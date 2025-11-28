27.11.2025, 16:45 15256
Kazakh FM Kosherbayev attends joint meeting of CSTO councils of foreign, defense ministers, and security secretaries committee
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in a joint meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of the Secretaries of Security Councils, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Those participating from the Kazakh side were the Secretary of the Security Council, Gizat Nurdauletov, and the Minister of Defense, Dauren Kossanov, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.
The parties exchanged views on pressing issues of international and regional security. They also discussed the results of the CSTO’s activity in the current year and promising areas of the Organization’s work in 2026.
Addressing the meeting, Kosherbayev informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan’s approaches to the issues of strengthening the cooperation in the CSTO format and outlined a number of propositions to further develop the Organization.
The participants of the joint meeting approved the agenda and draft documents of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.
27.11.2025, 19:53 13891
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Turkmenistan to combat crime
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday signed the law ratifying the agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in combating crime, Qazinfrom News Agency reports via Akorda.
The agreement on cooperation in combating crime was signed on October 10, 2024, in Ashgabat, as part of the Kazakh President’s state visit to Turkmenistan.
The document provides a regulatory-legal framework for an effective interaction and encompasses a wide range of modern threats, including:
- Organized crime, terrorism, and extremism (including their financing)
- Corruption-related and economic crimes
- Cybercrimes
- Opportunity to expand cooperation in combating other types of crimes
27.11.2025, 13:30 14746
Kazakhstan Achieves a Significant Diplomatic Breakthrough in the IAEA
At the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, it was officially announced that Kazakhstan has joined the IAEA Far East Regional Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This decision marks a significant diplomatic milestone, ensuring the restoration of Kazakhstan’s full and equal participation in all of the Agency’s governance processes.
Kazakhstan became the eighth member of the "Far East" regional group, joining China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mongolia, and Cambodia. Negotiations on accession had been underway since 2009 in Astana, Vienna, Geneva, New York, and in the capitals of the group’s member states. For many years, Kazakhstan remained one of 17 IAEA Member States not affiliated with any regional group, which significantly limited the country’s ability to participate in key governing structures.
Under established IAEA practice, states outside regional groups cannot compete on equal footing in elections to the Board of Governors, nominate candidates for leadership positions in the General Conference and the Board of Governors, participate fully in key committees, or take part in regional consultations that shape fundamental Agency decisions.
Since 2021, Kazakhstan has consistently advanced the initiative to restore sovereign equality among all IAEA Member States in multilateral forums, regularly placing this issue on the agendas of the Board of Governors and the General Conference. The adoption of a General Conference resolution in 2023 and the creation of the "Group of Friends" provided strong momentum to efforts aimed at eliminating imbalance and inequality within the Agency. As a result, the number of states not belonging to any regional group decreased from 17 to 12.
Despite its exemplary record in nuclear disarmament and the peaceful use of atomic energy, Kazakhstan had long faced limitations in representation within the IAEA’s governing bodies. Therefore, Kazakhstan’s accession to the Far East Regional Group constitutes a historic step toward restoring the principle of sovereign equality, fully aligned with the Agency’s Statute and the General Conference Resolution GC(67)/RES/15 of 29 September 2023, initiated by Kazakhstan.
Membership in the regional group paves the way for Kazakhstan to participate fully and on an equal basis in the IAEA’s decision-making processes. This carries particular importance for the development of the national nuclear energy sector and for strengthening international cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy.
Kazakhstan intends to continue its efforts to ensure the full and equal participation of all Member States in the activities of the IAEA.
26.11.2025, 21:54 38601
Meeting with a Representative of Al Jazeera was Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Chairman of the Committee for International Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov met with the representative of the international broadcasting network Al Jazeera Hafez Al-Awa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed prospects for cooperation in the media sphere. The importance of engagement with foreign broadcasting institutions that play a significant role in shaping the global information agenda was underscored.
Chairman Smadiyarov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s openness to expanding collaboration with Al Jazeera and expressed interest in enhancing joint initiatives aimed at raising international awareness of the country’s socio-economic development and foreign-policy priorities.
Following the talks, both sides confirmed their readiness to maintain a mutually beneficial dialogue and explore potential avenues for further cooperation.
26.11.2025, 19:03 41976
Regional Position on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems was Discussed in Astana
Arsen Omarov, Director of the Department for International Security of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, participated in the Regional Roundtable on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS), held by the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Diplomats, military experts, and academic representatives discussed the humanitarian, legal, and ethical challenges associated with the use of artificial intelligence in the military domain. During the discussion, it was noted that autonomous weapons systems capable of independently selecting and engaging targets without human intervention raise serious concerns regarding accountability, transparency, and compliance with international humanitarian law.
