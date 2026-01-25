24.01.2026, 13:11 13531
Gender Equality Issues Discussed with the New Head of the UN Women Office at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, received the new Head of the UN Women Country Office in Kazakhstan and UN Women Regional Coordinator for Central Asia, Geren Gures, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key aspects of cooperation related to gender equality and the empowerment of women, as well as the reform and further strengthening of the role of the United Nations.
The Kazakh diplomat reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to ensuring gender equality and advancing the empowerment of women and informed about the preservation of the 30 percent quota for women, youth, and persons with special life needs in the context of the upcoming parliamentary reform.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev also noted the existing opportunities in Kazakhstan to promote the gender agenda, including in the context of the functioning of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty, which serves as a platform for coordinating efforts and implementing joint initiatives at the national and regional levels.
Geren Gures highlighted the active efforts of the Government of Kazakhstan to implement the key provisions of international agreements in the field of protecting the rights of women and girls.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen their partnership and further develop cooperation in priority areas within the framework of the international and national agendas.
24.01.2026, 17:33
Tokayev Sends a Congratulatory Telegram to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated To Lam on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished To Lam success in the practical implementation of his initiatives aimed at ensuring the country’s steady development.
24.01.2026, 09:10
Kazakhstan Strengthens Partnership with a Leading Northern European Company
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Finland Azamat Abdraimov met with Vice President of "Fortum", a leading energy company in Northern Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan, as well as steps to expand cooperation in the energy sector, including sustainable development, clean energy and the introduction of advanced technologies. Special attention was given to the potential for joint project implementation.
Kazakh diplomat noted the country’s interest in attracting international best practices to the energy sector, emphasizing favorable conditions for foreign investors.
The parties confirmed their readiness to continue contacts and exchange information.
23.01.2026, 19:01
The Consulate of Kazakhstan was Opened in Phuket
Images
A solemn ceremony marking the official opening of the Consulate of Kazakhstan was held on the island of Phuket. The event became a landmark moment in the development of Kazakh-Thai relations and an important step toward strengthening diplomatic, economic, cultural, and tourism cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The opening of the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Phuket is of particular significance, as it is the third official diplomatic mission established on the island, underscoring the high level of mutual trust and the intensity of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan is consistently expanding its official diplomatic presence, with a strong focus on providing practical assistance to its citizens.
The consular district of the newly established mission covers 14 southern provinces of Thailand, making it an important center of engagement in the southern part of the country. This territorial scope will enable the systematic protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of Kazakhstan, ensure prompt response in emergency situations, and contribute to the development of tourism, business, and cultural ties in the region.
The official opening ceremony was attended by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, the Governor of Phuket Province, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, senior officials from Thailand’s southern provinces, representatives of Phuket’s local authorities, the diplomatic corps, the Kazakh diaspora, business circles, tourism associations, and the media.
In his address at the ceremony, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan emphasized that the opening of the Consulate in Phuket is a practical confirmation of the trusting and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand. "Phuket has long become an important hub for citizens of Kazakhstan. The opening of the Consulate will allow us to be closer to our citizens, protect their rights and interests, provide prompt assistance, and at the same time expand comprehensive cooperation with the southern regions of Thailand" - stressed Kazakh diplomat.
In his address, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, emphasized the steady and progressive development of Thai-Kazakh relations and noted the significance of the opening of the Consulate as a practical step reflecting the dynamic nature of bilateral cooperation. "Kazakhstan is an important partner of Thailand in Central Asia. The opening of the Consulate in Phuket will contribute to the further development of cooperation in the areas of tourism, trade, investment, and humanitarian exchanges" - said Thai diplomat.
In his remarks, the Governor of Phuket Province, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, highlighted the importance of Kazakhstan as a reliable partner of Thailand and expressed confidence that the opening of the Consulate would give new impetus to the development of tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges. "We are pleased to welcome the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Phuket. This event will strengthen ties between our peoples and open new opportunities for cooperation" - emphasized governor .
The ceremonial program of the event was accompanied by performances on the dombra, whose distinctive sound drew the attention of guests and created an atmosphere of cultural dialogue and exchange. Guests were also offered traditional Kazakh dishes, allowing them to become more closely acquainted with Kazakhstan’s rich historical and culinary heritage.
The opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Phuket became yet another confirmation of the two countries’ commitment to deepening their partnership and developing multifaceted cooperation that serves the interests of their citizens and contributes to strengthening friendship between Kazakhstan and Thailand.
23.01.2026, 17:26
Development of Kazakh-Serbian Cooperation Discussed in Belgrade
Images
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Serbia, Madi Atamkulov, met with the Minister of the Republic of Serbia in charge of the development of international economic cooperation, Nenad Popovic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, M.Atamkulov briefed his counterpart on the current issues on the agenda of Kazakh-Serbian cooperation, highlighting promising areas for further interaction between the two countries across various sectors.
In particular, the Kazakh diplomat raised issues related to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, exchange of experience in the field of digitalization, possible participation of the Serbian side in Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics sector, as well as the intensification of contacts between business communities of the two countries aimed at diversifying mutual trade turnover.
For his part, N.Popovic positively assessed the steady development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia. According to him, the country’s leadership attaches great importance to strengthening relations with friendly Kazakhstan. In this context, he expressed readiness to provide the necessary support for further expansion of bilateral economic cooperation, including the implementation of agreements already reached between the two countries.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged concrete plans for the upcoming period aimed at giving additional impetus to the dynamic development of Kazakh-Serbian bilateral relations.
23.01.2026, 16:25
Upcoming Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan Presented at the OSCE
Images
During a regular meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the delegation of Kazakhstan informed the OSCE participating States of the upcoming large-scale political and constitutional reforms announced by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 5th National Kurultai in Kyzylorda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
It was emphasized that the decision on constitutional reforms will be made by the people of Kazakhstan in the upcoming national referendum.
