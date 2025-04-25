Gasification of settlements and reduction of losses through digital solutions: Government reviews gas industry development

Tell a friend

At the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of development and digitalisation of the gas industry. Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov made a report. On the ongoing projects in the gas sector reported the Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov, on the digitalisation of the industry by the First Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Kanysh Tuleushin, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the Ministry of Energy, in 2024, gas production in the country totalled 59 billion m3, 85% of the total volume came from three major fields Karachaganak, Tengiz and Kashagan. At the same time, marketable gas production in Kazakhstan reached 28.7bn m3. Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that the plan for 2025 is set at 29.4 billion m3.





The Prime Minister emphasised the preservation of the global trend of growth in the consumption of natural gas as the most environmentally friendly type of hydrocarbon fuel. It was noted that even in the countries focused on decarbonisation, gas continues to be the basic and reserve generation, ensures the sustainability of energy systems. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that in Kazakhstan gas is a socially important resource that affects the quality of life of citizens, ensuring the sustainability of the economy and the development of regions.





The Head of State has repeatedly stressed the importance of the gas industry development and instructed to ensure reliable gas supply to the population, modernise the infrastructure and expand exploration of new fields. Our country has a significant gas potential. The volume of confirmed natural gas reserves in Kazakhstan is about 4 trillion cubic metres. However, the development of these resources requires a systematic approach, new investments, modern infrastructure and a long-term strategy," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Attention was paid to the issue of updating the scientific base in the study of subsoil and digitisation of geological information for effective attraction of investors. As part of this work, the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Energy are creating a unified platform for subsoil use, which includes a single window for interaction between government agencies and enterprises and a digital map of deposits.





Accelerated implementation of gas processing plant construction projects is also a priority. Their commissioning will make it possible not only to increase the added value of products, but also to reduce dependence on gas imports and ensure the utilisation of related industries.





In the country as a whole, the coverage of gasification today reaches 62.4%. Olzhas Bektenov stressed that by 2030 it is planned to increase this figure to 65%. Currently, implementation of such major projects as construction of the second string of the main gas pipeline Beineu - Bozoi - Shymkent and the gas pipeline Taldykorgan-Usharal is underway.





Prime Minister gave a number of instructions:





To the Ministry of Energy together with QazaqGaz and KazMunayGaz companies by 1 June to make proposals for the development and development of new gas fields;

The Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the Ministry of Energy to put into operation a unified platform of subsoil use by the end of August this year;

Samruk-Kazyna Fund to take special control over the timely completion of construction of gas processing plants at Kashagan and Zhanaozen;

the Ministry of Energy to ensure that an investment decision is made on the Karachaganak gas processing plant in the third quarter of this year;

regional akimats to ensure early preparation and timely completion of planned works on gasification of settlements, taking into account the accelerated pace of implementation of gas trunkline construction projects.





It is also possible to accelerate gasification through the use of modern technologies. For example, the technology of mechanical pipe jointing is widely used abroad, which allows to speed up their laying many times. However, for the development of this technology in our country it is necessary to update the national standards, as today according to them pipe connection is possible only by welding," Olzhas Bektenov noted and instructed the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Energy, Trade and Integration to ensure the relevant procedures;





QazaqGaz Company together with the Ministry of Energy to provide digital accounting of commodity gas along the entire chain from production to consumption by 1 August 2026;

The Ministry of Energy and regional akims should make proposals on automation of liquefied gas distribution processes within a month.