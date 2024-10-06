This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
1st Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan relieved of his duties
Kazakhstani peacekeepers awarded UN medals
The parade of peacekeeping forces on this solemn day was entrusted to the command of the chief of the main headquarters of the UN mission military observers, Lieutenant Colonel Altynbek Zhalmukhanov. This is the evidence of the authority of our country. During the awards ceremony, the mission commander, Major General Khar Diouf, noting the merits of Altynbek Zhalmukhanov, emphasized his contribution to stabilizing the situation in the region, dedication and leadership qualities," the Ministry of Defense says.
NPP construction referendum: 74 polling stations to open in 59 foreign countries
In order to participate in the voting process, Kazakh citizens residing or staying in foreign countries for private, official, educational, business or tourist purposes and in possession of a valid Kazakh passport can contact the diplomatic or consular mission of Kazakhstan, which has established a precinct referendum commission," the ministry noted.
Powers of Senate’s deputy Lyazzat Kaltayeva terminated
Kazakh President receives heads of CIS security agencies
Plans for cooperation between Kazakhstan and IMF discussed by Government
Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat
Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau
As you know, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation noted the country's need for reliable sources of energy. Providing Kazakhstanis with a stable energy supply is a priority in the Government's work. Technological disruptions at enterprises should not affect the population. Therefore, in parallel with the ongoing work to modernise worn-out facilities, we need to develop alternative sustainable sources of heat and electricity. Not only the state of our economy, but first of all the quality of life of people depends on it," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli
The Head of State has set a strategic task for the Government - to transform our ports, turning them into one of the leading hubs of the Caspian Sea. Kazakhstan's geographical location is our advantage, which should be fully utilised. The Mangystau region has a strong transit, logistics, infrastructure and service potential that should be developed. Therefore, it is especially important to implement new projects that will expand the domestic maritime transport and logistics cluster," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Tourism in Mangystau region has great prospects for further growth. For this purpose, the region has the sea, amazing landscapes, historical and sacred monuments. For a qualitative leap it is necessary to develop infrastructure, attract investments and build new facilities. I instruct the relevant ministries and Akimat to keep all these issues under special control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
