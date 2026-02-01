31.01.2026, 18:59 5766
Rybakina resists Sabalenka to reign at Australian Open
Elena Rybakina delivered a thunderous display to dismantle firm favourite Aryna Sabalenka and win a maiden Australian Open title on Saturday, turning the tables on the world number one in their Melbourne Park final rematch from three years ago, reuters.com reports.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina on her triumph in the Australian Open 2026 final, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his message, the Head of State praised Elena Rybakina’s sporting achievement.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely congratulated Elena Rybakina on her outstanding sporting success — a brilliant victory at the Australian Open. He stressed she once again convincingly demonstrated her perfect technique and will to win, achieving a result admired by the entire global tennis community.
01.02.2026, 09:12 1181
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Short Track Junior World Championships
The junior short track team of Kazakhstan earned a bronze medal at the ISU Short Track Junior World Championships in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Polina Omelchuk, Nuria Alpysbay, Guldana Zhalmukhan, and Anastasia Galechina represented Kazakhstan in the Group A finals, winning the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m relay.
South Korea claimed gold, while China took home silver.
26.01.2026, 20:21 29331
Kazakhstan's Kurmangaliyev pockets 2 medals at WTT Youth Star Contender in Qatar
Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan claimed two medals at the international WTT Youth Star Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the singles event, Kurmangaliyev won five matches and progressed to the semifinals, where he lost to India’s Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, a silver medalist at the World Youth Team Championships. As a result, the Kazakhstani table tennis player claimed a bronze medal.
Kurmangaliyev also claimed third place in the doubles event, representing Kazakhstan alongside Lithuania’s Ignas Sisanovas.
23.01.2026, 21:10 52686
Kazakhstan’s Gorodko enters World Cup Moguls top 5 in two events
The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has released an interim ranking of the top athletes in the Freestyle Moguls World Cup, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the women’s competition, Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Gorodko has moved into the overall top ten following the completed stages of the season.
In the lead-up to the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gorodko stands 5th in moguls with 150 points and 5th in parallel moguls with 45 points.
Gorodko is placed sixth in the overall World Cup standings with a total of 195 points.
Notably, three World Cup stages are still scheduled after the Olympic Games, with one set to take place in Almaty.
23.01.2026, 09:10 52441
Alexandra Skorokhodova of Kazakhstan claims gold at Alpine Skiing Tournament in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Skorokhodova claimed victory at the FIS Alpine Skiing Tournament held in Pozza di Fassa, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Skorokhodova won the gold medal in the women’s slalom with a time of 1:39.67.
Spain’s June Iturbe Garitano Iturbe took silver, followed by American Emma Guggenheimer in third.
21.01.2026, 18:35 65456
Nazerke Bolatbek earns bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Qatar
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Nazerke Bolatbek claimed a bronze medal in the U-13 category at the major international WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Doha, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the tournament, the Kazakhstani athlete recorded three victories before her run came to an end in the semifinals, where she was defeated by Egypt’s Zaki Malak.
The WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Doha is one of the major international youth competitions, attracting promising table tennis players from various countries and serving as an important platform for young talents to gain international experience.
20.01.2026, 21:16 70756
Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins at start of Australian Open 2026
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan played her opening match at the first Grand Slam tournament of the 2026 season, the Australian Open, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the first round, Rybakina faced Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan, ranked 100th in the WTA standings, and lived up to expectations by dominating on court to secure a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory in just 72 minutes.
Rybakina recorded two aces, committed seven double faults, and converted seven of 10 break points, while Juvan hit one ace, made six double faults, and converted four of nine break points during the match.
15.01.2026, 21:02 108866
Kazakhstan not to host 2027 FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships
At the January 9 meeting of the Council of the International Ski Federation (FIS), important decisions were taken, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In particular, the meeting approved the venues for the upcoming world championships.
Thus, the 2027 FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships, which was initially scheduled to take place in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region of Kazakhstan, has been decided to be relocated to another country.
Besides playing host to one of the highlights of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, next season Otepää, in Estonia, will host the FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships 2027 as a replacement to Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan," a statement reads.
15.01.2026, 12:01 109046
Tokayev receives Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), akorda.kz reports.
The parties discussed prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and FIS. President Tokayev noted that more than 85,000 people in Kazakhstan practice skiing on regular basis. The country has modern infrastructure, including ski resorts, cross-country trails, and international-level ice arenas. Paid a special attention to preparations for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy.
The FIS President expressed his gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his commitment to promoting sport, highlighting the good results of Kazakhstani athletes at prestigious international competitions. He also commended the socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan.
The discussions covered the partnership in the fields of as expertise exchange, athlete training as well as coach and referee education.
In recognition of his contribution to the development of skiing and snowboard sport in Kazakhstan, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev awarded Johan Eliasch the Order of Dostyk II degree.
