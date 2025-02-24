First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar visits Shymkent on working trip

Images | primeminister.kz

As part of a working visit to Shymkent, Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, familiarised himself with key infrastructure and investment projects. The purpose of the trip was to assess initiatives aimed at improving the urban environment, improving the quality of life of the population and strengthening the economic potential of the region, primeminister.kz reports.





One of the objects was the railway station of Shymkent, reconstructed in 2024. Its area was doubled and its capacity increased to 6,000 passengers per day. Investments in the project amounted to 1.1 billion tenge.





In addition, the First Deputy Prime Minister familiarised himself with the activities of the Palace of Schoolchildren No. 2, designed for 500 children. Pupils are provided with conditions for science, art and sports. Implementation of the project worth 254 million tenge became a bright example of improvement of educational infrastructure of the city.





The delegation also visited the Bozaryk substation, which was transferred into trust management and supplies 250,000 people with electricity.





Further, Roman Sklyar familiarised himself with the construction progress of the greenhouse complex Alsera KZ. The largest investment project is aimed at providing the region with fresh vegetables and creating 5 thousand new jobs. The total amount of investments is $650 million, and the planned production capacity is 155 thousand tonnes of products per year.





Issues of improvement were discussed, including the construction of the Shymsiti Park and the opening of the Tulip Hall congress hall for 2,000 seats. Roman Sklyar also visited the logistics centre of NMI-South LLP, located near the airport and the Western Europe-Western China highway. The centre with Cross Docking system will speed up delivery of agricultural products to both domestic and foreign markets.





In addition, the plant of JV Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers LLP, which has provided the region with additional 100 new jobs, was inspected. The amount of investment is 27 billion tenge. The new terminal of Shymkent airport, opened in December 2024, was also inspected. Its construction was carried out at the expense of private investment of SCAT Airlines, which invested 24 billion tenge.





For 2024 in Shymkent, the regional domestic product increased by 12%, the volume of construction by 27%, housing commissioning by 42%. Attracted investments increased by 9%, 12 major projects worth 78.2 billion tenge were implemented, and more than 1,000 jobs were created. In industrial zones of the city 293 projects for 225 billion tenge were completed, which allowed to create more than 8 thousand jobs due to favourable investment climate and development of processing industry.





First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar highly appreciated the pace of implementation of these projects and emphasised their importance for the socio-economic development of Shymkent and the region as a whole. According to him, such initiatives contribute to improving the urban environment, creating new jobs and strengthening the economy of Kazakhstan.