In his speech, Director Omarov highlighted the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan and introduced in detail the state’s stand on the regulation of LAWS. He emphasized that Astana advocates for a preemptive ban on fully autonomous weapons and maintaining a reasonable balance between military necessity and ethical standards when implementing AI in modern weapons development. It was noted that Kazakhstan supports the development of Protocol VI to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons as a legally binding instrument for regulating LAWS.
Andrea Bacher, Ambassador of Austria to Kazakhstan (Austria initiated the adoption of two UN General Assembly resolutions on LAWS), and representatives of the foreign policy and defense ministries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan contributed to the event. It was noted that the Roundtable could serve as a platform for developing a consolidated position among Central Asian states on LAWS.
26.11.2025, 16:05 43841
The Digital Headquarters Approved the Model of the Digital Qazaqstan Strategy for Large-Scale Digitalization
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Digital Headquarters, primeminister.kz reports.
The model for implementing the Strategy of large-scale digitalization and the total introduction of artificial intelligence technologies - Digital Qazaqstan - aimed at transforming all sectors of the economy was reviewed and approved.
The model provides for a strategic level of management within the Digital Headquarters, as well as an operational level within the Interdepartmental Commission on Public Service Delivery, which will be transformed into the Commission for Accelerated Digital Transformation.
The document is being developed within the framework of the President’s instructions set out in the Address "Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation."
The Headquarters adopted a number of decisions in the context of preparing the Strategy, aimed at achieving sustainable economic growth, overcoming the "middle-income trap", and implementing the task under which Kazakhstan must transition into the format of a digital state.
The Prime Minister instructed the responsible government bodies, together with the quasi-public sector and interested organizations, to:
• by 5 December 2025 - formulate "icebreaker projects" and projects forming the technological foundation;
• by 31 December 2025 - complete the development of the draft Strategy for the development of digitalization and artificial intelligence Digital Qazaqstan.
According to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the new Strategy will be based on a system of national "icebreaker projects," each of which will have separate KPIs and deadlines. It will cover 10 key areas: digital public services, healthcare, education and the labor market, the digital economy, data, cybersecurity, robotics, digital infrastructure, regulation, and the startup ecosystem.
The education sector was chosen as an example. Under the project "Interactive Education Based on AI," the creation of an AI-university is planned, along with the scaling of Tomorrow-school, the introduction of GPT Education, and the launch of an AI program for school students. These projects should ensure the growth of digital literacy and improve Kazakhstan’s positions in the PISA ranking.
The implementation of the Strategy is expected to accelerate economic growth through AI, increase labor productivity through automation and digital services, reduce the time required for public services and decision-making, and create new high-tech industries and jobs, as well as prepare new digital specialists in STEM fields.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported that global AI investments are growing at an accelerated pace. By 2028, AI investments in leading countries will reach an average of 4-6% of annual GDP, defining AI as one of the key drivers of economic growth. Global practice shows that the main share of such investments (up to 65%) is directed to IT equipment, including servers, data storage systems, and computing clusters, while services and software account for 15-20% and 20-25%, respectively.
25.11.2025, 14:50 69626
Government Approves the Concept for Managing All Types of Waste for 2026-2030
At the session of the Government chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the draft Concept for Managing All Types of Waste for 2026-2030 was approved. The document was developed as part of the instructions of the Head of State to improve the environmental situation in the country. Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zhomart Aliev presented the key approaches. Reports from regional akims and a representative of the sectoral organization Ecojer were also heard, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of introducing a comprehensive waste processing system. Currently, about 25% of municipal solid waste in the country is recycled.
The Head of State consistently underscores the need for concrete measures to improve the environmental situation in the country. This requires full processing of all types of waste. To address these issues, projects on waste-to-energy utilization are being implemented in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent. Investors have already been identified, and the necessary agreements with them have been signed. Going forward, this experience will be replicated in other regions," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
A total of 185 billion tenge is allocated for improving the waste management system through a preferential financing mechanism; of 60 approved projects, 22 have already received funding. The Ministry of Ecology, together with local authorities, has been instructed to ensure the implementation of these projects.
The Prime Minister noted that issues related to industrial, medical, and other types of waste also require solutions. The Concept will enable the establishment of a clear monitoring and forecasting system to ensure environmental and sanitary-epidemiological safety. This will stimulate the development of a waste management industry focused on recycling and reuse.
It was emphasized that this approach aligns with the requirements of the President’s "Taza Qazaqstan" initiative, aimed at fostering an environmental culture of responsible stewardship of nature.
