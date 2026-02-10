Tell a friend

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games took place in Italy on the night of February 7. The main venue was Milan’s San Siro Stadium, while events were also held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Livigno, and Predazzo. The ceremony, themed "Armonia," highlighted the unity of city and mountains, tradition and modernity.





Hundreds of performers and world-renowned artists took part in the show. In the official segment, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and IOC President Kirsty Coventry delivered speeches before declaring the Games open. The ceremony culminated with the lighting of the Olympic cauldrons in Milan and Cortina.





Kazakhstan will be represented by 36 athletes competing in ten sports. Denis Nikisha and Ayaulym Amrenova served as the nation’s flag bearers. The first events featuring Kazakh athletes are scheduled for February 7.