05.01.2024, 17:56 1676
Tourists enjoy New Year holiday at Harbin Ice-Snow World
Images | Xinhua/Wang Jianwei
Tell a friend
The international snow and ice sculpture festival has begun in Harbin, which takes place annually and is considered one of the world's largest snow and ice sculpture festivals. This year, the ice city spread over an area of 600 thousand square meters; it was built in just 15 days.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
26.12.2023, 16:34 26756
Santa Claus Parade in Almaty
Images | Akimat of Almaty / Kairat Konuspayev
Tell a friend
A large parade of people dressed as Ded Moroz or Ayaz Ata in Kazakh (character similar to Father Christmas or Santa Claus) was held in Almaty on Dec. 25. Nearly 60 participants in costumes walked the central streets of the city and congratulated residents and guests of the city on the upcoming New Year 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2023, 16:27 26986
Miss Nicaragua wins 2023 Miss Universe pageant
Images | gazetametro.ru
Tell a friend
Sheynnis Palacios made history when she became the first Nicaraguan to wear the Miss Universe crown.
Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.
Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.12.2023, 22:38 54556
First snow fell in Almaty
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.11.2023, 10:32 80076
Republican command staff exercises "Kys-2023" held in Kazakhstan
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2023, 21:53 100241
New banknotes series "Saka style"
Images | nationalbank.kz
Tell a friend
The National Bank has started the phased release of a new series of banknotes. The new series is based on elements of the "Saka style" and captures the heritage of Kazakhstan. The release is aimed at increasing the degree of protection of tenge banknotes and promotion of cultural values and history of the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2023, 20:43 100426
Dozens of Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
92 nationals of Kazakhstan and members of their families have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.
The first stage of evacuation through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt has been completed. The Kazakhstani diplomats rendered all necessary consular and psychological assistance to our compatriots being repatriated from the area.
99 passengers – citizens of Kazakhstan and their family members, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, arrived safely to Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2023, 15:20 129306
Northern Lights are seen tonight in Kazakhstan
Images | Instagram/@ilovekostanay
Tell a friend
A spectacular natural phenomenon was noticed in Borovoye (pictured), in the North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.
Users are actively sharing footage on social networks.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2023, 14:56 129126
Tokayev presents Dimash Kudaibergen with Tazy puppy
Images | Instagram/kudaibergenov.dimash
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev presented world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen with a dog of the Kazakh Tazy breed.
This wonder of nature, Tazy puppy, was presented to me by Kassym-Zhomart Kemelevich (Tokayev). Tazy is one of the 'seven treasures' inherited from our ancestors. I am glad to know that today Kazakhstan gives much attention to the preservation and international recognition of this breed. This breed stands out for its beauty, restraint and, from what I saw, it is very smart, the singer’s post in Instagram reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.01.2024, 16:00Meeting with the Great Rossini 05.01.2024, 15:062881Flood hits Pas-de-Calais, northern France 05.01.2024, 13:272696Swans on Lake Karakol died from malnutrition, veterinary authorities say 05.01.2024, 08:532376Preparations for enlarged session with Head of State participation discussed in Government 05.01.2024, 18:112346Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach 03.01.2024, 13:3223651Kazakhstan Marks a Year of Substantial Progress Across Key Sectors 03.01.2024, 19:3723511As a progressive nation we should only look forward - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 03.01.2024, 18:1123291Kazakhstan waives tourist fee for foreign travelers 03.01.2024, 10:1723146President Tokayev makes announcement on next extended session of Government 04.01.2024, 17:1515371Roundup: Japan's massive earthquake triggers nuclear safety concerns 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development114421At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 12.12.2023, 18:561124063 times more cargo can be transported through Kazakhstan seaports than now - Alikhan Smailov 13.12.2023, 15:03112251Investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea in energy sector discussed by Government 15.12.2023, 17:42111811UN Highly Appreciated Kazakhstan’s Contribution to the Organization’s Peacekeeping Activities 13.12.2023, 19:41111781Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world