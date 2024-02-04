02.02.2024, 15:11 8646

Domestic digital know-how demonstrated to Belarusian, Kazakh, Russian, and Uzbek heads of government at Digital Almaty

Domestic digital know-how demonstrated to Belarusian, Kazakh, Russian, and Uzbek heads of government at Digital Almaty
Images | primeminister.kz
Domestic achievements in the field of digitalization are presented at the exhibition of advanced digital projects within the framework of the annual Digital Almaty forum. Before the plenary session, it was visited by the heads of government of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan, primeminister.kz reports.

The exhibition presents digital projects of more than 300 Kazakhstani and international IT-companies, as well as government agencies in such areas of digitalization as GovTech, AgroTech, Industry 4.0, ESG, Smart City and others.

Thus, the heads of government were presented with the Qaztech platform, which ensures compliance with uniform standards in the state information systems of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the digital basis for regulating business activities "from scratch".

Along with this, the guests were shown digital services of the city of Almaty, as well as the results of the implementation of Industry 4.0 projects in the mining and metallurgical complex, industry and energy sector, including through the tools of state support. In particular, it concerns automation of production management processes, reduction of equipment wear and tear and reduction of unproductive costs.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Zhannat Dubirova spoke about the introduction of modern technologies at industrial enterprises of the republic.

Industry 4.0 is a modern trend that allows industrial enterprises and subsoil users to reduce their costs and increase productivity through the introduction of digital technologies. At the exhibition, we are presenting several enterprises of the mining and metallurgical complex, which have already implemented a number of digital projects. The government is pursuing an active policy to promote Industry 4.0 by providing support measures. This includes reimbursement of business costs for the introduction of such technologies. To date, more than 183 million tenge has already been reimbursed, this work continues," she said.


Also, at the exhibition was presented the Unified platform of subsoil users Minerals.gov.kz, which will facilitate and speed up the process of obtaining licenses for exploration and mining of minerals. Thanks to modern GIS-technologies, potential investors will be able to get a complete picture of the requested site, starting from infrastructure and ending with reports on geological study of the territory. It will also be possible to submit a corresponding application with the help of an EDS-key.

Yandex representative Alexander Popovskiy told the heads of government that there are more than 10 services for people and businesses in Kazakhstan.

We strive to make our services available to everyone. In 2023 we made: Maps in Kazakh, Alice service in Kazakh in the mobile browser and app, video translation into Kazakh in Yandex Browser, and quick answers in search in Kazakh. All of this makes information more accessible and convenient for our Kazakh users and contributes to the spread of the state language," he said.


In addition, the exhibition presented the activities of the first in Central Asia competence center for industrial robotization, launched in Kazakhstan. An international consortium of Kazakhstani and foreign universities and IT companies has been formed within its framework. The center's main tasks include conducting research and development in the field of robotics and supporting thematic startups in their acceleration and scaling.

Top Kazakhstani IT companies and startups also showed their projects at Digital Almaty. These included a biometrics system with a unique palm vein pattern authentication technology (Alaqan Technologies), an AI platform for verifying production data (Dereknet), an equipment operation and reliability management system (Equipmetry), a project to implement digitalization at industrial enterprises and an intelligent video surveillance platform (Omir Group), automated environmental monitoring systems (OST Engineering), and others.

For example, Rakhat Ospanov, a representative of the SmartView Innovations startup, said that heap leaching is one of the most popular and cost-effective methods of extracting mineral components. However, the main component wobblers (sprinklers), which irrigate the heap and extract the metal, break down very often. This results in large losses for the companies.

Our solution: a drone makes periodic overflights of the heap leach field and records video. This video is then processed by computer vision and our specially trained artificial intelligence identifies all the breakages and their location on the field. Our solution has increased gold recovery by 4%, increased machine operator efficiency by 60% and reduced worker exposure to harsh chemicals by 80%," he said.


Salamat Kabdulov, director of Dereknet, said that every day oil and gas fields generate a huge amount of data, which is often processed manually using simple computer programs. This increases the risks of making mistakes and taking wrong management decisions.

We offer a solution to this problem is a production data management platform, where various engineering modules are provided. As a result, calculations become transparent and errors are eliminated through automation. Also, thanks to the application of artificial intelligence, engineers receive forecasts that help increase production. The platform has proven its effectiveness at three operating fields in Kazakhstan. In 2024, we plan to enter the North Sea market, Norway," he said.


