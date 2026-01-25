Gender Equality Issues Discussed with the New Head of the UN Women Office at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Images | gov.kz

A solemn ceremony marking the official opening of the Consulate of Kazakhstan was held on the island of Phuket. The event became a landmark moment in the development of Kazakh-Thai relations and an important step toward strengthening diplomatic, economic, cultural, and tourism cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The opening of the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Phuket is of particular significance, as it is the third official diplomatic mission established on the island, underscoring the high level of mutual trust and the intensity of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan is consistently expanding its official diplomatic presence, with a strong focus on providing practical assistance to its citizens.





The consular district of the newly established mission covers 14 southern provinces of Thailand, making it an important center of engagement in the southern part of the country. This territorial scope will enable the systematic protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of Kazakhstan, ensure prompt response in emergency situations, and contribute to the development of tourism, business, and cultural ties in the region.





The official opening ceremony was attended by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, the Governor of Phuket Province, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, senior officials from Thailand’s southern provinces, representatives of Phuket’s local authorities, the diplomatic corps, the Kazakh diaspora, business circles, tourism associations, and the media.





In his address at the ceremony, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan emphasized that the opening of the Consulate in Phuket is a practical confirmation of the trusting and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand. "Phuket has long become an important hub for citizens of Kazakhstan. The opening of the Consulate will allow us to be closer to our citizens, protect their rights and interests, provide prompt assistance, and at the same time expand comprehensive cooperation with the southern regions of Thailand" - stressed Kazakh diplomat.





In his address, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, emphasized the steady and progressive development of Thai-Kazakh relations and noted the significance of the opening of the Consulate as a practical step reflecting the dynamic nature of bilateral cooperation. "Kazakhstan is an important partner of Thailand in Central Asia. The opening of the Consulate in Phuket will contribute to the further development of cooperation in the areas of tourism, trade, investment, and humanitarian exchanges" - said Thai diplomat.





In his remarks, the Governor of Phuket Province, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, highlighted the importance of Kazakhstan as a reliable partner of Thailand and expressed confidence that the opening of the Consulate would give new impetus to the development of tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges. "We are pleased to welcome the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Phuket. This event will strengthen ties between our peoples and open new opportunities for cooperation" - emphasized governor .





The ceremonial program of the event was accompanied by performances on the dombra, whose distinctive sound drew the attention of guests and created an atmosphere of cultural dialogue and exchange. Guests were also offered traditional Kazakh dishes, allowing them to become more closely acquainted with Kazakhstan’s rich historical and culinary heritage.





The opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Phuket became yet another confirmation of the two countries’ commitment to deepening their partnership and developing multifaceted cooperation that serves the interests of their citizens and contributes to strengthening friendship between Kazakhstan and Thailand.