Attention was given to digitalization of the sector, the introduction of digital waste accounting systems, and monitoring of waste movement, storage, and disposal.
In addition, the high investment potential within the waste management sector was noted. Developed countries that are gradually transitioning from landfilling waste to circular economy models were cited as examples, generating electric power and producing secondary raw materials for subsequent use in manufacturing.
Overall, the Concept will change existing approaches, increase the investment potential of the sector, and modernize the current infrastructure.
During the session, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions to the Ministry of Ecology. In particular, the ministry, jointly with government bodies and regional akimats, was instructed to ensure timely implementation of the measures outlined in the Concept and the Action Plan, and to begin construction next year of waste-to-energy plants in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent. It is also necessary to take measures to create and finance infrastructure for the collection, recycling, and disposal of waste using environmental payments.
Coordination is assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
25.11.2025, 13:20 69911
Government Reviews Measures for the Development of Cross-Border Hubs
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing cross-border hubs was considered. Reports were delivered by Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, Vice Minister of Industry Iran Sharkhan, as well as heads of several regions, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Trade, under the Concept for the Development of Transport and Logistics Potential until 2030, work continues on creating a network of border trade and economic hubs in the Zhetysu, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau and Turkestan regions. To date, managing companies have been identified, technical documentation is being developed, construction of engineering and production infrastructure is underway, and pools of foreign investors are being formed. Railway and road access has been provided to the territories of the planned hubs.
The Prime Minister emphasized the strategic importance of developing cross-border hubs.
The Head of State has set the task of making Kazakhstan the main transport hub of Central Asia. Therefore, the creation of trade and logistics hubs is a strategically important direction for developing Kazakhstan’s cross-border economic relations. In an environment of growing competition for transit routes and investment, we must rapidly develop land transport infrastructure, industrial cooperation, and trade networks. The full-scale launch of cross-border hubs will significantly shorten cargo transit times, increase throughput capacity, expand production volumes, boost tax revenues, and increase exports. With a systematic approach, these projects will become centers of attraction for capital and new industries," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
In this regard, the need to accelerate the pace of work and strengthen coordination among all participants was highlighted. The Ministry of Trade must more effectively coordinate the activities of all interested government bodies and ensure ongoing monitoring of project implementation.
Attention was given to improving the investment attractiveness of the hubs. To achieve this, it is necessary to create comfortable conditions for business: availability of ready engineering infrastructure, establishment of special economic zones, transparent procedures, and timely responses from state bodies and local authorities. It is also important to develop not only logistics, warehousing, and cargo transshipment within the hubs, but also real production facilities that generate jobs.
Another focus was the work with investors. It was emphasized that predictability, speed, and minimizing administrative barriers are critically important to them: the higher the level of service, the faster hub territories will be filled with resident companies and the greater their economic return will be. It is necessary to establish regular dialogue with investors, operators, and manufacturers. Joint projects must be built on a mutually beneficial basis.
Local authorities were instructed to ensure access to basic infrastructure-land plots, engineering networks, and road and railway connections. This is the foundation for the sustainable operation of all hubs. Any arising issues must be resolved promptly.
The Prime Minister issued a number of instructions to responsible state bodies.
- The Ministry of Industry, together with relevant government bodies and local authorities, must develop a concept for establishing a Special Economic Zone for the Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex and the Eurasia Cross-Border Trade Center by December 20 of this year.
- The Ministry of Transport must place special control over the implementation of the container hub construction project at the Port of Aktau and report on results by the end of the 1st quarter of 2026.
- The Ministry of Trade must intensify efforts to identify and attract potential investors for forming and implementing joint projects aimed at developing cross-border hubs.
Oversight and coordination are assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.
24.11.2025, 18:46 91286
Kazakh President signs amendments to intellectual property law
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed today the law introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on intellectual property, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The law’s aim is to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights and introduc a number of measures aimed at, among other things:
- ensuring that people with visual impairments can access published works without the authors’ permission and without paying remuneration, through public performance, distribution, or making the works publicly available;
- introducing accelerated trademark registration.
- Currently, registration takes seven months. The law establishes a paid option for shortening this period to several months, allowing trademark owners to bring their products to market more quickly. It also extends the deadline for filing objections against the registration of a trademark. At present, the objection period is one month, but the law increases it to two months;
- introducing state oversight of the use of copyrighted works and related rights through unscheduled inspections conducted by justice authorities based on applications filed by authors and rightsholders;
- implementing a unified digital platform for collective rights management.
