunker where the ultra-rich elite will retreat if WW3 breaks out
A luxurious members-only 'doomsday' bunker featuring swimming pools, AI-driven healthcare and glamorous suites is set to open in 2026, Dailymail reports.
US-based company SAFE has unveiled plans to build a luxury fortress in Virginia, just outside Washington in the US, where a $300million (£242million) bunker will house 625 of the world's wealthiest people in the event of a global disaster.
The underground bunker, which has been named Aerie, will offer clients the chance to survive should there be a disaster above ground - though they will need to shell out $20million (£16 million) each to secure it.
Despite being placed in close proximity to The White House in Washington, directors of the new hideout have insisted the location of the build is merely 'coincidence' and has nothing to do with global tensions - and fears of a potential World War Three.
The fortress is just one of a string of similar hideouts built for the ultra-wealthy over the last few years, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Mark Zuckerberg and Tom Cruise admitting to building their own, or signing up for a spot in one of the posh safety pits.
Clients willing to fork out the hefty price tag will not only have access to the fortress should the world come to an end but will be able to step foot into the pods whenever they feel their 'safety threatened'.
Beyond just memory-foam mattresses and marble floors, Aerie will provide guests with an unmatched set of facilities, including 'AI powered' medical care, countless 'wellness programs' and a perfect blend of 'protection and luxury'.
The hideout is also set to come with luxury gourmet dining facilities, an indoor swimming pool, cold plunge centers, IV therapy rooms, a bowling alley and climbing wall.
31.12.2024, 14:16 72591
Furry friends celebrate New Year
30.12.2024, 14:46 72356
New Year's mood in electric trains
21.12.2024, 14:55 92746
Kazakhstan’s Main New Year Trees Lights Up
Lights were lit on 80 New Year trees in Almaty, marking the beginning of the festive season.
The ceremonial lighting of the city's main Christmas tree with a height of 25 meters took place on Abai Square. Under the snowfall, in the spotlight, she gathered more than 8 thousand residents and guests of Almaty nearby.
A solemn ceremony of lighting over 30 festive Christmas trees of the capital took place in Astana. More than 15,000 people took part in the event.
A lot of entertainment is organized at all locations: ice rinks, slides, mafas (small architectural forms), photo zones and much more.
04.12.2024, 10:10 125006
Festival of craftsmen and ethno-designers in Aktobe
One of the days of the festival is dedicated to ethnic designers and craftsmen who create modern Kazakh national clothes.
They held a special defile.
18.11.2024, 11:36 163796
Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig wins Miss Universe 2024
The 21-year-old, a competitive dancer, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer, beat more than 120 other contestants to win the annual beauty pageant in Mexico City on Saturday night.
01.10.2024, 00:27 242531
Kazakh Tazy breed gain international recognition
For the first time in the history of the Federation Cynologique Internationale (FCI), dogs of the Kazakh Tazy breed were officially exhibited in the 10th breed group of greyhounds.
06.09.2024, 11:56 291501
Joint tactical and special exercise "Rosk" was held in Kazakhstan
On September 4-5, 2024, a joint tactical and special exercise "Rock" was held in the Almaty region of the Republic of Kazakhstan with departments of bodies authorized in the field of prevention and liquidation of consequences of emergency situations of the CSTO member states.
