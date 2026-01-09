07.01.2026, 11:56 2476

Christmas Liturgy was held at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty

Images | mitropolia.kz
On the night of January 6-7, a festive Divine Liturgy was held at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty to mark the Nativity of Christ. The service was led by Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan. Numerous parishioners, clergy, and guests gathered in the church for the celebration.
 

25.12.2025, 16:21 24421

Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas

Images | Depositphotos
Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas on December 25th, remembering the birth of Jesus Christ and the significance of this event for the Christian faith. On this day, solemn services are held, and families gather around the Christmas table, exchanging gifts and good wishes.
 

22.12.2025, 12:28 36051

New Year's trees were lit in cities across Kazakhstan

Images | Almaty
On the eve of the New Year, ceremonial lighting of the main New Year's trees took place in cities across Kazakhstan. Festive ceremonies took place in central squares and public spaces, attracting thousands of residents and visitors.

City residents and visitors were delighted by light installations, vibrant street decorations, and a festive atmosphere. In many regions, the Christmas tree lighting was accompanied by concerts, performances, and children's entertainment.
 

17.12.2025, 20:27 66106

Key areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation

Images | Depositphotos
On the occasion of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan, we present infographics reflecting key areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation, including engagement in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of nuclear non-proliferation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
 

25.11.2025, 11:43 95791

Photographer showed Kelinshektau: mountains that look like another universe

Images | dots_foto/instagram
Renowned Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko amazed viewers with his vibrant photographs of the Kelinshektau Mountains in the Turkestan region. He visited the village of Abai, which, in his words, "is nestled at the foot of enormous dolomite cliffs." The photographer shared the images on Instagram.

A small village nestled at the foot of the majestic Kelinshektau Mountains-enormous dolomite cliffs that amaze with their shape, power, and light, almost radiant texture. These mountains create the feeling of standing at the entrance to some other, ancient geological universe. I sincerely love this place, as I do the entire Karatau range," Dotsenko wrote.

 

13.11.2025, 18:52 112171

Digital Innovations Discussed at Freedom Lifestyle Talk in Almaty

Images | Freedom Finance Global PLC.

 

24.10.2025, 17:44 147801

Museum of Chinese Porcelain in Jingdezhen


 

10.10.2025, 22:30 176006

The Great Wall of China in Changping Valley


 

02.10.2025, 18:57 195601

Moiseyev Ballet Performed in Almaty with Triumphant Success

Images | Press Service of the Igor Moiseyev Ensemble

 

