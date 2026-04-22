Bektenov Discusses Waste Management and Advanced Environmental Standards with Shenzhen Energy Environment Chairman

Between the leaders of our states, a trusting and intensive dialogue has been established, which serves as the foundation for implementing joint investment projects. We are grateful to the Chinese side and business for their contribution to the development of our economy and are ready to create all necessary conditions. The Ecopark Energy of Astana project is of strategic importance not only for the capital, but for the entire country. The Government will provide all necessary support measures for the implementation of this project," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing the Ministry of Energy and the akimat to consider the prospects of scaling this experience to other regions.
We highly value the opportunity to work in Kazakhstan and are ready to make every effort to ensure high-quality implementation of the project. I am confident that the enterprise will become an important example of practical cooperation between China and Kazakhstan. With the support of the Government of Kazakhstan, we plan to ensure further advancement of the project," Wang Gan said.
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