Key aspects of the upcoming political modernization will be the transition to a unicameral parliament, renamed "Kuryltai," the creation of a supreme advisory body - the People's Council as well as the position of Vice President. In this regard, a special Commission on Constitutional Reform was established by Decree of the President of Kazakhstan.
The representative of Kazakhstan Kairat Malayev noted that the Parliament will consist of 145 members, elected from party lists under a proportional representation system for a five-year term. The 30% quotas for youth, women and persons with disabilities on party lists as well as the 5% electoral threshold will remain in effect.
Meanwhile, the People's Council will consist of 126 members representing ethnocultural associations, large public organizations, local representative bodies and regional public councils, thereby reflecting the broad diversity of Kazakhstan’s society.
23.01.2026, 12:12
The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan Has Opened in Mexico City
Images
A ceremonial event marking the opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mexico City was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Mexican States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Mexico City, Carlos Barrera, the Director General for Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Anibal Gomez Toledo, the Deputy of the Chamber of Deputies of the General Congress of Mexico and President of the Kazakhstan-Mexico Parliamentary Friendship Group, Maribel Martinez Ruiz, representatives of Ministry of Economy of Mexico, the Miguel Hidalgo borough administration of Mexico City, members of the business community, including representatives of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry of Mexico (CANACINTRA), as well as representatives of the mass media.
In his welcoming remarks, Yerlan Kubashev, Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about Kazakhstan’s modern socio-economic development and the systemic reforms being implemented in the country.
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico for its support and approval of the candidacy of Carlos Barrera, emphasizing his significant contribution to the development of Kazakhstan-Mexico relations and his active cooperation with the Embassy.
It was noted that the opening of the Honorary Consulate represents an important milestone in the development of Kazakh-Mexican relations. The institution of honorary consulates has proven to be an effective instrument for fostering international cooperation, expanding trade and economic ties, and protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens and legal entities.
The Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Anibal Gomez Toledo, highlighted the steady development of bilateral relations, congratulated the parties on the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Mexico, and emphasized that Kazakhstan is an important and reliable partner of Mexico in Central Asia. He also drew attention to the growing number of Kazakh tourists visiting Mexico, which, according to him, reflects strengthening mutual trust and the expansion of people-to-people contacts.
Speaking at the ceremony, the newly appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mexico City, Carlos Barrera, expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh side, as well as to the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, for the high trust placed in him. He assured those present of his readiness to make every effort to promote the development of bilateral relations in various fields, including trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to facilitate business contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Carlos Barrera was presented with the official Honorary Consul’s credential issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.
23.01.2026, 11:23
Leaders of Six Countries Announced the Convening of a High-Level Conference on Humanity in War in Jordan in 2026
Today, the six founding States of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law announce that the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War will be held in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the fourth quarter of 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the leaders of Brazil, China, France, Kazakhstan and South Africa, in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross, invite leaders of all States to come together at this pivotal time. We must stand united in reaffirming that the rules of war are fundamental to preserving our shared humanity in times of conflict, and that these rules must be upheld universally, impartially and consistently.
Driven by a deep sense of responsibility and urgency to end brutality, unconscionable human suffering, and destruction in war, Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), launched the Global International Humanitarian Law initiative in September 2024.
To date, ninety-nine states from all regions of the world have formally joined the Global IHL Initiative. Twenty-seven states are co-leading seven thematic workstreams to develop practical recommendations to strengthen respect for International Humanitarian Law and to address challenges posed by contemporary evolutions of warfare. We call on all states to join us in this effort and to unite around our shared responsibility: to prevent atrocities and protect humanity in times of war.
22.01.2026, 17:52
Kazakhstan - Thailand: New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed in Phuket
Images
As part of a working visit to Phuket Province, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, held a meeting with the Governor of Phuket Province, Nirat Phongsitthaworn, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties noted the high level and steady development of Kazakh-Thai relations, based on mutual respect and trust. It was emphasized that bilateral cooperation is actively developing in such areas as tourism, trade and economic relations, investment, and humanitarian contacts. The Kazakh side expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation at both the national and regional levels.
The Kazakh diplomat highlighted the special importance of Phuket Province for citizens of Kazakhstan as one of the most popular tourist destinations. According to him, in 2025 around 200,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Thailand, a significant number of whom chose Phuket.
In this context, information was provided on the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Phuket, which is intended to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens and to promote the development of bilateral cooperation.
The Governor of the province was invited to take part in the official opening ceremony of the consular office.
In turn, Nirat Phongsitthaworn noted that the opening of the Kazakh Consulate in Phuket Province would contribute not only to the further development of tourist exchanges and an increased level of consular support for citizens, but also to the creation of favorable conditions for expanding investment cooperation and business contacts.
The parties discussed prospects for the development of practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Phuket Province, including the implementation of joint projects in the fields of tourism, cultural exchange, business, investment, and digitalization.
The readiness of the Embassy and the Consulate of Kazakhstan to facilitate the establishment of direct contacts and to support mutually beneficial initiatives was emphasized.
Special attention was given to issues of transport connectivity. It was noted that there are currently 34 direct flights per week between Kazakhstan and Thailand, including 21 flights to Phuket, which contributes to the growth of tourist flows, the development of business ties, and the expansion of humanitarian contacts.
The Kazakh side expressed gratitude to the authorities of Phuket Province for their efforts to ensure safety and favorable conditions for the stay of foreign tourists, including citizens of Kazakhstan.
The importance of maintaining close cooperation and prompt communication with local authorities, including in emergency situations, was underscored.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the opening of the Kazakh Consulate in Phuket would provide an additional impetus for strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, as well as for expanding ties with Phuket Province.
