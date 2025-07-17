Government Is Pursuing Systematic Work on Gasification and Investment Stimulation in the Gas Sector

Images | primeminister.kz

As part of the implementation of the President’s instruction to ensure full gasification of the country, the Government is exploring various options, including through the use of domestic gas resources and imports from neighboring countries. This was announced by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a press conference, primeminister.kz reports.





To supply gas to the Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, the Government plans to continue the second, third, and fourth stages of the Saryarka main gas pipeline project. To implement this initiative, the construction of a second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent pipeline with a capacity of 15 billion cubic meters per year is planned. Construction and installation works have already begun on the first stage, which includes a linear section of the pipeline with a capacity of up to 10 billion cubic meters per year and a length of 1,450 km, along with three new compressor stations. Completion is scheduled for 2026. Additionally, the Government is negotiating with potential investors regarding gas imports from neighboring countries for the northern and eastern regions.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the further development of the gas sector is not possible without the creation of a balanced and economically sound tariff policy.





Gas prices on our domestic market are significantly lower than global prices, so we will gradually move toward an increase to establish a normal, undistorted environment. This will make the gas industry more attractive to investors and allow it to grow," the Prime Minister stated.