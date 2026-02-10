09.02.2026, 23:11 2066
Key Areas of Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Germany
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Ahead of the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany and participation in the Central Asia + Germany (C5+1) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, we present infographics highlighting key areas of cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic ties, multilateral engagement, as well as cultural, humanitarian and climate-related cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
07.02.2026, 14:44 7551
2026 Winter Olympic Games Open in Italy
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games took place in Italy on the night of February 7. The main venue was Milan’s San Siro Stadium, while events were also held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Livigno, and Predazzo. The ceremony, themed "Armonia," highlighted the unity of city and mountains, tradition and modernity.
Hundreds of performers and world-renowned artists took part in the show. In the official segment, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and IOC President Kirsty Coventry delivered speeches before declaring the Games open. The ceremony culminated with the lighting of the Olympic cauldrons in Milan and Cortina.
Kazakhstan will be represented by 36 athletes competing in ten sports. Denis Nikisha and Ayaulym Amrenova served as the nation’s flag bearers. The first events featuring Kazakh athletes are scheduled for February 7.
03.02.2026, 18:28 18886
Kazakhstan and Pakistan: Key Areas of Cooperation
Images | depositphotos.com
Ahead of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan, we present infographics highlighting key areas of cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, multilateral interaction, and humanitarian ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
31.01.2026, 21:11 25371
Key Areas of Kazakh-Turkish Cooperation
Images | MFA
Ahead of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to the Republic of Türkiye, we present infographics highlighting key areas of dynamically developing strategic partnership, including political dialogue, trade and investment cooperation, multilateral engagement and cultural ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
07.01.2026, 11:56 64596
Christmas Liturgy was held at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty
Images | mitropolia.kz
On the night of January 6-7, a festive Divine Liturgy was held at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty to mark the Nativity of Christ. The service was led by Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan. Numerous parishioners, clergy, and guests gathered in the church for the celebration.
25.12.2025, 16:21 86666
Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas
Images | Depositphotos
Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas on December 25th, remembering the birth of Jesus Christ and the significance of this event for the Christian faith. On this day, solemn services are held, and families gather around the Christmas table, exchanging gifts and good wishes.
22.12.2025, 12:28 98296
New Year's trees were lit in cities across Kazakhstan
Images | Almaty
On the eve of the New Year, ceremonial lighting of the main New Year's trees took place in cities across Kazakhstan. Festive ceremonies took place in central squares and public spaces, attracting thousands of residents and visitors.
City residents and visitors were delighted by light installations, vibrant street decorations, and a festive atmosphere. In many regions, the Christmas tree lighting was accompanied by concerts, performances, and children's entertainment.
17.12.2025, 20:27 128351
Key areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation
Images | Depositphotos
On the occasion of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan, we present infographics reflecting key areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation, including engagement in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of nuclear non-proliferation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
25.11.2025, 11:43 157846
Photographer showed Kelinshektau: mountains that look like another universe
Images | dots_foto/instagram
Renowned Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko amazed viewers with his vibrant photographs of the Kelinshektau Mountains in the Turkestan region. He visited the village of Abai, which, in his words, "is nestled at the foot of enormous dolomite cliffs." The photographer shared the images on Instagram.
A small village nestled at the foot of the majestic Kelinshektau Mountains-enormous dolomite cliffs that amaze with their shape, power, and light, almost radiant texture. These mountains create the feeling of standing at the entrance to some other, ancient geological universe. I sincerely love this place, as I do the entire Karatau range," Dotsenko wrote.
