23.05.2025, 15:58 12961
Children’s Rights Ombudsman Zakiyeva entrusted with taking additional measures of inclusive education development
Images | Akorda
Head of State has received Children’s Rights Ombusdman Dinara Zakiyeva, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President was reported about the work carried out to protect children’s rights and to enhance childhood protection system.
According to Dinara Zakiyeva, in the past two years, a package of measures and laws were adopted to ensure children's safety and children’s rights protection, to prevent violence, suicides and juvenile crimes.
As part of this work, the Children’s Rights Ombusdman initiated 120 legislative amendments.
In her words, the situation was monitored in 13 regions and 73 settlements. Anonymous surveys among children were conducted in 272 institutions, and 173 families were visited. As a result, 171 violations in implementation of the given laws and functioning of children’s rights protection system were detected.
A study of the situation in regions confirmed efficiency of operation of 12 family support centers which play a crucial role in the prevention of domestic violence and children’s rights violation.
Work is underway on creation of children’s rights protection divisions at regional administrations. A draft law consolidating the functions and the status of the regional childhood protection agencies is being developed.
Dinara Zakiyeva told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the course of fulfillment of his directives and implementation of the laws adopted, namely fast-tracking creation of rehabilitation centers for children with special needs.
49 rehabilitation centers have been opened by Qazaqstan Halqyna Foundation together with partners.
The meeting also focused on the issues of preparing Children of Kazakhstan program, ensuring online security and protection of personal data of minors.
Kassym-Jomar Tokayev highlighted the importance of consolidating efforts of local executives and regional children’s rights ombudsmen in strengthening the system of guaranteeing children’s rights protection and their comprehensive support.
The Head of State also entrusted Dinara Zakiyeva with taking additional measures to develop inclusive education.
23.05.2025, 17:49 13431
Almaty to build 35 km of ski tracks for beginner skiers
Over 35km of ski tracks will be built for beginner skiers as part of the construction of a new ski resort, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Head of the Almaty SuperSki project Thomas Thor-Jensen noted, it will create conditions for building a mass skiing culture. Utmost attention is given to an inclusive infrastructure.
He said today ski resorts are being built to be more accessible and inclusive for all, including adults, children and people with disabilities.
Thomas Thor-Jensen stated that special attention will be paid during construction to environmental protection and sustainability.
As earlier reported, as part of his working trip to Almaty, the Kazakh Prime Minister got acquainted with approaches for further development of the Almaty ski cluster. A master plan was developed for the complex development of the Almaty ski cluster, prioritizing three promising areas (eastern, central and western) ranging from Turgen to Kaskelen.
23.05.2025, 16:54 13141
Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee
The Head of State received Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.
The latter reported on the key results of the committee’s activities since the beginning of the year and tasks for the period ahead.
He said attempts by 212 foreigners involved in terrorism and extremism to enter Kazakhstan were prevented, entry into the country was closed to 1,498 foreign radicals, 12 foreigners wanted for terrorist and extremist crimes were detected.
He also stressed that activities of 13 criminal groups were suppressed, 142 of their members were detained, 40 individuals were arrested, 282 units of firearms, 48 grenades and 4,586 rounds of ammunition were confiscated, 12 drug laboratories were liquidated, as well as 13 international and 12 regional drug trafficking canals, more than 3.2 tons of drugs and 7.5 tons of precursors were confiscated.
Sagimbayev added that over 16,000 lawbreakers were detained, and 3,025 were deported.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks for the activities of the national security bodies.
Earlier it was reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council.
The Head of State emphasized the need to strengthen joint and coordinated efforts aimed at countering extremism, terrorism, and enhancing national security in all its aspects.
President Tokayev took the floor to deliver analytical remarks on the state of affairs in those areas, highlighting the critical importance of organizing work based on the concept of "Law and Order".
23.05.2025, 13:43 12701
CPC resumes oil transportation after scheduled shutdown
Images | CPC press service
On 23 May 2025, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium crude pipeline system was put back into operation after 72-hour scheduled shutdown, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the company informed on its official website, in this period, scheduled regular maintenance of various crude pipeline systems, pump stations and Marine terminal was completed.
What was done:
- Mechanical, technological, power and electrical equipment, as well as control and measuring instrumentation, automation and management systems were maintained.
- Work was done on the ongoing and capital projects, the implementation of which is only possible with a complete shutdown of pumping stations and the oil pipeline.
For example, at Atyrau PS, crude oil quantity and quality measurement systems were modernized.
