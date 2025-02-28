Aviation industry digitalisation ensures flight safety and creates convenience for passengers

Tell a friend

The Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dmitry Mun, reported on the ongoing work on digitalisation of the aviation industry at a government session, primeminister.kz reports.





He noted that the digital transformation of the aviation industry ensures regulation and safety through certification, registration and licensing of personnel, aircraft and organisations, as well as compliance with national and international standards.





There are 58 public services in the civil aviation sector that are 100 per cent digital, which has significantly simplified and accelerated the process of obtaining them. Over the past year, 21,000 state services were provided electronically. Among them are issuing permits for international irregular flights, certificates for aviation personnel, as well as certificates for crew members," Dmitry Mun informed.





It was noted that the digital transformation has affected not only the professional aviation community, but also millions of passengers. Previously, travelling abroad or even travelling within the country could become stressful due to forgotten documents. Often citizens faced situations when they did not have their ID card, a child's birth certificate or a power of attorney for a legal representative, for example, if a grandmother accompanied her grandchildren. There are now 35 digital documents available on the eGov Mobile app, including: ID card, birth certificate, digital powers of attorney for legal representatives.





Important legislative changes have been made to ensure the legitimacy of digital documents. Among other things, new norms have been introduced to Article 640 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Kazakhstan to eliminate cases of refusal to accept digital documents. These changes ensure full recognition of digital documents and guarantee their use in all official procedures. Digital documents now have the same legal force as paper documents.





In addition to the introduction of digital documents, additional services have been developed to make travelling even more comfortable.





The Deputy Minister also drew attention to the functioning of the service for checking departure bans. This tool, according to him, allows citizens to instantly check whether there is a travel ban due to debts. If a ban is detected, the user can immediately pay the debt through bank digital services. Once the payment is confirmed, the ban is lifted, eliminating unexpected situations at the airport.





In addition, together with the Ministry of Transport, more than 70 business processes were re-engineered for industry employees. The expected effect of digital transformation: a 43% reduction in documents provided by citizens and businesses, and a 34% reduction in the number of steps in processes.





For example, for the state registration of civil aircraft, now all records of aircraft and pilots are stored on paper. Now all this information will be stored in a database. Inspectors with tablets will see all the information at once and acts will be formed by themselves. As a result, the time of rendering public services will be reduced by 30 working days and the number of input documents will be reduced in general.





The Astana Hub ecosystem also includes startups that innovate in the aviation system, they help buy tickets online, provide in-flight entertainment, etc.





According to the Vice Minister, the global practice of digitalisation of the aviation industry shows that in Europe fully automatic aircraft are being developed, which can take off and land without the participation of a pilot, relying only on artificial intelligence and cameras. And in China, for example, trials are underway to introduce intercity air taxis. This allows to reduce travelling time from several hours to 40-60 minutes.





In the US, virtual reality is actively used to train pilots. With the help of VR-headsets future pilots can train in a realistic aircraft cockpit, which significantly reduces the cost and time of training.





Dmitry Mun also noted that he would recommend Kazakhstani airlines to consider introducing the Internet on board airliners.





In addition, he drew attention to the need to develop legislation regulating aerotaxi flights, including safety standards, licensing of pilots and liability in case of accidents.