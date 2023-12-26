26.12.2023, 16:34 1171
Santa Claus Parade in Almaty
Images | Akimat of Almaty / Kairat Konuspayev
A large parade of people dressed as Ded Moroz or Ayaz Ata in Kazakh (character similar to Father Christmas or Santa Claus) was held in Almaty on Dec. 25. Nearly 60 participants in costumes walked the central streets of the city and congratulated residents and guests of the city on the upcoming New Year 2024.
26.12.2023, 16:27 1451
Miss Nicaragua wins 2023 Miss Universe pageant
Images | gazetametro.ru
Sheynnis Palacios made history when she became the first Nicaraguan to wear the Miss Universe crown.
Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.
Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up.
09.12.2023, 22:38 28971
First snow fell in Almaty
27.11.2023, 10:32 54491
Republican command staff exercises "Kys-2023" held in Kazakhstan
Images | MES RK
15.11.2023, 21:53 74656
New banknotes series "Saka style"
Images | nationalbank.kz
The National Bank has started the phased release of a new series of banknotes. The new series is based on elements of the "Saka style" and captures the heritage of Kazakhstan. The release is aimed at increasing the degree of protection of tenge banknotes and promotion of cultural values and history of the country.
15.11.2023, 20:43 74841
Dozens of Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt
Images | Kazakh MFA
92 nationals of Kazakhstan and members of their families have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.
The first stage of evacuation through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt has been completed. The Kazakhstani diplomats rendered all necessary consular and psychological assistance to our compatriots being repatriated from the area.
99 passengers – citizens of Kazakhstan and their family members, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, arrived safely to Almaty.
06.11.2023, 15:20 103721
Northern Lights are seen tonight in Kazakhstan
Images | Instagram/@ilovekostanay
A spectacular natural phenomenon was noticed in Borovoye (pictured), in the North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.
Users are actively sharing footage on social networks.
06.11.2023, 14:56 103906
Tokayev presents Dimash Kudaibergen with Tazy puppy
Images | Instagram/kudaibergenov.dimash
President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev presented world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen with a dog of the Kazakh Tazy breed.
This wonder of nature, Tazy puppy, was presented to me by Kassym-Zhomart Kemelevich (Tokayev). Tazy is one of the 'seven treasures' inherited from our ancestors. I am glad to know that today Kazakhstan gives much attention to the preservation and international recognition of this breed. This breed stands out for its beauty, restraint and, from what I saw, it is very smart, the singer’s post in Instagram reads.
25.10.2023, 07:46 123236
Kazakh Citizens Celebrate Republic Day By Proudly Displaying National Flag
Images | Akimat of Astana
On October 22, the campaign "Menin Elim – Menin Tuym" was launched in our country, aimed at strengthening patriotism. As part of the campaign, the National Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan is hung on social facilities and on the balconies of apartment buildings.
