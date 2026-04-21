Government Discusses Cybersecurity Protection of State Bodies

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Under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, an inter-agency meeting was held to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity and protect personal data, primeminister.kz reports.





The meeting took place against the backdrop of implementing the tasks set by the Head of State to transform Kazakhstan into a fully digital country. Particular attention was paid to the fact that the updated Constitution explicitly enshrines the right of every person to the protection of personal data, while cybersecurity issues have acquired strategic importance in light of decisions by the Security Council.





During the meeting, which was attended by heads of relevant ministries, local executive bodies, and the State Technical Service of the National Security Committee, a detailed report was presented on the progress of systemic measures in the field of cybersecurity.





Among the key changes is the introduction of mandatory biometric identification for operators of large databases (containing over 100,000 records).





Special attention at the meeting was given to the current state of protection of government systems. At the same time, audits of local executive bodies revealed a number of systemic vulnerabilities that require detailed attention and enhanced protection.





Following the meeting, instructions were given to increase public awareness on the safe use of digital services and to strengthen efforts to connect information systems to the Unified Monitoring System.





A separate focus was placed on strengthening the protection of personal data in the financial sector and microcredit organizations.





The Deputy Prime Minister instructed relevant agencies to ensure strict control over the implementation of all assigned tasks, emphasizing that cybersecurity is a fundamental condition for Kazakhstan’s digital transformation.