Balanced tax policy: Deputy Minister of Finance met with entrepreneurs of Abay region

As the director of Regpalata, a person who is engaged in the development of entrepreneurship and defence of business interests, I believe that the increase in the VAT rate will not have the best impact on both business and the end consumer. VAT is a tax on consumption and its change will affect prices in any case. It is important to set up a balanced system that takes into account the needs of small businesses and reduces administrative barriers. Simply lowering the VAT threshold without simplifying administration will create an additional burden. It is necessary to automate reporting, introduce cash-based accounting, pre-filled declarations and other tools that will allow entrepreneurs to work more efficiently. In addition, tax reform should take into account the impact on the investment climate. The high burden on the labour payment fund is already forcing businesses to go into the shadows. Revising social tax and mandatory employer pension contributions will help reduce indirect costs, move companies out of the informal sector and create new jobs. We continue our dialogue with government authorities to ensure that final decisions take into account the balance between fiscal objectives and entrepreneurship development. The reform should not only replenish the budget, but also create conditions for long-term economic growth, business development and increased transparency of the tax system," Director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Abai region Maksat Suichinov said.
The total number of taxpayers in Kazakhstan is more than 2 million. Only 80 thousand of them pay value added tax. The threshold today is about 80 million tenge and it is proposed to reduce it to 15 million tenge. This issue is subject to discussion, because this circle may include a significant number of taxpayers and we estimate that 200-300 thousand entrepreneurs will be added. I would like to tell you at once that those taxpayers who work directly with the population, we will refer to a special tax regime. That is, convenience stores, hairdressing salons, small clothing boutiques, which today worked in a simplified regime or retail tax, will be exempt from VAT," Deputy Minister of Finance Yerzhan Birzhanov stressed.