Next to this pump station at KP 204 km of the pipeline, a new PIG Launcher and Receiver trap for cleaning and inline inspection was tied in and a ball valve was replaced. Three repair structures were installed at the line pipe in Atyrau region in the Republic of Kazakhstan and three more segments were repaired by grinding," the company’s press service says.
The company adds that such scheduled shutdowns occur maximum twice a year. CPC plans them well in advance and agrees on timeframe with all shippers. This information is also taken into account by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in developing their annual schedule for oil transportation through Tengiz - Novorossiysk crude pipeline.
Crude lifting from the Marine Terminal has now been resumed in the standard mode.
23.05.2025, 11:14 12346
Culture Minister Balayeva announces initiatives as part of 10-day Children's Day celebration
Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva on Friday extended her greetings, announcing the upcoming initiatives as part of the 10-day celebration ahead of the International Day for Protection of Children, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 10-day celebration themed Otbasy - tarbiye bastauy highlights the important role strong family connections and conscious parenting play in child development.
Balayeva said: "A close-knit family and the love of parents play a crucial role in our lives… The family is essential in moral, personality and talent development".
The sociological data indicates 90% of Kazakhstanis find parenting an important part of people’s lives, whereas 85% believe a parent-child relationship is key to family well-being.
Minister Balayeva noted the positive outcomes of the One-Stop-Service pilot project, leading to nearly 50 criminal cases, especially child sexual abuse ones. Up to 700 women and children were provided with legal and psychological aid.
The country also initiated the Children of Kazakhstan program aimed at advancing traditional family values, protecting and supporting children as well as the Academy of Parents, which offers the best international and national practices to enhance parenting.
21.05.2025, 22:01 24291
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on implementation of major projects in metallurgy and petrochemistry
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov Holds Meeting on Implementation of Major Metallurgical and Petrochemical Projects, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting focused on the implementation of major projects in the metallurgical and petrochemical industries.
Reports were presented by Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev and Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov. Project initiators also spoke, including Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources; Nail Maganov, CEO of PJSC Tatneft; and Askhat Khasenov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas.
Following the instruction of the President, the Government is consistently working to unlock the country’s industrial potential. A list of 17 major projects has been defined, with particular emphasis on high-value-added production.
The Prime Minister was briefed on five key initiatives with a total investment volume of approximately $19.5 billion and the creation of more than 8,000 permanent jobs. Previously, on May 12, five other projects in the chemical and metallurgical sectors were reviewed at a government session.
In Pavlodar region, construction has begun on the Yertis Hydrometallurgical Plant for processing high-carbon sulfide gold-bearing concentrates. The plant will process up to 300,000 tons of concentrate and produce up to 15 tons of gold annually in dore alloy form. Total investment in the project is $978 million, with 500 permanent jobs planned. The project is being implemented within the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone. Engineering surveys have been completed, a positive environmental assessment has been received for temporary facilities, and infrastructure preparation is underway.
In Atyrau region, three major petrochemical projects are planned. The first involves the construction of a plant for the production of butadiene and its derivatives, with an annual capacity of up to 305,000 tons. The project involves $900 million in investment and the creation of 750 permanent jobs. The facility is expected to be commissioned in 2028. The extended basic design is currently being developed in collaboration with the Chinese company China Tianchen Engineering Corporation.
KMG PetroChem is implementing a project to build a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plant with an annual capacity of up to 735,000 tons. The total investment in the project is $1.5 billion, with 400 permanent jobs planned.
In addition, the second phase of the integrated gas chemical complex for polyethylene production has begun in the region. This $7.4 billion project will have a capacity of 1.25 million tons per year. Once operating at full capacity by 2029, the facility will produce more than 20 types of in-demand polyethylene, including premium grades. Around 800 permanent jobs will be created.
As part of the development of a gas chemical cluster, construction of a gas separation complex is also planned. The facility will process up to 1.6 million tons of ethane and around 355,000 tons of propane per year. The total investment is $2.7 billion, with more than 400 permanent jobs expected. Design work has been completed, and a positive expert opinion has been obtained in preparation for construction.
Progress was also reported on the expansion of the Shymkent Oil Refinery, increasing its capacity from 6 to 12 million tons per year. This project is expected to significantly boost oil processing volumes and provide stable employment for around 5,200 people. The investment is estimated at $6 billion.
