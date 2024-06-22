This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President receives CICA Secretary General
MTI RK: the first meeting of the working group to consider the time zone petition was held
The first is the disruption of circadian rhythms, in a country as large as ours one common time zone cannot be close to the natural rhythm of people. The second is that an extra hour of time in the evening results in costs to individuals and businesses. We must get closer to the natural circadian rhythms", - he believes.
Adaptation to stress has its certain types and stages, they were defined by the Canadian scientist Hans Sellier. The first stage is the stage of anxiety. Yes, we are faced with the impact of a physical factor on the body. However, our biorhythms adapt to the new factors and our biological clock is running. We are all different and the process of adaptation proceeds differently", - said the professor of the Department of General Biology and Genomics.
Kazakh President receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries
President Tokayev receives Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Veterans Organization
Special attention should be given to the promotion of family values and protection of young people from such negative phenomena as drug addiction and gambling," he said.
Roman Sklyar confirms construction of three TPPs in Kazakhstan
The projects will be financed through preferential export financing from the country of origin of the power equipment in question. It is not anticipated that funds of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund (UAPF) will be utilized in this manner. The funds would be repaid through tariffs," Roman Sklyar stated.
Kazakh President sets tasks to strengthen emergency ministry agencies
Law prohibiting vapes has now taken effect in Kazakhstan
Head of State Tokayev signs law on mass media
New Vice Minister of National Economy named in Kazakhstan
