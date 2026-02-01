31.01.2026, 21:11 2956
Key Areas of Kazakh-Turkish Cooperation
Ahead of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to the Republic of Türkiye, we present infographics highlighting key areas of dynamically developing strategic partnership, including political dialogue, trade and investment cooperation, multilateral engagement and cultural ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
07.01.2026, 11:56 42046
Christmas Liturgy was held at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty
On the night of January 6-7, a festive Divine Liturgy was held at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty to mark the Nativity of Christ. The service was led by Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan. Numerous parishioners, clergy, and guests gathered in the church for the celebration.
25.12.2025, 16:21 64116
Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas
Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas on December 25th, remembering the birth of Jesus Christ and the significance of this event for the Christian faith. On this day, solemn services are held, and families gather around the Christmas table, exchanging gifts and good wishes.
22.12.2025, 12:28 75746
New Year's trees were lit in cities across Kazakhstan
On the eve of the New Year, ceremonial lighting of the main New Year's trees took place in cities across Kazakhstan. Festive ceremonies took place in central squares and public spaces, attracting thousands of residents and visitors.
City residents and visitors were delighted by light installations, vibrant street decorations, and a festive atmosphere. In many regions, the Christmas tree lighting was accompanied by concerts, performances, and children's entertainment.
17.12.2025, 20:27 105801
Key areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation
On the occasion of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan, we present infographics reflecting key areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation, including engagement in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of nuclear non-proliferation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
25.11.2025, 11:43 135486
Photographer showed Kelinshektau: mountains that look like another universe
Renowned Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko amazed viewers with his vibrant photographs of the Kelinshektau Mountains in the Turkestan region. He visited the village of Abai, which, in his words, "is nestled at the foot of enormous dolomite cliffs." The photographer shared the images on Instagram.
A small village nestled at the foot of the majestic Kelinshektau Mountains-enormous dolomite cliffs that amaze with their shape, power, and light, almost radiant texture. These mountains create the feeling of standing at the entrance to some other, ancient geological universe. I sincerely love this place, as I do the entire Karatau range," Dotsenko wrote.
13.11.2025, 18:52 151866
Digital Innovations Discussed at Freedom Lifestyle Talk in Almaty
24.10.2025, 17:44 187496
Museum of Chinese Porcelain in Jingdezhen
10.10.2025, 22:30 215356
The Great Wall of China in Changping Valley