During the meeting, it was noted that the implementation of large-scale industrial projects in metallurgy and petrochemistry will not only contribute to the growth of the processing sector but also generate stable demand for products and services from domestic producers. The Prime Minister emphasized that this will significantly expand the involvement of local small and medium-sized enterprises in supply chains.
Metallurgy and petrochemistry are backbone sectors of our economy. They form the foundation for sustainable industrial growth, value creation, and the generation of high-quality jobs. These projects will accelerate Kazakhstan’s transition from raw material extraction to the production of finished goods in demand on global markets. An important outcome should also be the development of a broad ecosystem of small and medium businesses around these clusters. We see each cluster as a hub that attracts dozens of enterprises in logistics, equipment maintenance, construction, packaging, and more," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
The Prime Minister instructed ministries, regional administrations, and relevant organizations to ensure proper coordination and monitoring of project implementation at the local level. The Ministries of Energy, Industry and Construction, and National Economy were tasked with ensuring the timely launch of all projects.
21.05.2025, 19:59 24506
Olzhas Bektenov discusses joint projects in Oil and Gas sector with Nail Maganov, General Director of Tatneft
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Nail Maganov, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Tatneft. The parties discussed plans to expand cooperation in the oil and gas chemical sector, including progress on a major investment project for the production of butadiene and synthetic rubber in the Atyrau region, primeminister.kz reports.
Nail Maganov provided an update on the current status of the project. Active work is currently underway with the contractor - the Chinese engineering company China Tianchen Engineering Corporation. The project plans to annually produce 60,000 tons of divinyl-styrene synthetic rubber (DSSR) for use in the rubber industry and tire manufacturing, 40,000 tons of styrene-butadiene-styrene rubber (SBS) used in road surfacing and plastics, and 40,000 tons of methyl tert-butyl ether as a high-octane fuel component. The investment phase is expected to begin on July 1 of this year.
The meeting also addressed geological exploration activities at the Karaton Podsolevoy block, carried out in partnership with JSC NC KazMunayGas. Currently, a deep exploratory well is being drilled to a depth of 5,500 meters.
Attention was also given to the project for the production of terephthalic acid (TPA) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan is open to constructive dialogue in implementing joint initiatives and finding solutions for mutually beneficial cooperation. Kazakhstan has expressed its interest in integrating Tatneft’s technologies and expertise into domestic industry.
21.05.2025, 12:50 42516
Kazakhstan adopts action plan to deliver its transport and logistics objectives
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting to discuss the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relating to the transport and logistics sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The meeting on Wednesday underscored that under a working visit to the Kazakh-Chinese checkpoint Nurly Zhol, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar examined the ongoing work on enhancing the capacity of the checkpoint, logistics infrastructure as well as speeding up customs procedures with the adoption of digital technologies.
It was noted that a bypass for trucks hauling oversized loads near the checkpoint Nurly Zhol is set to be commissioned by the yearend, boosting cargo traffic, service improvement as well as offering a new impetus to trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.
Currently, the two nations eye round-the-clock operation of checkpoints as well as increasing traffic flow.
Construction of the second tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section and the Almaty railway bypass is slated for completion by December this year.
The annual handling capacity of Kazakhstan’s seaports is set to rise to up to 240,000 TEUs through commissioning of a new terminal this December, which is also to boost the transit potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
Kazakhstan is to complete modernization of five road customs checkpoints on border with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan by the end of 2025. The country also carries out work to introduce CCTV intellectual systems to monitor entries and exits of vehicles and cargo.
By December this year, Kazakhstan is set to complete introduction of e-Freight information system, fully integrated with KEDEN and Agriculture systems, as part of the country’s efforts in transitioning to paperless operations at airports.
Following the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov tasked to keep under observation the timely implementation of all projects aimed at enhancing the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan.
21.05.2025, 08:51 39881
Kazakh President and PM of Hungary hold talks
Images | Akorda
Greeting the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, the Head of State reminded that a package of strategically important agreements was signed during his state visit to Budapest last year, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He said the visit was fruitful in achieving practical agreements and strengthening mutual understanding between Astana and Budapest.
Noting the significance of the upcoming informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to constructive dialogue on priority directions of the OTS activities.
Viktor Orbán thanked the Head of State for his visit and noted the sustainable positive dynamics of Kazakhstan-Hungary relations.
He said bilateral cooperation has lately developed dynamically, especially in the economic sphere and expressed gratitude for all-around support in the organization and holding the OTS Summit.
Besides, they also shared views on pressing issues of the international agenda.
