28.06.2024, 20:03 2641
Live Frame: Nature's Best Photography
Images | BigPicture Photography: Natural World Photography/Jaime Rojo
Tell a friend
The results of the BigPicture Award 2024 have been summed up.
The results of the international photo contest BigPicture Photography: Natural World Photography 2024, dedicated to nature and the world around us, have been published. The California Academy of Sciences selected this year's main images from participants from almost 70 countries around the world. The Grand Prix was won by Jaime Rojo, who captured the "Forest of Monarchs".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
07.06.2024, 18:08 47286
China's Chang'e-6 probe sends back images from the far side of the moon
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Tuesday released an image of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe, as well as a series of images taken by its lander on the far side of the moon, CGTN reports.
An image of the probe's lander and ascender was taken by a movable camera brought to the moon by the probe.
The images include those of the surface of the landing area taken by the camera during the landing process, as well as pictures of the landing site captured by the panoramic camera.
The image data was transmitted back to Earth through the Queqiao-2 relay satellite, and the images were processed and obtained by the ground application system.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.05.2024, 17:34 65261
Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.05.2024, 21:38 99536
Dimash Kudaibergen shows tazy dog presented to him by President Tokayev
Images | instagram/kudaibergenov.dimash
Tell a friend
World-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen shared a photo with a tazy hunting dog gifted to him by the President of Kazakhstan on his Instagram account.
A few months ago, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented a special gift to me - tazy hunting dog. I named him Garyshker (Space), and he became my faithful companion. Kazakhs have always valued tazy dogs, which are considered one of the "seven treasures," Dimash posted on his Instagram page.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.05.2024, 15:34 106881
First Kazakh woman conquers Everest
Images | Kazakh Everest Team
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Everest Team which includes major Maksut Zhumayev, instructor of the Mountain Training Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, and Anar Burasheva, climber and sky runner, conquered Mount Everest (8,848 meters).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.05.2024, 11:09 132596
Death toll hits 75 from southern Brazil floods
Images | Claudia Martini/Xinhua
Tell a friend
At least 75 people have died from severe storms that inundated large swaths of south Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state since April 29, the Civil Defense agency said in its latest report released Sunday, Xinhua reports.
Another 155 people have been injured with 103 still missing, while 107,600 people have been evacuated to safety in 334 of the state's 496 cities.
The state, which borders Argentina and Uruguay, has been ravaged by record downpours that have devastated numerous towns and lead to unprecedented flooding in the state capital of Porto Alegre, where the Guaiba River burst its banks.
According to the Civil Defense agency, some 780,000 residents have been affected by flooding, with thousands of people forced to flee their homes by boats or climb onto rooftops in hope of being rescued by helicopters.
Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite described the situation in his state as a "war scene."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2024, 02:29 132401
Easter holiday service was held in Almaty
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2024, 08:46 167581
Olympic flame for Paris 2024 Summer Games lit in Ancient Olympia
Images | Xinhua/Li Jing
Tell a friend
The Olympic flame that will be burning for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games started its journey after being ignited at the birthplace of the Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece on Tuesday during a traditional ceremony, Xinhua reports.
Actress Mary Mina, in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, lit the torch using a backup flame instead of a concave mirror due to cloudy skies before the 2,500-year-old Temple of Hera, a goddess in ancient Greek mythology.
Approximately 600 torchbearers will carry the Olympic flame over some 5,000km across Greece, passing through dozens of cities and archaeological sites, according to the Hellenic Olympic Committee.
The flame will be handed over to the Paris 2024 organizers on April 26 at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, the venue of the first modern Olympics in 1896.
The following day, it will board Belem, a French three-masted vessel that was launched in 1896, on Piraeus port.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.04.2024, 09:21 191786
2024 floods in Kazakhstan became the largest for 30 years
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Due to floods in several cities and regions of the country, a state of emergency has been declared. In the Aktobe and Almaty regions, dams burst.
In the Aktobe region, the risk of flooding remains. Most of the rivers have flood peaks. In the region, 792 houses remain flooded. A state of emergency has been declared in 5 districts: Kobda, Mugalzhar, Temir, Aiteke bi, Uil, as well as in Aktobe. 8,978 people were evacuated. For 3 days, the commission received 1623 applications for compensation for material losses.
In total, more than 1,300 houses remain in the flood zone in Kazakhstan. In connection with the floods, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on a working trip to the West Kazakhstan region.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an operational meeting in connection with the emergency situation that arose due to floods in a number of regions of the country. The head of state sharply criticized the actions of the government and akims, calling it negligence and unprofessionalism.
He apologized and assured that all the victims would be provided with financial assistance.
For 30 years, Kazakhstan’s authorities have not learned to prepare for floods.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
25.06.2024, 19:28Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs 25.06.2024, 18:15Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization39871Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization 25.06.2024, 19:1939656Astana Host the CICA Special Working Group Meeting 25.06.2024, 14:2537691Experts from Central Asia, S. Korea talk rare minerals 24.06.2024, 13:1234891Olzhas Bektenov holds Board of Directors meeting of Samruk-Kazyna Fund 31.05.2024, 19:0186921Kazakh Head of State urges greater scientific work on forecasting natural disasters 31.05.2024, 18:4486511Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President 31.05.2024, 16:2783986Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan 31.05.2024, 15:3082931Kazakh President visits new terminal at Almaty International Airport 20.06.2024, 17:2082326Kazakh President sets tasks to strengthen emergency ministry agencies