One of the exhibitors, Vitaliy Ostapchuk, CEO of OST Engineering, also spoke about his project.

We are engaged in the production of domestic automated environmental monitoring systems. Given the introduction of the new Environmental Code, large enterprises need to implement such systems so that the Government and the public can monitor the environmental situation in real time. We opened in 2020 and have already achieved quite a lot. We have systems for monitoring atmospheric air, emissions at pollution sources and water discharges. Our systems are not inferior to foreign analogs," he said.


As noted by the chairman of the board of National Information Technologies JSC Rostislav Konyashkin, today in Kazakhstan digitized more than 90% of public services.

There is a huge number of them, over 1000. They have been compiled into more than 150 life situations in which the relevant services may be required. For example, proactive registration of a child's birth, when the mother receives a notification or SMS. She fills in the child's first and last name, specifies the account to which payments will be made, and receives the birth certificate in the digital documents section on Egov. We also talk about the kindergarten waiting list service, which is unified for the whole country as of this year. This is a great achievement that increases the transparency and convenience of this process," the Chairman of NIT JSC said.


According to him, active interaction with banks has made it possible to bring some services, such as car re-registration, online.

Earlier, people used to go to a special Public Service Center to get this service. Now it can be done online literally in 5 minutes through the Internet," Rostislav Konyashkin emphasized.


He also added that Kazakhstan is actively moving forward in terms of exporting its digital products.

We already have the first successful case: last year we conducted an export of e-government products to Tajikistan. We are confident that this year there will be at least three countries, now there is a negotiation process," Konshkin said the head of JSC "NIT".

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

02.02.2024, 12:30 8116

Government of Kazakhstan and OECD deepen cooperation in trade and transport connectivity

Government of Kazakhstan and OECD deepen cooperation in trade and transport connectivity
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
OECD experts presented new reports on Trade Facilitation in Central Asia and on Realising the Potential of the Middle Corridor at a business breakfast with the participation of heads of the Ministry of Trade and Integration and ambassadors of OECD countries. The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, in cooperation with QazTrade, is a partner of the OECD project on trade and transport connectivity of the Central Asian countries, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

In its work, the OECD focused on the development of trade relations among Central Asian countries and Kazakhstan's export ecosystem. According to the OECD, countries in the region have achieved positive results in simplifying and optimizing trade procedures and automating customs operations.

Opening the event, William Tompson, Head of the OECD Eurasia Division, noted that addressing the challenges caused by geopolitical events requires the countries of the region to further integrate both at the regional and international levels, upgrade existing infrastructure, and remove barriers to trade. In that regard, trade facilitation plays a pivotal role in achieving these goals by reducing trade costs and fostering integration.

As the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Arman Shakkaliyev, said at the meeting, the mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Central Asian countries is growing. The leading trading players in the region are Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Moreover, Kazakhstan accounts for over half of the volume of foreign trade operations with OECD countries.

For Kazakhstan, as one of the largest partners of Central Asian сcountries, it is important to follow OECD principles and standards in various sectors of the economy. As part of the project, we are doing a lot of work to strengthen and develop regional trade connectivity. In this context, special priority is given to strengthening Kazakhstan's competitive economy and export ecosystem", - the Minister stressed


Gregory Lecomte, Head of Central Asia Unit, presented the key points of the reports on trade and transport connectivity of Central Asian countries and provided recommendations for further improvement of trade procedures.

In general, despite the region's improvement in trade facilitation indicators, it is recommended to continue working to improve access to documentation, boost digitalization in trade-related procedures, and build up infrastructure to enhance intra-regional trade and inter-regional freight of goods.

In particular, Kazakhstan is recommended to expand the existing structures of the single window service and reduce compliance costs", - said Mr. Lecomte


During the event, participants stressed the importance of developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM), the Middle Corridor.

Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Kazakhstan Egidijus Navikas noted that connecting Central Asia and Europe through the Middle Corridor is one of the main tasks in ensuring the transit of goods.

In turn, Kairat Torebayev, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, shared information about the region's dynamic development of transport logistics. In recent years, cargo deliveries to Europe have increased through the TMTM, which passes territories of the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. Thus, the volume of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor increased by 1.8 times; only in 2023, 2.8 million tons of cargo were transported through the TMTM. The increase was 86% compared to the previous year.

The OECD report on the potential of the Middle Corridor includes infrastructure development along the route and related services. In addition to the transit functions of TMTM, the promotion of exports of goods and services is of particular importance for Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and QazTrade are actively working to simplify trade procedures and continue to expand trade cooperation with Central Asian countries.

According to Deputy General Director of "QazTrade" JSC Nurlan Kulbatyrov, the implementation of OECD recommendations and transition to paperless trade will lead to an increase in trade turnover by 30% in the medium term, which is a priority indicator for Kazakhstan. He also noted that Kazakhstan participates in all OECD analytical activities in trade. These include the OECD Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI), the OECD Trade Facilitation Indicators and the Trade in Value-added (TiVA).

At the end of the business meeting, the participants expressed confidence in further strengthening cooperation on the current agenda and deepening collaboration in critical areas.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

01.02.2024, 15:13 13806

Kazakhstan starts development of ChatGPT analogue

Kazakhstan starts development of ChatGPT analogue
Kazakhstan started the development of a ChatGPT analogue to process documents of the citizens of Kazakhstan 24 hours a day and let them get answers to all questions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin told Digital Almaty 2024 that Kazakhstan started working on introducing AI into eGov.ai.

The key is that citizens, non-residents, or businessmen could communicate with state bodies via the AI-based conversational structure.

The ministry also works at creating the Kazakh large-language model (LLM).

Nazarbayev University and the ministry cooperate to build the ChatGPT analogue based on Kazakhstan's development, he said.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

01.02.2024, 14:59 13971

President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans

President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of JSC NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Nurlan Sauranbayev to hear the report on the main indicators of the company's activity in 2023 and the plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

According to Mr. Sauranbayev, KTZ’s key performance figures have been demonstrating growth in the past three years. In 2023, the company’s cargo turnover increased by 7 percent to reach 270 billion tons per kilometer. The volume of through transportation has grown by 18 percent to exceed 27 million tons. As a result, the company’s earnings have demonstrated a 29.3 percent growth and totaled 1.9 trillion tenge compared to previous year. KZT has received a net profit of 154 billion tenge, fourfold increase against the 2022 figure.

Nurlan Sauranbayev went on to brief the President on the implementation of a number of large infrastructure projects, including Dostyk-Moiynty, by-pass line of a railway bypassing the Almaty station and more. Launch of these projects will let increase the throughput capacity of interstate division points.

The Head of State was also informed of the completion of the construction of a cargo terminal in the Xi’an dry port located in the largest Chinese logistic hub. The cargo terminal is expected to help Kazakhstani exporters access new markets.

Additionally, Nurlan Sauranbayev also talked about the projects KTZ is working on together with Huawei, Wabtec and PSA, namely the ‘Smart railroad’ project.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of implementing the company’s investment projects, paying utmost attention to unlocking Kazakhstan’s transit and transport potential.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

31.01.2024, 19:47 15831

Kazakh President Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

Kazakh President Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the main outcomes of the work of the National Security Committee in 2023 and its plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Tokayev was reported that the NSC subdivisions prevented two terror attacks at the early stage and three terror attacks jointly with the foreign special services abroad. 43 persons were convinced for committing extremist and terrorist crimes. 208 command-staff and 196 operational and tactical anti-terrorism trainings were conducted throughout last year.

NSC Chairman Sagimbayev informed about the results of the work to ensure the economic security and counter systemic corruption. The cumulative effect from the measures taken exceeded 1.5 trillion tenge, of which over 680 million tenge was returned to the state budget.

In addition, it was informed that 15 organized crime groups were eliminated, 681 weapons and over 85 thousand of ammunition were seized.

36 drug laboratories, 34 international and 32 regional drug trafficking channels were liquidated. A total of 3.6 tons of drug were seized.

Up to 31 thousand violators were detained near the state border. 739 attempts to smuggle weapons, ammunition and drugs as well as currency and gold to the tune of 11.7 billion tenge and goods for 12.6 billion tenge were eliminated.

The NSC stopped 86.3 million cyberattacks and 2,156 DDoS attacks on the resource of the state bodies and strategic infrastructure facilities of the country.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh President gave a number of instructions on the activity of the national security bodies.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

31.01.2024, 17:00 15656

President Tokayev gives instructions to Baiterek Holding Chairman Nurlan Baibazarov

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nurlan Baibazarov, chairman of the board of the Baiterek National Management Holding, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Tokayev was briefed about the outcomes of the Holding’s operation in 2023, including the support for entrepreneurship, agro-industrial complex and housing provision.

Baibazarov said that in 2023, the Holding’s assets saw a 12% increase, investment and loan portfolios a 10% rise, and net revenue a 7% growth, exceeding 400 billion tenge.

The Head of State was informed that as part of the development of real economic sector, Baiterek’s planned indicators of financing for major projects and leasing deals exceeded by 24%, and micro-, small- and medium-sized business projects by 42%.

The out-turn via the Kazakhstan’s Development Bank and Industrial Development Fund on 300 projects and leasing deals reached a record of 1,061 trillion tenge. 554.7 billion tenge was invested in the agro-industrial complex, 11% more than the planned amount. In 2023, 1.1 thousand farmers suffered from drought and water shortage received financial support to the tune of 48 billion tenge via subsidiaries.

Baibazarov also reported that during the reporting year, the Holding commissioned up to 2 million square meters of housing, with 317.6 billion tenge invested in the housing sector. Loans to the tune of over 1 trillion tenge were provided via Otbasy bank’s mortgage programs.

Tokayev was also informed about the Holding’s initiatives for 2024. They include investing investments worth 370 billion tenge and creating over 4 thousand new jobs in the agro-industrial complex, launching funding programs in manufacturing, tourism, constructing a waste recycling and sorting plant, and launching the 9-20-25 housing program.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State was briefed that after the realization of the initiatives, by the yearend the Baiterek Holding’s contribution to the economic growth of the country will be doubled compared with 2020.

The Kazakh President stressed the importance of launching new programs and adopting comprehensive approaches towards supporting economic growth and increasing the living standards of citizens as well as gave instructions to enhance the Holding’s work in terms of diversification of the economy and developing the strategic industries.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

31.01.2024, 12:13 16191

Senators discussed issues of ensuring the safety and protection of children's rights

Deputies of the Senate Committee on Socio-Cultural Development and Science at an expanded meeting discussed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on education, mentoring and child safety". The document is aimed at improving legislation in the field of education and in the field of protection of the rights of orphaned children, press service of the Senate reports.

The law provides for the approval of rules for the use of cell phones in schools, ensuring a uniform priority for the provision of places in kindergartens, norms for regulating the institution of mentoring, as well as taking measures to prevent the dissemination of information in educational organizations that promotes violence and encourages suicide.

In addition, in order to ensure the safety of children, legislative requirements are being established for the mandatory installation of special mechanisms on windows that prevent children from opening them, as well as a ban on the construction of multi-storey residential buildings without taking into account the construction of schools, kindergartens and hospitals.

According to the senators, the adoption of the law will further strengthen the effectiveness of the national education regulation system and provide individual support to orphans and children left without parental care in educational institutions.

Following the discussion, the Committee members decided to send the law for consideration at a meeting of the Chamber.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

30.01.2024, 11:25 27381

Water resources management system development concept presented at Government

Water resources management system development concept presented at Government
At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov presented the draft Water Resources Management System Development Concept for 2024-2030, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The concept includes a package of immediate measures for the construction of 20 new water reservoirs, reconstruction of 15 reservoirs and over 14,000 km of irrigation channels, and modernization of waterworks to provide the country’s water security and reduce water scarcity.

The action plan will help increase irrigable lands to 2.5 million hectares by 2030 and existing water resources by 2.4 cubic meters.

The concept also provides for the digitalization of more than 3,500 km of channels and the automation of water accounting at irrigation projects. The information and analytical centre will be set up to develop the country’s water potential accounting and forecasting system and improve the water resources information management system. Besides, the Ministry and Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary will develop an interactive geoinformation water resources platform.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

29.01.2024, 11:17 32826

Kaspi.kz founders meet with Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev

Kaspi.kz founders meet with Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev

Images | Akorda

Following Kaspi.kz’s successful Nasdaq IPO, the company’s founders Mikhail Lomtadze and Vyacheslav Kim met with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kaspi.kz is the first company from Kazakhstan to IPO in the US and with its Nasdaq listing, shares in Kazakhstan’s no.1 Super App now trade alongside many of the world’s most innovative technology companies. Kaspi.kz’s IPO attracted multiple, high profile, global investors. Kaspi.kz’s success attracting foreign investors, aligns nicely with the Kazakhstan’s government substantial efforts to improve the investment climate and attract more world-leading investors to the country.

As well as discussing Kazakhstan’s plans to grow foreign investment further, Kaspi.kz’s founders highlighted the company’s own ambitious growth strategy both domestically and internationally.

President Tokayev congratulated Kaspi.kz’s founders on the company’s significant success and exciting future growth prospects.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most viewed